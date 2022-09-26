If you’re dealing with damage from Ian, 5 On Your Side says there are important things to know before you hire anyone to do repairs. “We’ve seen that natural disasters lead to an increase in individuals posing as legitimate licensed contractors in an effort to prey upon vulnerable citizens,” said C. Frank Wiesner, executive director of the NC Licensing Board for General Contractors. “Individuals who hire unlicensed contractors are putting themselves at greater financial risk.”

