Wynonna Judd's first televised interview since the April 30th death of her mother, Naomi Judd, will find the singer describing her grief and the questions she still has. A clip shared by CBS Sunday Morning shows Wynonna trying to explain how mysterious mental illness can be. "That's what I live in. It's like, 'Was there anything I should have looked for or should have known?'" she asks. "I didn't. And that's why it's such a shock."

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO