Philadelphia, PA

Michael Mason
4d ago

WoW 👀they should keep locking 🔒👏 these young teens up,so the all the rest of teens 🙄get the point!!!

CBS News

Shooting near West Philadelphia bar leaves 2 men injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are hopeful surveillance footage will help them identify the suspects who they say shot two men in West Philadelphia early Friday morning. It happened near Kif's Sports Bar and Hookah Lounge at around 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. One is in extremely...
CBS Philly

Man found shot inside Range Rover in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Strawberry Mansion on Friday. The victim was found just before 2 a.m. in a white Range Rover at Ridge and Lehigh Avenues.Police say the 39-year-old victim drove up to the intersection and asked another driver for help. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.There's no word on a motive and no arrests have been made.
fox29.com

Police: Man, 73, fatally struck, run over while walking home in Holmesburg

PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was run over in a hit-and-run in Holmesburg, police say. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at 2:37 p.m. According to officials, a 20-year-old driving a 2003 Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound on Chippendale Street when the driver stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Frankford Avenue.
NorthEast Times

Arrest made in Maxwell Place carjacking

U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Amir Harvey, 20, was arrested and charged with carjacking and carrying a firearm in connection with a carjacking incident that occurred earlier this month in the Holme Circle area. In the early morning hours of Sept. 19, Philadelphia police officers responded to a...
WHYY

Former Philly cop accused of luring and grooming young girls

A retired Philadelphia police officer is facing charges for allegedly trying to lure underage children. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Patrick Heron is in jail on a $2 million bond. “The conduct alleged includes unlawful sexual contact with minors, some of them quite young. Electronic messages that appear to be...
fox29.com

2 men critically injured in daytime shooting in Kensington, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two young men are fighting for their lives after a daytime shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police found an 18-year-old and 20-year-old both...
phl17.com

Tacony man fatally shot in Frankford; suspect in custody

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police have arrested an individual who they say is responsible for the murder of a man in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The victim was identified as Christopher Lorick, 26, from Philadelphia’s Tacony section. The shooting incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street around 1:38 pm...
