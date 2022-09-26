ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Downed trees, power outages spread across the Triangle as Ian arrives in NC

Hazardous conditions continue to spread into central North Carolina from Ian, which is now a post-tropical cyclone. Ian made landfall as a category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m. ET Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained wind of 85 mph with rain and winds that were felt well into central North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Winds bring down trees inside the Raleigh beltline

The Triangle had several reports of downed trees and rainy conditions as Hurricane Ian moves toward North Carolina. WRAL reporter Liz McLaughlin reported on a downed tree along East Whitaker Mill Road near Center Road in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Raleigh luxury senior living community set to open in 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living broke ground Wednesday morning on an independent senior living and private health care residences in the heart of downtown Raleigh. The seven-acre site known as Hayes Barton Place at 2010 Fairview Road is expected to offer 214 luxury independent living homes and 88 private health care accommodations when it opens in 2024.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
WRAL

North Carolina beaches prepare for Hurricane ian

Ocean Isle is preparing by putting sand bags in front of doorways and reinforcing dunes. The mayor says they will close the bridge if winds get stronger than 50 mph sustained. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Lauren DesArmoWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Food Challenge#Park And Ride#Nc State Fair#The N C State Fair#The Home Chef Challenge#Nachos Challenge#Humana#Spirited Pie Challenge#Carolina Cooker#Breakfast Challenge#Superior Sleep Experience
WRAL

Take precautions when hiring someone to repair Ian damage

If you’re dealing with damage from Ian, 5 On Your Side says there are important things to know before you hire anyone to do repairs. “We’ve seen that natural disasters lead to an increase in individuals posing as legitimate licensed contractors in an effort to prey upon vulnerable citizens,” said C. Frank Wiesner, executive director of the NC Licensing Board for General Contractors. “Individuals who hire unlicensed contractors are putting themselves at greater financial risk.”
ECONOMY
WRAL

Tree knocks out power to north Durham neighborhood

A tree fell on Gresham Avenue east of the Northgate Dog Park and Ellerbe Creek. The downed tree knocked out power for several people living in the Northgate Park neighborhood. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
WRAL

Man dies, woman seriously hurt from Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — A man died in a double shooting in Durham on Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Minnestott Way around 3:30 after a shooting call and did not find any victims. A man and woman arrived at a local hospital with...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

61-year-old woman dies after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 61-year-old woman died at the hospital after she was shot twice Wednesday night in a Raleigh neighborhood near Oberlin Road. According to the Raleigh Police Department, Cynthia Ann Surles, 61, died from her injuries. A call went out at 9:15 p.m., when police responded to...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Former teacher wins $162,826 jackpot a day before her birthday

RALEIGH, N.C. — Bingo lover Katherine Robinson of Apex bought a bingo ticket on Tuesday, resulting in winning a $162,826 Fast Play jackpot the day before her birthday. Robinson a retired middle school teacher bought her lucky ticket at the Publix on Kelly Road in Apex. Robinson reminisced on...
APEX, NC
WRAL

Fayetteville woman trains to drive FEMA supplies to hurricane victims

Shakisha Brewington, originally from Fayetteville, is one of 45 drivers taking FEMA relief supplies to hurricane victims in Fort Myers. She's the only female driver in her FEMA convoy, and today she's driving an 18-wheeler on the most important ride of her life. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

New Harris Teeter e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 30 and 4-Day Sale through Sunday

Harris Teeter has a new 4-Day e-Vic Sale including Smithfield Pork Roast for only $0.97/lb and more! You'll also find a new set of e-Vic deals starting Friday, Sept. 30. These deals are based on the online ad preview on the Harris Teeter website and the Express Lane prices on the Harris Teeter website for a Raleigh, NC area location. Some prices may vary in other stores. You may want to check your ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Sale prices and promotions are valid for VIC members.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy