ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kut.org

Mental health experts address stigma, care access for Latino youth

If you or a loved one is facing a mental health crisis, call 988. Travis County residents in need of non-emergency support and resources can call Integral Care at 512-472-4357. Latino parents need to have conversations with their children about mental health to help eliminate the stigma and prevent suicide,...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
kut.org

Head of office that oversees Austin’s police department resigns

Farah Muscadin, the director of Austin's Office of Police Oversight, is stepping down from the job. In a memo sent to City Council members last week and obtained by KUT on Friday, City Manager Spencer Cronk said Muscadin decided to vacate the job in order to spend more time with family. Muscadin, who started in 2018, has been on maternity leave since having a child in January.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

APD says scene at Seton Northwest hospital was not an active shooter incident

There was no active shooter and the area around Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital in Northwest Austin is safe, Austin police said Friday following earlier reports of gunshots. Roadways around the area should reopen soon. The Austin Police Department responded to a call that shots were fired at the hospital Friday...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy