New York City, NY

A NASA spacecraft will slam head-on into an asteroid as part of a space mission

By Kirstin Cole, Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) – It sounds like something out of a sci-fi movie: NASA scientists on Monday night will blow up an asteroid using a spacecraft named Dart.

The asteroid does not pose a threat to Earth, but the mission could help show how scientists can redirect an asteroid , should it take aim at the planet.

Dart is expected to slam head-on into the asteroid at 14,000 mph. The impact should be just enough to nudge the asteroid into a slightly tighter orbit around its companion space rock.

Cameras and telescopes will watch the crash, but it will take days or possibly weeks to find out if the mission actually changed the asteroid’s orbit. The $325 million planetary defense test began with Dart’s launch last fall.

