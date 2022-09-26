PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Strawberry Mansion on Friday. The victim was found just before 2 a.m. in a white Range Rover at Ridge and Lehigh Avenues.Police say the 39-year-old victim drove up to the intersection and asked another driver for help. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.There's no word on a motive and no arrests have been made.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO