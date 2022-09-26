ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

7 Hernando County students hospitalized after drinking unknown substance

By Tim Kephart
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7MmL_0iAvfL0200

First responders in Hernando County said a group of students started having a reaction to something they drank Monday afternoon.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, deputies and fire rescue were called to Grace Education Academy on the 11000 block of Hearth Road in Spring Hill around 1 p.m. Monday.

When deputies arrived, they learned that the students suffering the reactions all had taken a drink from a water bottle that one of the students passed around.

Seven students were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. The HCSO said all students are stable and being treated by physicians.

