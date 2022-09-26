Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
WRAL
Downed trees, 18% of Wake County customers without power as Ian arrives in central NC
Hazardous conditions continue to spread into central North Carolina from Ian, which is now a post-tropical cyclone. Ian made landfall as a category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m. ET Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained wind of 85 mph with rain and winds that were felt well into central North Carolina.
WRAL
Downed trees, power outages spread across the Triangle as Ian arrives in NC
Hazardous conditions continue to spread into central North Carolina from Ian, which is now a post-tropical cyclone. Ian made landfall as a category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m. ET Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained wind of 85 mph with rain and winds that were felt well into central North Carolina.
WRAL
Winds bring down trees inside the Raleigh beltline
The Triangle had several reports of downed trees and rainy conditions as Hurricane Ian moves toward North Carolina. WRAL reporter Liz McLaughlin reported on a downed tree along East Whitaker Mill Road near Center Road in Raleigh.
WRAL
Raleigh luxury senior living community set to open in 2024
RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living broke ground Wednesday morning on an independent senior living and private health care residences in the heart of downtown Raleigh. The seven-acre site known as Hayes Barton Place at 2010 Fairview Road is expected to offer 214 luxury independent living homes and 88 private health care accommodations when it opens in 2024.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRAL
Man found dead on Raleigh greenway near Crabtree Valley Mall
Raleigh police were investigating after a man was found dead on the Crabtree Creek Greenway. Police arrived at the scene around 3:45 Thursday afternoon.
WRAL
North Carolina beaches prepare for Hurricane ian
Ocean Isle is preparing by putting sand bags in front of doorways and reinforcing dunes. The mayor says they will close the bridge if winds get stronger than 50 mph sustained. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Lauren DesArmoWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
WRAL
Preparing for potential impacts from Ian in western North Carolina
On Thursday evening in Biltmore Village, it was dry. However, it is one of the areas that sees flooding when storms roll through.
WRAL
Fallen trees knock out power lines in Raleigh neighborhood
A tree came down and power lines were down along London Drive in the Budleigh neighborhood in Raleigh. It appeared the tree was blocking the road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Fayetteville hotels provide support for hurricane evacuees
Florida residents traveling up Interstate 95 to flee the wrath of Hurricane Ian have a new resource to help them find available hotel rooms and other resources in the Fayetteville area. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
WRAL
Take precautions when hiring someone to repair Ian damage
If you’re dealing with damage from Ian, 5 On Your Side says there are important things to know before you hire anyone to do repairs. “We’ve seen that natural disasters lead to an increase in individuals posing as legitimate licensed contractors in an effort to prey upon vulnerable citizens,” said C. Frank Wiesner, executive director of the NC Licensing Board for General Contractors. “Individuals who hire unlicensed contractors are putting themselves at greater financial risk.”
WRAL
Tree knocks out power to north Durham neighborhood
A tree fell on Gresham Avenue east of the Northgate Dog Park and Ellerbe Creek. The downed tree knocked out power for several people living in the Northgate Park neighborhood. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
WRAL
NC mountain communities preparing for possible flooding from Ian
Communities along the North Carolina coast are bracing for dangerous currents, rough surf and overwash as Hurricane Ian moves up from Florida. Reporter: Laura LesliePhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
Man dies, woman seriously hurt from Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A man died in a double shooting in Durham on Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Minnestott Way around 3:30 after a shooting call and did not find any victims. A man and woman arrived at a local hospital with...
WRAL
61-year-old woman dies after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 61-year-old woman died at the hospital after she was shot twice Wednesday night in a Raleigh neighborhood near Oberlin Road. According to the Raleigh Police Department, Cynthia Ann Surles, 61, died from her injuries. A call went out at 9:15 p.m., when police responded to...
WRAL
Former teacher wins $162,826 jackpot a day before her birthday
RALEIGH, N.C. — Bingo lover Katherine Robinson of Apex bought a bingo ticket on Tuesday, resulting in winning a $162,826 Fast Play jackpot the day before her birthday. Robinson a retired middle school teacher bought her lucky ticket at the Publix on Kelly Road in Apex. Robinson reminisced on...
WRAL
Florida's home insurance market was a mess before Ian. It's about to get worse
CNN — Florida homeowners were already facing an expensive and difficult market for home insurance before Hurricane Ian. The devastating storm is about to make things worse — even for those fortunate enough to escape any damage. For the better part of two decades, the nation's major insurers...
WRAL
Fayetteville woman trains to drive FEMA supplies to hurricane victims
Shakisha Brewington, originally from Fayetteville, is one of 45 drivers taking FEMA relief supplies to hurricane victims in Fort Myers. She's the only female driver in her FEMA convoy, and today she's driving an 18-wheeler on the most important ride of her life. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather...
WRAL
Heavy rain moves into Fayetteville as Ian nears coast
Get a look at conditions in Fayetteville, where Ian will deliver strong winds and up to 4 inches of rain on Friday as the hurricane moves closer to the Carolinas. Reporter: Nia HardenPhotographer: Charles BradleyWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
WRAL
New Harris Teeter e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 30 and 4-Day Sale through Sunday
Harris Teeter has a new 4-Day e-Vic Sale including Smithfield Pork Roast for only $0.97/lb and more! You'll also find a new set of e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 30. These deals are based on the online ad preview on the Harris Teeter website and the Express Lane prices on the Harris Teeter website for a Raleigh, NC area location. Some prices may vary in other stores. You may want to check your ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Sale prices and promotions are valid for VIC members.
WRAL
Mass flooding, power outages in Fla. as monster Ian hits
Hurricane Ian, a monster Category 4 storm, made landfall on Florida's southwestern coast Wednesday afternoon. Residents were dealing with mass flooding, power outages, and strong wind gusts, and that's before the storm hit.
Comments / 0