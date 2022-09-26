ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Motor Speedway’s future needs a big change for racing

By Austin Konenski
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyVfv_0iAvdfO200

The future of Texas Motor Speedway was discussed by drivers before the event on Sunday, September 25 and many were openly afraid of what might be coming in the venue’s future.

Let’s dive into what the drivers are saying and what Texas Motor Speedway should do to the track.

NASCAR drivers publicly worry about Texas Motor Speedway’s future

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wVEJ7_0iAvdfO200
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR drivers are openly concerned about Texas Motor Speedway’s future and most of it all links back to one track in particular. That track is Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The venue was repaved before the 2022 season and added two superspeedway events to the calendar. This type of racing is not the favorite amongst the drivers but it provides entertainment for the fans and television.

Joey Logano was one of the major drivers who stepped his foot down when talking about the possibility of Texas Motor Speedway turning into a mini-superspeedway, just like Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Is that the type of racing fans want to see? When you look at the way that the people finish up front in these superspeedway lately are the ones that are riding around in the back. Do you believe that you should be rewarded for not working? They’re capitalizing on other people’s misfortune for racing up front and trying to win. I don’t think that’s right. That’s not racing.”

Joey Logano on superspeedway events in NASCAR

Logano clearly feels like the competition on superspeedway tracks is not strong as most of the drivers who finish in the front are riding in the back all day due to strategy since it happens almost every single time.

Plus, NASCAR now has six out of the 36-races as superspeedway events. If Texas Motor Speedway is reconfigured into a superspeedway, that would make the total jump to seven or eight races, depending on if the track gets a second weekend.

Daniel Suarez also talked about the track potentially turning into a superspeedway while also acknowledging the new configuration in Atlanta, GA is fun to drive.

“Atlanta was a very good racetrack, and then they turned it into a superspeedway and it’s a lot of fun. I see it as a hybrid. I don’t think we need another racetrack like that, but it’s not my decision to make. Whatever they throw out at us, I’m going to try to be the best I can be.”

Daniel Suarez on adding more superspeedway dates

Most of the drivers in NASCAR agree that Texas Motor Speedway should not be turned into a superspeedway. However, that doesn’t mean the track needs to stay like it is right now.

The future of Texas Motor Speedway is unknown and it wouldn’t shock people if something big happens soon as various racing series beg for a change. What should the venue do to improve its racing and please the drivers as well?

Related: Examining NASCAR’s murky future at Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway needs to start from scratch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K17K1_0iAvdfO200
Sep 25, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A general view of the front straight logo before the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Motor Speedway needs to be changed but it should not be transformed into a superspeedway track. So, what should the venue do to please both NASCAR and the IndyCar Series?

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson brought forth his idea on what should happen in Fort Worth, TX.

“I would like them to demolish this place first and then start over from scratch. For one, they did a very poor job with the reconfiguration, initial reconfiguration. I would like to see them change it from a mile-and-a-half to something shorter. I don’t know if that means bringing the backstretch in or whatever. If I could build a track, it’d be probably a three-quarter mile Bristol basically, pavement and progressive banking. But I don’t know if that’s even possible here. I’m not sure what they have in mind, but anything would be better than what they did.”

Kyle Larson on what he would do to Texas Motor Speedway

Larson would like to see Texas Motor Speedway see a similar fate to Auto Club Speedway. The two-mile configuration of Auto Club Speedway is being turned into a short track after the 2023 season, which may not be the right decision.

However, this would be an option that makes sense for the track. It is clear that racing is poor at the venue and that anger has only built amongst drivers over time as the track still sees traction compound applied to it.

Also Read:
NASCAR results: Today’s results and much more

Another option would be to completely repave and reconfigure the track into the same distance at 1.5-miles. This could allow them to keep the 1.5-mile configuration but redo the damage that was done.

There are a few options that could take place but anything is better than another superspeedway track. Six races are likely the perfect amount and anything more would be a negative for the sport and teams.

The racing on cookie-cutter tracks has been fun to watch this season. The NextGen car has fixed many of them and it is certainly disappointing to see Auto Club Speedway sized down because the racing was really good.

It is definitely a change from what was seen with the Gen 6 car and the 550 horsepower package. The racing on 1.5-mile tracks was atrocious as drivers had less control of the cars.

The topic of conversation revolving around how NASCAR should race at more 1.5-mile tracks is an incredible turnaround and one that many did not expect going into the 2022 season.

Texas Motor Speedway can create better racing but the correct decisions need to be made as change is needed.

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

TSmith
4d ago

The change needs to happen to NASCAR. Stop changing the cars just for the sake of change without any consideration for driver safety or competition. The Gen 7 car has been a train wreck from day 1 and is going to get somebody killed. Unless the drivers take a stand and refuse to drive it. Until significant changes are made.

Reply
4
Bryan Dman
4d ago

Let’s face it Nascar is dying just like baseball has. The races are filled with crashes, cautions, stages driver drama. I can’t recall the last time I saw an entire race!

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Spun

Look: Study Reveals NASCAR's Most "Hated" Driver

A study combing through Twitter interactions determined that Bubba Wallace is NASCAR's "most hated" driver. Per Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, Gambling.com researched Twitter interactions from February through August to create favorability ratings. Wallace handily was the subject of the most negative sentiments at 30.1%. Cody Ware placed second...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Another driver change announced for Talladega

Noah Gragson was originally set to drive for Beard Motorsports in this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, but that won’t be the case. Hendrick Motorsports announced on Thursday that Alex Bowman will not compete in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
The Spun

NASCAR Legend Reacts To Harsh Penalty Handed Out This Week

NASCAR handed out a pair of stiff penalties on Tuesday, including a $75,000 fined for driver Ty Gibbs. Gibbs was docked for making retaliatory contact with Ty Dillon's car on pit road during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old was driving for 23XI Racing, which also received a 25-point deduction in the owner standings.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr's Car Suggestion

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes it's time for Richard Childress Racing to retire the number of his late father. Jr. reportedly wants Childress to shelve the iconic No. 3 and its font and it definitely got racing fans talking. The NASCAR world reacted to Dale Jr.'s comments...
MOTORSPORTS
MotorBiscuit

Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

William Byron forced to pay for NASCAR’s mistake

NASCAR docked William Byron 25 points following the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway to make up for their own mistake. One of the major talking points following Sunday’s round of 12 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway was the incident between William Byron and Denny Hamlin.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Daniel Suarez
Person
Joey Logano
The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Explains Why He Can't Race Sunday

Alex Bowman announced that he will not compete in this Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race because he's experiencing concussion-like symptoms. The Hendrick Motorsports driver confirmed Thursday in a Twitter post that he won't race at Talladega Superspeedway following last weekend's crash at Texas Motor Speedway. "After undergoing medical evaluation...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR makes obvious decision after Alex Bowman announcement

NASCAR has already granted Alex Bowman a waiver to remain eligible to advance to the round of 8 of the Cup Series playoffs. Hendrick Motorsports announced on Thursday that Alex Bowman will not compete in this Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. The 29-year-old Tucson, Arizona...
TALLADEGA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Indycar Series#Indiana Pacers#Texas Motor Speedway#Atlanta Motor Speedway#Dri
FanBuzz

Jimmie Johnson Once Saved Dale Earnhardt Jr. After a Drunken Night Gone Wrong

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson have shared some pretty epic memories over the years. Back in the day, the legendary NASCAR drivers both raced for Hendrick Motorsports, and considering that they were in their twenties at the time, they enjoyed quite a few wild and crazy nights together. Sometimes, those nights were run into the early mornings, which is when all the best (and worst) stories tend to go down.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Denny Hamlin Feels for Alex Bowman, Blasts NASCAR for Refusing to Accept Responsibility for Injuries and Calls Out System That Takes Advantage of Drivers

Denny Hamlin doesn't hold back after the Alex Bowman concussion news, blasting NASCAR for a system that takes advantage of the drivers and doesn't accept any responsibility for driver injuries. The post Denny Hamlin Feels for Alex Bowman, Blasts NASCAR for Refusing to Accept Responsibility for Injuries and Calls Out System That Takes Advantage of Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Suggests Change To Major Racetrack

As a driver and a racing team manager, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been to just about every major racetrack in the country. But of all the historic venues he's seen, there's one that he thinks could use some changes. During the latest edition of The Dale Jr. Download podcast, Earnhardt...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Thursday's Crushing Injury News

The 2022 NASCAR season has seen a number of troubling head injuries for the sport's best drivers. Unfortunately, the bad injury luck continued this week. After an accident over the weekend, Alex Bowman announced he won't be racing this weekend after suffering concussion-like symptoms. NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass said Noah...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy