Top Showrunners, TV Execs Descend on Iberseries & Platino Industria Conferences

By Anna Marie de la Fuente
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
The 2nd Iberseries & Platino Industria in Madrid has lured a large number of top showrunners and TV execs to participate in the annual event’s multiple panels over Sept. 27-30. The intense and extensive program of some 40 conferences and keynote addresses include discussions on animation, financing, creativity and talent, education, sports, artificial intelligence and platforms, among others.

Launched last year, Iberseries is conceived as an exclusive space for the intersection between business and creative talent, as well as the exchange of ideas, projects, financing and co-production opportunities among the growing ranks of the Ibero-American TV industry.

During four jampacked days, Iberseries & Platino Industria will host screenings, pitching sessions, workshops, one-on-one sessions aside from these conferences. By early September, more than 1,000 participants signed up for the mostly in-person event. Last year’s inaugural edition boasted 2,000 participants but half connected virtually, Iberseries director Samuel Castro pointed out. Some of these panels will be available on VOD and streaming on the Iberseries website until Oct. 7.

Key panels are on financing, showrunners and the question of creativity vs business. “These three themes encompass our main objectives at Iberseries,” said Castro. On Sept. 29. Simon Barry, creator, showrunner and executive producer of “Warrior Nun” on Netflix, will be delivering a keynote address on creativity in the biz.

Day One, Sept. 27, kicks off with a debate titled The State of Content: Creativity or Business?  Given the consolidation among audiovisual companies worldwide, the pressing questions to be discussed will include the following: How to develop synergies and co-productions, find financing and promote original creations? What are the priorities and challenges ahead? What will the content business be like in 2023-2025? What will be the role of content in a rapidly changing world?

The panelists are led by Ana Paula Valdovinos, head of production & development LatAm & U.S, Hispanic of Buendia Studios (Mexico); Antonio Asensio, CEO of Zeta Studios (Spain); Emilio Amaré, general director of Plano a Plano (Spain); Manuel Martí, head of scripted development of Fremantle in Latin America (Argentina); and Juancho Cardona, general director of 11:11 Films & TV (Colombia).

Later that day, the panel titled Presentation of Financial Funds: What, How, When and Where Do They Invest? will have some notable financial orgs discuss what they seek when investing and financing a project. Panelists include Francisco Cordero, CEO of BTF Media (Mexico), Jorge Sanz, mandate development officer of the European Investment Fund (Spain), Juan Antonio García Peredo, managing partner of Elipsis Capital (Spain), María Coronado, director of culture of Triodos Bank ( Spain), and Ignacio de Medina, executive producer & international investor/VP of Black Panther Films (Spain/U.S). Rafael Lambea, general director of CREA GSR (Spain), will moderate the panel.

On Sept. 28, the panel Showrunners and Creators includes Ana Rujas, actor and creator of ”Cardo” (Spain); Daniel Burman, head of content of The Mediapro Studio U.S. (Argentina); Diego San José, screenwriter of “Venga Juan,” from The Mediapro Studio (Spain); Leonardo Padrón, writer, screenwriter and creator of “Pálpito” (Venezuela), Nadia de Santiago, actress and creator of “El tiempo que te doy” (Spain) and Pepe Coira, screenwriter and creator of “Rapa” (Spain). They will discuss their most recent experiences and upcoming projects, as well as sources of inspiration and the importance of telling inclusive and sustainable stories.

Promoted by EGEDA and the Secuoya Foundation, with the support of the Madrid City Council, the Community of Madrid and ICEX Spain Exportation and Investments, Iberseries & Platino Industria is fast becoming one of the foremost annual appointments for the Ibero-American entertainment industries.

