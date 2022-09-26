ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

AEW Dynamite (9/28) Preview: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido, Moxley vs. Juice, Saraya's Debut, And More

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Just seven days after AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam rocked Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, Dynamite rolls on through Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for an episode that will make history with at least one of its matches, debut new talents, and get AEW wrestlers one step closer to Full Gear.
Saraya Speaks | AEW Dynamite 9/28/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp

Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for September 28, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful.
Apollo Crews Has A Vision, Gacy Beats Grimes, Andre Chase Rants | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT fight size update for September 27. - Apollo Crews discussed his feud with Grayson Waller. He noted that his presence alone cost Waller his match last week. He teased that he had a dark vision regarding Waller's future and stated that he's not done with him yet. Later in the show, Waller was freaked out over Crews' message. He vowed to hire more security to protect himself from Crews.
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/30 (Taped On 9/28)

AEW taped the September 30 episode of AEW Rampage on September 28 following Dynamite in Philadelphia. The spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/30 (Taped On 9/28) AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) def. The Butcher and The Blade and Private Party. Jamie Hayter...
Saraya Comments On AEW Debut Promo, Admits To Being 'A Little Rusty'

Saraya made her AEW debut at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, helping Toni Storm and Athena as they were being attacked by Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker and Serena Deeb. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Saraya cut her first promo, saying she is the revolution and would bring change to the AEW women's division. She then brought out members of the women's division, got into a back and forth with former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and turned Storm vs. Deeb into a lumberjack match.
Drew McIntyre Says 'Not All Of' Singing With Tyson Fury Was Supposed To Air At WWE Clash At The Castle

Drew McIntyre didn't win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle when he squared off against Roman Reigns. After the loss, McIntyre was greeted by Tyson Fury in the ring, and the two men broke into a rendition of "American Pie" by Don McLean. The entire performance aired on Peacock and left fans a little confused as McIntyre was more jovial than expected given his failure to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
UFC Fighter Bo Nickal Willing To Meet Logan Paul In The Octagon Or A WWE Ring

Bo Nickal officially earned a UFC contract on Tuesday during Dana White's Contender Series, making very short work of Donovan Beard. Nickal is a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion and won the U23 World Championship and the US Open National championship in 2019. He has since transitioned to MMA, where he is 3-0 following his victory over Beard. He's finished all three opponents in less than 65 seconds.
Melina: Everyone Who Held The Divas Title Tried Their Best, I Don't Look Down On My Time In That Era

Melina says the WWE Divas Era gets a bad rap, but the women at the forefront tried their best. Years before the Women's Evolution, Melina, Beth Phoenix, Michelle McCool and others were working hard to change the game around the time when women's wrestling still featured Bra and Panties Matches and questionable storylines. Melina was one of the prominent names in the Divas Era. She held the WWE Divas Championship twice, and she is also a former three-time Women's Champion.
