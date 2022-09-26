ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

KCBY

Cougar Creek Fire west of Sutherlin 80% contained, mop-up in progress

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) says that the 40-50 acre Cougar Creek Fire that started Wednesday afternoon has been knocked down and is 80% contained. Day one’s aggressive initial attack with crews working throughout the night resulted in success. The fire was burning in...
SUTHERLIN, OR
KCBY

Dedication ceremony held for new Scottsburg Bridge

SCOTTSBURG, Ore. — After more than two-and-a-half years of construction, the new Scottsburg Bridge is open for use. For 90 years the old bridge had served the area as a way of connecting the coast with Interstate 5. But over time, it became clear that the old bridge could...
SCOTTSBURG, OR
KCBY

Events set for Sunday to kick off Roseburg's sesquicentennial celebration

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg turns 150 years old on October 3, 2022 – and community organizers are busy planning a month full of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events to springboard the community into the next 150 years, the Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial Planning Committee reports. This Sunday,...
ROSEBURG, OR
Coos Bay, OR
Coos Bay, OR
Coos Bay, OR
kcfmradio.com

Vehicular Death Investigation; Car in Water; Candidate Forum

The Florence Police have released the preliminary investigative report from Saturday’s motorcycle fatality on Highway 126. According to the report a motorcycle, operated by 20 year old Ghage Robinette of North Bend was traveling east bound on highway 126 when it collided with the front of an RV that was attempting a turn onto the westbound lane of highway 126. Robinette’s motorcycle hit the front of the rv. Lifesaving efforts were made but were unsuccessful. The owners of the rv and several other witnesses remained on the scene to assist police in the investigation. Initial results of the investigation indicate that speed of the motorcycle may and been a factor in the crash. Western Lane Fire and EMS, OSP Traffic crash investigators as well as the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted in the investigation.
FLORENCE, OR
oregontoday.net

Motorcycle Fatality, Sept. 27

A 20-year old North Bend male was killed in a motorcycle/vehicle accident in Florence, Saturday, 2:40 p.m. According to reports, speed may have been a factor in the accident that killed Ghage Robinette east of the city on Hwy. 126 near Quince St. The RV reportedly pulled out of the intersection and the motorcycle collided with it. Hwy. 126 was closed following the accident.
FLORENCE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TEEN CITED FOR THEFT AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL

A teen was cited for second-degree theft at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 1:15 p.m. the 15-year old male allegedly stole a phone from another student. He tried to conceal the phone by placing it in a trash can in a restroom.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, Sept. 27

According to an entry on the CBPD log for Sept. 25, 10:50 a.m., 2051 Newmark Ave., Walmart, 32-year old John Paul Muilenburg arrested on Reedsport PD warrant charging Contempt of Court – FTA on Harassment/Assault charge, “transported to Reedsport for warrant.” Also, cited in lieu of custody on additional charges of Resisting Arrest, Escape III, False Info to Police and Theft II. And, 38-year old Krystal Freeman charged with Theft II, “cited in lieu of custody.”
REEDSPORT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH

A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Friday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 11:30 p.m. 32-year old Dallas Blake allegedly crashed his vehicle into another vehicle near the intersection of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Mosher Avenue. Blake suffered a severe laceration to his head, but a passenger was uninjured. He was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center and reportedly refused a consent blood draw so a warrant was applied for and granted.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EUGENE MAN JAILED BY DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A Eugene man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 6:30 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 300 block of Weaver Avenue in Myrtle Creek. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license, allegedly gave false information and provided a false name. Other deputies arrived and identified the man as 30-year old Christopher Moss. He returned with warrants and was taken into custody.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

