Lithonia, GA

Police release image of person of interest in murder of 13-year-old found along trail in DeKalb

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Police release image of person of interest in murder of 13-year-old found along trail in DeKalb On Monday, police released an image of a person of interest and asked anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit.

LITHONIA — DeKalb County police have released a photo of a person wanted for questioning in the murder of a 13-year-old boy found dead in Lithonia last week.

DeKalb Police responded to reports of a person found dead near Lithonia Park on Sept. 19. A mother and daughter walking the trails told police they found the body of Jamiren Crosby, who had last been seen a few days earlier.

Crosby was shot to death, police said.

On Monday, police released an image of a person of interest and asked anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.

The image shows what appears to be a young man in a gray sweatshirt with orange armbands.

Comments / 24

Allie Woods
3d ago

throw away the key. kids think they're grown. idk about the influence of homes or media. you made the decision to murder own up to it. period.

Reply(1)
13
rose colvin
3d ago

I have no sympathy for him because he is definitely old enough to know that killing someone is wrong.

Reply(1)
10
Roseann Burgess
2d ago

my condolences to the family of the child who was murdered. I pray that God will give you strength to face the days ahead without your child. I pray that the person of interest turns themself in and if found responsible for the child's death that justice will follow soon and if not then I pray whomever is responsible will be found.

Reply
3
 

