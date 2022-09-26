ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Independent

Missing Texas teacher seen wandering ‘confused’ on New Orleans street in new video

New surveillance footage shows a missing Texas middle school teacher wandering in an apparent state of confusion in Louisiana. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was last seen on 22 September when she left her home in Alvin and told her husband, Michael Reynolds, that she was planning to get food, Fox News reported. The mother-of-three failed to return, prompting Mr Reynolds to file a missing person report that same day. Ms Reynolds’ purse, credit cards and phone were found inside her SUV in New Orleans, about 350 miles away from her home, sparking fears that foul play was involved in her...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
KYTV

Numerous improvements completed at Cantwell Park in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Parkgoers in the Branson community will see some changes at one of its popular parks. Visitors to Cantwell Park, located at North Sunshine and Mockingbird Lane, may notice numerous repairs. The repairs include the installation of a new retaining wall, basketball goals, fencing, and LED lighting for park guests who enjoy playing at night.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Family Finds Fall FUN at the Exeter Corn Maze

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Exeter Corn Maze and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Exeter Corn Maze, visit https://exetercornmaze.com/. The Exeter Corn Maze is so much more than the biggest corn maze in 4...
EXETER, MO
Arkansas State
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Sam and Kaila

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Willard Orchard Hills Elementary is home to a dynamic duo. “It has been an absolute, perfect match,” school principal Luciana Brown said. Paraprofessional Kaila DeJonge is a former Willard student. Sam Matson is a current Willard first grader. Together they are a common sight.
WILLARD, MO

