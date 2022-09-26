Read full article on original website
Related
Missing Texas teacher seen wandering ‘confused’ on New Orleans street in new video
New surveillance footage shows a missing Texas middle school teacher wandering in an apparent state of confusion in Louisiana. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was last seen on 22 September when she left her home in Alvin and told her husband, Michael Reynolds, that she was planning to get food, Fox News reported. The mother-of-three failed to return, prompting Mr Reynolds to file a missing person report that same day. Ms Reynolds’ purse, credit cards and phone were found inside her SUV in New Orleans, about 350 miles away from her home, sparking fears that foul play was involved in her...
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
KYTV
Numerous improvements completed at Cantwell Park in Branson, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Parkgoers in the Branson community will see some changes at one of its popular parks. Visitors to Cantwell Park, located at North Sunshine and Mockingbird Lane, may notice numerous repairs. The repairs include the installation of a new retaining wall, basketball goals, fencing, and LED lighting for park guests who enjoy playing at night.
KYTV
Family Finds Fall FUN at the Exeter Corn Maze
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Exeter Corn Maze and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Exeter Corn Maze, visit https://exetercornmaze.com/. The Exeter Corn Maze is so much more than the biggest corn maze in 4...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Springfield Public Works explains grooves along Sunshine Street; drivers say ‘it’s terrible’
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Those driving daily on Sunshine Street in Springfield asked KY3 why a newly paved road has already been roughed up. The stretch of road is between National and Campbell. And the city says it was necessary and done on purpose. ”I can’t imagine why they would...
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Sam and Kaila
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Willard Orchard Hills Elementary is home to a dynamic duo. “It has been an absolute, perfect match,” school principal Luciana Brown said. Paraprofessional Kaila DeJonge is a former Willard student. Sam Matson is a current Willard first grader. Together they are a common sight.
Comments / 0