Biden to host France's Macron for state visit in December

Dose of reality: Did Biden tell people in path of Hurricane Ian to get COVID-19 vaccination?
A clip of President Joe Biden urging people in Hurricane susceptible regions to get vaccinated against COVID-19 resurfaced Tuesday, prompting questions about the authenticity of the video.
'I feel sorry for him': Brother of Jackie Walorski responds to Biden gaffe
The brother of the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) downplayed an apparent gaffe by President Joe Biden in which the president asked for the late congresswoman, explaining that he is not angry.
WATCH: Biden appears to ask if dead congresswoman is at White House speech
President Joe Biden appeared to ask Wednesday morning if the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was in attendance for a speech he delivered in Washington, D.C.
‘First portions’ of Russian reservists reach Ukraine, Pentagon says
The first batch of Russian reservists whom President Vladimir Putin called up last week has reached Ukrainian territory, according to a senior U.S. military official.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Sunny Hostin: Reaction to Biden gaffe on dead congresswoman shows America is ‘ageist’
Sunny Hostin, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” says she was dismayed by the reaction from the media and public following a verbal gaffe by President Biden this week when he asked if a congresswoman who died earlier this year was in attendance at the event where he was speaking.
WATCH: Florida's Sanibel Island destroyed by Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian continues its path of destruction, one of the hardest-hit areas was Sanibel Island in Lee County, Florida.
SEE IT: Alligators and sharks roaming neighborhoods following Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian rages on in Florida, its wildlife is being transported with it.
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
Aftermath of a monster: Shocking footage reveals scale of Hurricane Ian's devastation
Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in its wake in southwest Florida, and the wounds from the storm are still being discovered.
'Where's Jackie?': Biden's miscue raises fresh questions about his age
President Joe Biden’s Wednesday slip asking for a deceased lawmaker during a White House event left reporters at the afternoon press briefing with a question of their own: How could the president, who turns 80 shortly after the midterm elections, have been confused about her whereabouts?
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
Stacey Abrams accused by fellow Georgia Democrat of excluding her from party
The Democratic nominee for Georgia schools superintendent complained on social media that she is being boxed out by her party and denied endorsements from heavy hitters aligned with Stacey Abrams.
Republicans gain ground in midterm elections as Biden's approval slumps: Poll
A poll suggests Republicans are gaining ground on Democrats after a difficult summer just weeks before the midterm elections.
Negotiator in chief? Trump offers to spearhead Russia-Ukraine negotiations
Former President Donald Trump mused about spearheading negotiations between Russia and Ukraine Wednesday while reminding his followers that the "Russia/Ukraine catastrophe should NEVER have happened" and would not have under his stewardship.
Social Security update: Second half of direct monthly checks worth $1,682 to be sent in two days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income will receive the final half of their September payments in just two days, marking the second payment of the month thanks to a scheduling quirk in the agency’s program. Eligible recipients can expect to receive their payments of $841 on Friday after receiving another...
Eliza Fletcher autopsy reveals cause of death for billionaire heiress and mother
Heiress billionaire and mother of two Eliza Fletcher, who was kidnapped during an early morning run, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the recently released autopsy report.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time payments worth $1,050 will start going out next month in California
Eligible California residents are set to get state-issued direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of efforts to combat continued inflation and the rising costs of nearly all products.
Harris accidentally commends alliance with ‘Republic of North Korea’ during DMZ visit
Vice President Kamala Harris accidentally commended the country’s strong alliance with the “Republic of North Korea” during a speech at the Demilitarized Zone located on the Korean Peninsula, likely meaning to refer to the “Republic of Korea,” which is South Korea’s name.
Social Security payment: Monthly benefit check worth up to $1,657 to be sent out today for millions
The monthly payments worth up to $1,657 given to Social Security recipients are set to go out to millions of people on Wednesday. The payment marks the third and final round of payments that Social Security recipients are given this month, with each person getting paid depending on when they were born. Wednesday's payments are intended for recipients who were born somewhere between the 21st and 31st of a month, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.
