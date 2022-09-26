Read full article on original website
KCBY
Cougar Creek Fire west of Sutherlin 80% contained, mop-up in progress
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) says that the 40-50 acre Cougar Creek Fire that started Wednesday afternoon has been knocked down and is 80% contained. Day one’s aggressive initial attack with crews working throughout the night resulted in success. The fire was burning in...
KCBY
Man walking to work suffers 'significant' injuries in hit-and-run at Coos Bay intersection
COOS BAY, Ore. — UPDATE: (9:53 a.m.) The Coos Bay Police Department has developed a suspect and has identified the vehicle involved in the hit and run case. Police say thanks to several tips from the citizens of Coos Bay. The Coos Bay Police Department will continue to provide...
KCBY
Dedication ceremony held for new Scottsburg Bridge
SCOTTSBURG, Ore. — After more than two-and-a-half years of construction, the new Scottsburg Bridge is open for use. For 90 years the old bridge had served the area as a way of connecting the coast with Interstate 5. But over time, it became clear that the old bridge could...
KCBY
Events set for Sunday to kick off Roseburg's sesquicentennial celebration
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg turns 150 years old on October 3, 2022 – and community organizers are busy planning a month full of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events to springboard the community into the next 150 years, the Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial Planning Committee reports. This Sunday,...
kcfmradio.com
Vehicular Death Investigation; Car in Water; Candidate Forum
The Florence Police have released the preliminary investigative report from Saturday’s motorcycle fatality on Highway 126. According to the report a motorcycle, operated by 20 year old Ghage Robinette of North Bend was traveling east bound on highway 126 when it collided with the front of an RV that was attempting a turn onto the westbound lane of highway 126. Robinette’s motorcycle hit the front of the rv. Lifesaving efforts were made but were unsuccessful. The owners of the rv and several other witnesses remained on the scene to assist police in the investigation. Initial results of the investigation indicate that speed of the motorcycle may and been a factor in the crash. Western Lane Fire and EMS, OSP Traffic crash investigators as well as the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted in the investigation.
KCBY
Coos County high schoolers get hands on training with Coos Forest Patrol
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Recruitment day for the Coos Forest Patrol put dozens of Coos County high schoolers in the field with the pros. The program is a one-day training designed for students interested in pursuing wildland firefighting as an occupation. From learning to throw water hoses to understanding...
oregontoday.net
Motorcycle Fatality, Sept. 27
A 20-year old North Bend male was killed in a motorcycle/vehicle accident in Florence, Saturday, 2:40 p.m. According to reports, speed may have been a factor in the accident that killed Ghage Robinette east of the city on Hwy. 126 near Quince St. The RV reportedly pulled out of the intersection and the motorcycle collided with it. Hwy. 126 was closed following the accident.
KCBY
Florence Police asking for help in identifying human remains found off Hwy 101
FLORENCE, Ore. — The Florence Police Department is asking for help from the pubic in identifying the human remains that were located off of Hwy 101 across from the Fred Meyer. The remains were discovered in a brush area south of Munsel Lake Road on Wednesday, September 21st around...
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR THEFT AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A teen was cited for second-degree theft at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 1:15 p.m. the 15-year old male allegedly stole a phone from another student. He tried to conceal the phone by placing it in a trash can in a restroom.
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Sept. 27
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Sept. 25, 10:50 a.m., 2051 Newmark Ave., Walmart, 32-year old John Paul Muilenburg arrested on Reedsport PD warrant charging Contempt of Court – FTA on Harassment/Assault charge, “transported to Reedsport for warrant.” Also, cited in lieu of custody on additional charges of Resisting Arrest, Escape III, False Info to Police and Theft II. And, 38-year old Krystal Freeman charged with Theft II, “cited in lieu of custody.”
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Friday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 11:30 p.m. 32-year old Dallas Blake allegedly crashed his vehicle into another vehicle near the intersection of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Mosher Avenue. Blake suffered a severe laceration to his head, but a passenger was uninjured. He was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center and reportedly refused a consent blood draw so a warrant was applied for and granted.
KCBY
Police: Roseburg man attempts to steal two 30-packs & two 12-packs of beer
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested Monday after he walked out of a local store in an attempt to steal beer and batteries, according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Police say the 33-year-old man "pushed out a shopping cart from Fred Meyer which contained two thirty...
kezi.com
Neighbors and witnesses seek answers after human remains are found in Florence
FLORENCE, Ore.—Nearby residents and witnesses are searching for answers after human remains were found off Highway 101 across from Fred Myer near Munsel Lake Road. Police said they found the body Wednesday afternoon just before 5 p.m. David Stentz rents out and makes sandboards right across the street from...
KCBY
Fabrizio says he'd act immediately to transform sheriff's office
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County is preparing to vote for its next sheriff, and Captain Gabe Fabrizio says he's taken the steps to learn the role. It's in an effort to avoid any delay in public safety improvements if elected. Coos County Sheriff's Captain Gabe Fabrizio says his...
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE MAN JAILED BY DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
A Eugene man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 6:30 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 300 block of Weaver Avenue in Myrtle Creek. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license, allegedly gave false information and provided a false name. Other deputies arrived and identified the man as 30-year old Christopher Moss. He returned with warrants and was taken into custody.
