ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Jesus
Person
Brendan Mcloughlin
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
John Prine
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Ashley Monroe
Taste of Country

Wynonna Judd on Mother Naomi: ‘I Feel Her Nudging Me’

Wynonna Judd's first televised interview since the April 30th death of her mother, Naomi Judd, will find the singer describing her grief and the questions she still has. A clip shared by CBS Sunday Morning shows Wynonna trying to explain how mysterious mental illness can be. "That's what I live in. It's like, 'Was there anything I should have looked for or should have known?'" she asks. "I didn't. And that's why it's such a shock."
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Ronnie Dunn and More Sign on for Fifth-Annual Heal the Music Day

The fifth-annual Heal the Music Day will take place on Oct. 21, with many country artists doing their part to raise awareness and foster donations this year. Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane, Keith Urban and Ronnie Dunn are among those dedicated to the cause. Lauren Daigle, Vince Gill and Tina Parol will also take part, as will Rodney Crowell, who curated the event back in 2017.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Country Music Awards#Poetry#Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas
Taste of Country

Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Taste of Country

‘Monarch’ Ep. 3 Continues to Rewrite Country Music History [Spoilers Alert]

Episode 3 of Monarch proved that there's no drama too big to slide off the Roman family's collective back. The show also offered its most music-centric hour yet. Last week, viewers were treated to a cover of Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," which in the Monarch universe is a Dottie Roman Cantrell (played by Susan Sarandon) hit, not a Twain staple. The real-life singer even makes a cameo appearance to tap this point home (the "B" word is used, it's sassy) before she sings a fictional song called "Dixie Kitten" to tribute the country family matriarch.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Russell Dickerson Announces Self-Titled Third Album

Russell Dickerson's third studio album is coming very soon. The "Home Sweet" singer announced this week that he will release a self-titled album on Nov. 4. Not only did Dickerson reveal the album release date, but he also shared the album cover and 15-song tracklist. Russell Dickerson is set to feature his 2022 single "She Likes It," (feat. Jake Scott), as well as a new track, "I Wonder," out Friday (Sept. 30).
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy