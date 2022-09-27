ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.

Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent victory by a far-right party in Swedish elections as evidence that the GOP’s brand of strongman populism is increasingly en vogue.

Colorado GOP representative Lauren Boebert took to Twitter to suggest that the recent European election results show how "the entire world is beginning to understand that the Woke Left does nothing but destroy”.

She added: “Nov. 8 is coming soon and the USA will fix our House and Senate!"

Her colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia also hailed Ms Meloni’s win over the weekend, though she misspelled the Italian leader’s name in a tweet offering congratulations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZjE8_0iAveZ0L00
Giorgia Meloni (AFP/Getty)

“Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni and to the people of Italy," she wrote.

Senate Republicans also celebrated the right-wing Italian victory and pledged to work with Ms Meloni’s incoming government.

GOP Senator Ted Cruz of Texas called the result “spectacular” and posted a video of Ms Meloni’s victory speech to Twitter.

His colleague Tom Cotton of Arkansas also said the Senate GOP would be standing by to assist Ms Meloni, whose political party traces its roots to the fascist Italian movement founded by the late dictator Benito Mussolini.

“Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni and the winners of the Italian elections. We look forward to working with her and other Italian leaders to advance our shared interests. America is stronger when Italy is strong, sovereign, prosperous, and free,” he wrote.

The Republican lawmakers faced condemnation for cheering on the Italian results.

Comments / 598

Graham Michael Jagger
3d ago

If they are openly congratulating and celebrating a "fascist" win in Italy that goes a long way to proving that they are fascists themselves. The last fascist leader in Italy was Mussolin and he was seriously authoritarian so by definition that's what these Republicans want for this country. They have made their respective positions very clear.

Reply(125)
185
Julian Leo
2d ago

They most likely support the January 6 strong-arm mobsters riot pushed by Trump. More than 100 Capitol police were injured. Complicit of course.

Reply(10)
72
Sez Who?
2d ago

Well, now.... The Bobbsey Twins have a new playmate!! Seig Donald!! Better watch what I say, tho. MTG might call the "Gezpacho" Police on me!! 😃😂😄😁😀🤣

Reply(2)
38
Related
TheDailyBeast

Crowd Can’t Stifle Laughter When Ted Cruz Accuses Biden of Giving ‘Unhealthiest’ Presidential Speech

A festival audience just couldn’t hold their laughter when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had the audacity to claim President Joe Biden gave the unhealthiest presidential speech he’s ever seen. “Listen, we saw Joe Biden stand up in Pennsylvania and give a speech—bathed in red light like Emperor Palpatine, that was bizarre—where he called half the country fascist, or I guess semi-fascist was the term he uses,” Cruz told the crowd at the Texas Tribune Festival, where he was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker. “That’s not healthy,” Cruz added. “I’ve never seen a president give a speech like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Benito Mussolini
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Giorgia Meloni
Mother Jones

Rubio Blasted Clinton for Her Emails. Now He Says Trump’s Theft of Top-Secret Records Is No Biggie

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. As the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is one of the US officials who shares the mission of safeguarding the nation’s most important secrets. The committee is responsible for oversight of the intelligence community, and that duty includes the task of ensuring sensitive information is handled appropriately and kept secured. Yet in the aftermath of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago to seize government records, including classified documents, that Donald Trump had improperly (and perhaps illegally) taken from the White House, Rubio has been one of the loudest voices denouncing the bureau and amplifying the MAGA message that Trump has been unfairly victimized by Democrats and the Deep State. And that’s quite a different position than the one Rubio took regarding Hillary Clinton’s handling of emails at the State Department.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Elections#Italian People#House#Senate#Republicans#Gop#Fratelli D Italia#The Republican Party#Swedish#European
The Independent

Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow ‘Squad’ members

Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
SOMERVILLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Lindsey Graham confronted at anti-abortion event by woman whose unborn child had fatal abnormality

Republican senator Lindsey Graham was met with protests upon unveiling a nationwide proposal to ban abortion, including from one woman who confronted him inside an anti-abortion event in Washington DC. On Tuesday, Mr Graham announced a nationwide bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks before being confronted by Ashbey Beasley, a survivor of the 4 July Highland Park shooting.She told the room of anti-abortion supporters and the South Carolina senator that she had the choice to give birth to her son after learning of a fetal abnormality at 16 weeks.“We were allowed to make that choice for him,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

863K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy