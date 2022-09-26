Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
On board Coast Guard flight surveying Hurricane Ian's destruction
The Coast Guard has helped rescue more than 100 people across Florida. Omar Villafranca flew with the Coast Guard as it surveyed the most devastated areas.
Storm chaser follows Ian as it destroys homes, roads and power lines in Florida
Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction across Florida before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Chris Hall, owner of 606 Storm Chasing, is following the storm and documenting its force. He joins CBS News to discuss the impact.
Disney reopens after closing for two days as Hurricane Ian blasted across Florida
Walt Disney World is gradually reopening its theme parks on Friday after closing for two days as Hurricane Ian flattened homes and businesses across Florida. Disney theme parks, including the Magic Kingdom, began opening their doors at 10 a.m. Epcot will reopen at 11 a.m., with Hollywood Studios set to reopen at noon and the Animal Kingdom theme park reopening at 1 p.m.
The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore on Hurricane Ian’s path
The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore is in Punta Gorda, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall.
