Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
NBC Chicago
11 Places To Go Apple Picking Near Chicago, Plus Pumpkin Patches, and More
Whether you're a leaf-peeper, a pumpkin patcher or an apple-picker, fall has settled in across Chicago. Here are a few orchards, haunted houses, fall festivals and more to check out in and around the city as the 2022 fall season continues. Apple Picking Near Chicago. All Seasons Orchard. Located at...
Lincoln Square Apple Fest, Fright Fest and More Fall Festivals to Visit Around Chicago
With fall finally in session, seasonal festivals are hitting the streets in Chicago. From music festivals to Halloween events, here are some ways to enjoy autumn around the city:. Oktoberfest Naperville. Naperville's two-day take of the popular German festival will include games, food, local and traditional beer, as well as...
The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking
Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
NBC Chicago
Chicago Suburb, Neighborhood Land on List of 50 Best Places to Live in US
You may not know it -- but if you reside in a certain western suburb or a certain northern Chicago neighborhood, you're living in one of the top places to put down roots, a new list says. According to a recently released report from Money.com, 50 places in the country...
NBC Chicago
These 2 Bugs Could Be Invading Your Homes This Fall – Some in Large Numbers
As temperatures cool, many homes will likely be seeing some unwanted guests inside, but there are two insects in particular that could be invading Illinois homes more than others - some in "fairly large numbers," experts say. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout
The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
ourchanginglives.com
Couples Time In St. Charles
While many of our excursions are designed to showcase family-friendly travel destinations, sometimes we look for a different type of getaway. While searching for something unique, we discovered a place that would make a perfect escape for the two of us. Since we both enjoy many of the same things, we decided to spend some couples time in St. Charles, Illinois. Our research had uncovered a plethora of possibilities and we couldn’t wait to visit. It didn’t take long for us to fall in love with this upscale escape.
Lake Zurich Continues To Grow With New Firehouse-Themed Restaurant
This is a follow-up to Station 51 Truck Company Bar & Grill in downtown Antioch
fox32chicago.com
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
wgnradio.com
Your Hometown Eats: Lake Forest
WGN Radio is showcasing the north suburban city of Lake Forest this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Lake Forest video and photo gallery but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in September.
chicagoagentmagazine.com
The best public high schools in Illinois — see the full list
In Illinois, your child’s school district can determine their education. And though private schools remain a popular option, public high schools throughout the state offer plenty of free alternatives. With the rise of selective enrollment and charter schools, many public schools now outrank private — even within the city of Chicago.
Chicago Leaked News of Bears' Deal to Buy Arlington Heights Property, Emails Show
As the Chicago Bears eye a move from Soldier Field to Arlington Heights, what's going on behind the scenes? And what might this move cost?. "Look, Soldier Field was fun. There were some good moments there, more losing than winning. But you need to modernize," said NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan. He says the Bears are at a crossroads.
mustangmonitor.com
Midnight Terror – Chicago’s #1 Ranked Haunted House
Last Friday night, Midnight Terror Haunted House Chicago – actually located next door in Oak Lawn, had opening night for their seasonal attraction. Midnight Terror first opened in 2014. The mastermind behind the project, Justin Cerniuk, is a Marine Corps veteran who served for four years. Aside from defending his country, he has always had a vision for a haunted house concept, with ideas brewing in his mind when he was just ten years old. In fact, Cerniuk created his own, low-scale haunted house at his own home to get his project off the ground and since then he has evolved his project into one of the top haunted house attractions in the entire Chicago area. Midnight Terror has seen exponential growth since their opening in 2014. Their budget is much higher since their inception, and are now able to use professional costume managers and makeup artists on their staff! A plethora of internet reviews have been made about the Terror and the general consensus is “frightening” and “spine-chilling”. In fact, some of Cerniuk’s own workers/actors have described how the attraction even freaks them out due to all the various rooms and themes spectators have to endure.
QSR magazine
Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois
Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
PAWS Chicago To Rescue Over 40 Dogs and Cats From Areas Impacted by Hurricane Ian
In the wake of the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian, PAWS Chicago is organizing an effort to rescue 42 dogs and cats from areas impacted by the storm through a partnership with two Florida animal shelters. Humane Society Naples and Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers are teaming...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
Chicago family experiencing Hurricane Ian after relocating to Florida last year
NAPLES, Fla. - A Chicago family is thinking twice about moving to Florida. A year ago they called Bucktown home, but Wednesday they were in the eye of the storm. "You didn’t know if something was going to blow off and hit one of your windows, rip your screen," said Kim Turek, who relocated with her family to Naples last July.
Westfield Old Orchard is Adding 3 New Stores, 2 New Restaurants and an Old Favorite
A slate of stores and restaurants are coming to Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie -- and one of them shoppers may remember from the mall's past. According to a Wednesday press release, the shops will open ahead of the holiday season, with more shopping options possibly on the way. "The new openings and long-standing retail partners will continue to provide a best-in-class shopping experience for the North Shore community, and we can’t wait to share even more updates soon.”
wgnradio.com
The creators of the spooktacular ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display in Plainfield
Dave and Aubrey Appel of Plainfield join Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how they came up with their cool Halloween display replicating a scene from the popular Netflix show Stranger Things. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Illinois' $1.34B Mega Millions Ticket Holder Has Finally Come Forward. Will We Ever Know Who The Winner Is?
Last week, just before a crucial deadline arrived, the Illinois winners of the second largest Mega Millions Jackpot in U.S. history finally came forward to collect their $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket, purchased at a suburban Chicago gas station. "The prize was shared by two individuals, who agreed to...
NBC Chicago
