Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ramifications of the Nord Stream Leaks
Why is there concern over the leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines? Analysts speaking to VOA share their thoughts on Russia’s battlefield losses and President Putin’s recent announcements. And how four-legged friends are helping Ukrainian veterans.
Voice of America
Ukrainians in South Africa Slam ANC Youth League for Endorsing Russian Referendums
Cape Town — The youth league of South Africa’s ruling ANC party has endorsed Russia's referendums in occupied parts of Ukraine, which are designed to pave the way for Moscow to annex the territories. The endorsement came after members of the group accepted invitations from Moscow to act...
Voice of America
In St. Petersburg, Russia’s Anti-War Movement Gains Its Voice
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stalls, tensions have been unleashed throughout Russian society. Voices of protest are emerging, despite the government crackdown on dissent. The city of St. Petersburg, a center of opposition to the war, is again at the forefront of citizen unrest. Henry Ridgwell narrates this report by VOA’s Moscow bureau.
Voice of America
UN Chief Strongly Condemns Russia's Plan to Annex 4 Ukrainian Territories
The United Nations Secretary-General strongly condemned Russia’s plan to formally annex four areas of Ukraine in a ceremony on Friday, saying it is illegal and “must not be accepted.”. “The U.N. Charter is clear,” Antonio Guterres told reporters Thursday. “Any annexation of a state’s territory by another state...
Voice of America
Russia to Annex Parts of Eastern Ukraine
Russia plans to officially annex, or seize, parts of eastern Ukraine on Friday. Russian officials said the people of those areas had voted strongly in favor of the move. But Ukraine and Western officials have condemned the Moscow-controlled votes as illegal, forced and dishonest. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters...
Voice of America
Russia Proclaims Annexation of Ukraine Territories
President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of four Ukraine regions, even as Russian troops were poised to suffer one of the worst defeats of the war. "People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots forever," Putin said during a ceremony Friday at the Kremlin.
Voice of America
New Warnings from Ukraine About Looming Russian Cyberattacks
Washington — Ukraine is again urging its companies and private organizations to immediately bolster their cybersecurity ahead of what could be a new wave of Russian attacks. The Ukrainian government's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-UA) published new recommendations Thursday, warning that its experts had identified software vulnerabilities that could allow Russian cyber actors to get deep inside a computer network.
Voice of America
Finland Bars Russian Tourists After Thousands Enter Country
The Finnish government announced it is closing its borders to Russians with European tourist visas effective at midnight Thursday night, after thousands of people streamed over their shared border with Russia in recent days. At a news conference in Helsinki Thursday, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters the government...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 30
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:38 a.m.: The latest intelligence update from the U.K. defense ministry said medical provision for Russian combat troops in Ukraine is probably growing worse. Some newly mobilized Russian reservists have been ordered to source their own combat first aid supplies, the update said, with the advice that female sanitary products are a cost-effective solution.
Voice of America
NATO Vows Retaliation for Attacks on Infrastructure, Blames Sabotage for Pipe Blasts
NATO vowed retaliation Thursday for attacks on the critical infrastructure of its 30 member nations, while strongly suggesting the rupture of two Baltic Sea pipelines meant to send natural gas from Russia to Germany was the direct result of sabotage. Ambassadors to NATO, the West's key military alliance, said in...
Voice of America
Uzbekistan Says It Won't Deport Russians Fleeing Conscription
Uzbekistan has no plans to deport Russians who are fleeing en masse to Central Asia to evade conscription amid Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, the Tashkent government said on Friday. Hundreds of thousands of men, some with families, have left Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization last...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: What Impact will Putin’s Annexation of Ukrainian Territory Have on the War?
Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed four additional Ukrainian regions Friday. It’s a move that Ukraine said it will never accept and goes against the United Nations Charter and international law. What impact will it have on the war moving forward? Plus, living under Russian occupation.
Voice of America
US Warns Putin Against Any Use of Nuclear Weapons
The U.S. has warned Russia that using nuclear weapons in Ukraine will trigger extraordinary consequences. Russia's Vladimir Putin said last week that if Russia was threatened, he was prepared to "use all the means available to us." VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
Pentagon Announces $1.1 Billion More in Military Aid for Ukraine
The Pentagon is providing an additional $1.1 billion in aid to Ukraine, bringing the total U.S. military assistance to nearly $17 billion since the Biden administration took office. The latest package includes funding for 18 more High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and their ammunition, weapons that U.S. defense officials...
Voice of America
Ukraine Exports Closer to Pre-War Levels
Ukrainian grain exports are closer to reaching pre-war levels, two months after Russia and Ukraine agreed to the Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by the U.N. and Turkey. Ukraine's vital exports were cut off after Russia launched its war on Ukraine. The initiative allows Ukrainian exports to flow safely again from its ports to the world. VOA Eastern Europe Chief Myroslava Gongadze gained rare access to the port of Odesa and has more in this report. Camera: Yevhenii Shynkar Produced by: Daniil Batushchak.
Voice of America
Russians Fleeing to Belarus to Avoid Draft — But Will It Help?
Thousands of Russians are fleeing Russia's military conscription, hoping to wait out the war in neighboring countries. But those who have wound up in Belarus might not be safe from Moscow. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Produced by: Dana Preobrazhenskaya.
Voice of America
Meta Says It Disabled Russian, Chinese Propaganda Operations
Facebook says it has identified and stopped hundreds of fake accounts on its website. The company said accounts spread Russian propaganda about the invasion of Ukraine throughout Western Europe. Facebook parent company Meta said the network created more than 60 websites that looked like the websites of real news organizations....
US would know if Russia prepares nuclear strike: experts
The United States would almost certainly discover ahead of time if Russia was preparing a nuclear strike on Ukraine, and Moscow might very well want it known, nuclear weapons experts say. - Warning the world - The United States warned for weeks before the February 24 invasion that Russia intended to attack Ukraine, seeking to prepare Kyiv and allies -- and possibly deter Moscow from acting.
