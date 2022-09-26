ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

morrowcountysentinel.com

Morrow Co. Hospital welcomes two providers to the team

MORROW COUNTY- Jessica L. Ball, DO, has joined Morrow County Hospital’s Medical Specialty Center specializing in Otolaryngology / Facial Plastic Surgery. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Florida, attended medical school at A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona and served her residency at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Census: City continues to grow

The City of Washington Court House continues to grow, according to the US Census, which was referenced by city manager Joe Denen at Wednesday’s city council meeting. Denen provided the council with multiple graphs from the latest census. In the 2010 Census, the city’s population was 14,192; in 2020 the population was 14,401; and the population projection from July 2021 is 14,496.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Local Cantina owner acquires Liberty Tavern in Powell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There’s a new owner at the Liberty Tavern in Powell and it’s a familiar name. George Tanchevski, the founder of Orange Umbrella Restaurants, which includes the Local Cantina brand as well as other concepts, has acquired the restaurant and bar at 50 S. Liberty St. “We saw a good […]
POWELL, OH
Columbus, OH
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

Massive motorsports facility proposed

Resolute Motorsports Club (RMC) is exploring the development of a membership-based recreational, research and development, and educational training facility in central Ohio, and during Monday’s meeting of Delaware City Council, representatives of the club presented a preliminary proposal for the facility to be constructed in Delaware. RMC is a...
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio families riding out Tropical Storm Ian in Florida

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Those on the Gulf Coast of Florida will likely be getting a better look at all the damage from Hurricane Ian Thursday morning. Some of those Floridians with ties to central Ohio may have some cleaning up to do. One of those families lives in Tampa, Florida; the other is just […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

Owners sell Butler County company to their employees

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After 35 years of ownership, a Hamilton metal manufacturing business celebrated becoming 100% employee-owned Wednesday morning. Owners of Matandy Companies, Frank and Joanne Pfirman, converted their three businesses into an Employee Stock Option Plan on Aug. 11, 2022. “I knew if we were to sell to...
HAMILTON, OH
Record-Herald

Henry Casey Camp conducts Clark Co. ceremony

On Sunday afternoon, members of Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) dedicated a bronze plaque at the grave site of Charles William Needles in Springfield at Ferncliff Cemetery, recognizing him as Clark County’s last surviving Union Civil War veteran. The SUVCW is...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Oct. 3-7 is as follows:. Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit, animal crackers. Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit, vanilla wafers. WEDNESDAY. Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice. THURSDAY. Chili, peanut...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?. If so, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Adarius Hayes, 4-star LB, includes 1 B1G program in Top 8 schools list

One of the nation’s top linebackers might be looking to head to SEC Country, but there’s 1 school from the B1G in the running for his services. On Thursday, 4-star linebacker Adarius Hayes announced his top 8 schools he’ll be selecting from as a member of the 2024 recruiting class. Ohio State made the cut as the lone B1G representative. Other schools listed include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF.
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

FCPH: Septic inspection Q&A

Many of you in Fayette County have septic systems on your property. Most of you are probably subject to an inspection of that septic system and I am sure you also have some questions about the inspection and its process. Well, I am here today to walk you through the septic inspection process and answer a few of the frequently asked questions we receive on a daily basis here at Fayette County Public Health (FCPH).
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

