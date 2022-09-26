ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Muncie Central High student in police custody after gun discovered in locker

By Lucas Gonzalez
 4 days ago
MUNCIE — A Muncie Central High School student was placed in police custody after a handgun was found inside their backpack early Monday, a school official says.

The backpack, which contained the gun, was found inside the student's locker about 10 a.m., according to Andy Klotz, chief communications officer for Muncie Community Schools.

The student was detained by school security officers immediately after officials found the gun, Klotz said. Shortly afterward, he was taken into the custody of Muncie police.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown, which prohibits anyone from entering or exiting the building, Klotz said. After about one hour, Muncie police determined there was no longer a public safety concern and the building was reopened.

Klotz wrote in a news release that while the discovery of the gun is "a serious incident", it didn't largely disrupt the school day.

"We applaud the proactive actions of our school security officers, the school administration team and the immediate response from the Muncie Police Department," the release states.

WRTV has reached out to Muncie police officials and is waiting to hear back.

