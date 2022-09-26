ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Ethical AI and the future of diversity in public policy

By Reps. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) and Yvette D. Clarke (D-N.Y.), opinion contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LIioZ_0iAvdqqn00

The lack of diversity in public policy is a well-researched, divisive issue that many are vocal about. People of color regularly face glaring examples of implicit bias in Capitol Hill recruitment and retention processes and beyond. In 2021 alone, we saw the Congressional Black Associates’ open letter in the Washington Post exposing bias right on our home turf.

However, the nation’s most significant challenges can produce life-changing innovation and curiosity. Amidst the great resignation and corporate racial reckoning, we began to explore how we can build a bridge between talented professionals and organizations that honor and respect Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) principles in the workplace?

In solving for implicit bias in the workplace, our exploration landed at responsible use of technology driven by those committed to principles of equity. For too long, artificial intelligence (AI) has been used irresponsibly and unethically, leading to increased bias in results. When used ethically, AI has the potential to improve efficiency and accuracy, solving complex and repetitive problems in hiring by focusing solely on the skillset of a professional.

As policymakers, we know that a government that reflects the diverse fabric of its people is better run, more effective, and helps achieve greater equity. As a result, it creates and implements more inclusive policies and elevates a multi-faceted set of role models. Diverse perspectives often prompt more creative insights, proffer alternative and comprehensive solutions and make decisions to better serve our communities. That is why diversity of identity and diversity of thought is crucial to public policy and advancing progress.

The key to successfully deploying ethical AI for DEI efforts is to deploy task forces, creators and champions who level the playing field. The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Diversity and Inclusion works to envision a more representative House of Representatives. The Algorithmic Accountability Act is legislation that will bring new transparency and oversight of software, algorithms and other automated systems that are used to make critical decisions about nearly every aspect of Americans’ lives.

The Congressional Black Caucus Institute (CBCI)’s solution to the pervasive issue of diversity in public policy through its Career Placement Initiative (CPI), exemplifies the importance of community building and ethical AI in breaking barriers. The CPI deploys an enterprise-ready AI solution that directly connects employers to a carefully curated body of CBCI-vetted jobseekers for companies that have claimed for years that they can’t find Black talent. Additionally, the CPI’s expansive inclusion of customizable algorithms such as years of experience, certifications, skillsets, and the exclusion of proxy variables such as race, gender, and zip code that may introduce bias and have historically been used to marginalize communities underscores the CPI’s progressive nature and innovative approach. This action-oriented initiative is the first-of-its-kind to ensure the public policy workforce reflects the diverse fabric of our nation.

Doubling down on its commitment to diversity, the CBCI worked with two Black-woman owned businesses to make the Career Placement Initiative happen: matchplicity® Technology, the software at the heart of the CPI, and Spero Studio, a strategic communications firm working to create both a pipeline of companies and pipeline of talent that want to disrupt public policy hiring practices.

The mission doesn’t just stop at recruitment but also lends itself to retention. Jobs for the Futures’ Thrive@Work platform is an Employee experience technology that empowers young workers from low-income backgrounds for success. Hiring and promoting are hampered when workers don’t have the information they need to chart paths for growth within their current organizations.

As we acclimate ourselves to a post-COVID-pandemic workforce, we must consider what this could look like and how to improve our hiring practices that lead to more inclusive representation in public policy, which will, in turn, reverberate throughout all sectors.

According to a McKinsey poll, COVID-19 has exacerbated the already uneven work equity gaps, and women are 1.8 times more vulnerable to this crisis than men. Women make up 39 percent of global employment but account for 54 job losses of overall job losses. Additionally, a Strada poll concluded that 44 percent of Black individuals experienced job and wage loss throughout the pandemic. The work of the Congressional Black Caucus Institute takes that into account and provides a plausible path forward that is representative and reflective of the diversity of our needs as a nation by starting in the public policy sector.

Public policy impacts and influences every other industry; it is essentially the garden of Eden. Every aspect of your life is a function of government. From how much it costs to buy a house, whether you will have to pay your student loans back, and even your ability to make decisions about your own bodily autonomy. All are impacted by public policy. However, the collective sum of our differences, life experiences, qualifications, and many other designations help to ensure the decisions made for us are made by people who understand that our needs are not monolithic.

Joyce Beatty represents Ohio’s 3rd District and is chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus. Yvette D. Clarke represents New York’s 9th District.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
The Hill

These nine House Republicans voted against a bill to require vetting for programs exploited by China

Nine House Republicans voted against a bill on Thursday aimed at requiring federal agencies to vet companies seeking funds through small business programs that are exploited by foreign countries of concern, including China. The legislation, titled the SBIR and STTR Extension Act, passed in a 415-9 vote. All “no” votes came from Republicans — Reps. Andy…
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Hill

The West needs leadership: Biden has failed the test

Global economies are in free fall even as inflation runs unchecked. The Western world looks to the president of the United States for leadership; they look in vain. President Biden has not undertaken the two things that might help the economy here at home and others around the world regain their footing: stop the gusher of cash coming from the federal government and help U.S. oil and gas industries ramp up production to bring down energy prices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Judge denies student debt cancellation lawsuit after Education Department clarifies plan

A federal judge on Thursday denied a challenge to President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan filed by the Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF). PLF on Tuesday became the first organization to challenge the Biden administration’s move to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt per borrower, alleging it is illegal because Congress, which holds the power of the purse, did not approve it.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Beatty
The Hill

President Biden: Call for ecosystem restoration

As weather disasters increase across the United States, communities are finding they need to become more resilient. But where should they begin?. The answer is the same almost everywhere. With a bit of sweat equity, communities can restore local ecosystems that protect people and property from extreme weather, fires and rising seas. Many of those assets have been ignored, degraded or destroyed but they are the low-hanging fruit for improving resilience. And with little effort, the Biden administration can help.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Student Loans#Student Loan Debt#Capitol Hill#Washington Post#Ai
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Push to protect kids’ privacy moves ahead

Efforts led by a former Facebook product manager to protect kids’ privacy online has gained momentum in Congress and state legislatures as lawmakers seek to crack down on how tech companies collect and use children’s data. In other news, in the wake of Hurricane Ian, creating technologies that...
KIDS
The Hill

Voting is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democracy

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, I had the honor of receiving the John Robert Lewis Lifetime Legacy Award at the opening night Gala of the 10th anniversary of the March on Washington Film Festival. I can’t imagine a greater honor, but the taste is bittersweet. Not only because the great John Lewis is no longer with us, but because of the times we’re living in now.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Hill

We must fix the perverse incentive in higher education. Here’s how.

A question we’ve had to ask ourselves as Americans, time and time again, is why can’t an innovative, rich country like the United States figure out how to provide affordable, even free, college education? First, let’s discuss what “free” means. Like President Biden’s student loan forgiveness, which is really a transference of debt to other taxpayers, free college is a bit of a misnomer.
COLLEGES
The Hill

Both parties fail on immigration

Early on the morning of Aug. 10, I stood with dozens of New Yorkers at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City, welcoming the 100 or so people who arrived on three buses that day. I was part of a group coordinated by the mayor’s office, but dozens more New Yorkers had come on their own to witness and offer assistance. Since then, the New York City has shown how to greet those who arrive at our borders with compassion and dignity by investing in shelters, community-based support and legal services for newcomers. New York City recently opened a welcome center to centralize all resources, with more locations planned soon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

The Hill

708K+
Followers
83K+
Post
514M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy