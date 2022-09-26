Read full article on original website
Michael Mason
4d ago
WoW 👀they should keep locking 🔒👏 these young teens up,so the all the rest of teens 🙄get the point!!!
Reply(1)
5
Related
14-year-old, 16-year-old wounded in Kingsessing shooting; suspect seen in surveillance video
Police are searching for the gunman caught on video shooting two teenagers in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.
‘I felt him leave’: Mother ran to slain son’s side after hearing gunshots outside Roxborough High
Meredith Elizalde had been waiting for her son Nicolas’ football scrimmage to end Tuesday afternoon at Roxborough High School. What was supposed to be part of their normal routine turned into a nightmare.
CBS News
Shooting near West Philadelphia bar leaves 2 men injured
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are hopeful surveillance footage will help them identify the suspects who they say shot two men in West Philadelphia early Friday morning. It happened near Kif's Sports Bar and Hookah Lounge at around 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. One is in extremely...
fox29.com
Police: 4 injured in separate shootings during violent morning in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating several shootings that left four people injured, three critically, early Friday morning. Police say the first shooting took place just after 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. According to authorities, an 18-year-old was shot in the leg and was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VIDEO: Suspects wanted for shooting 2 teens in Southwest Philadelphia
Philadelphia police released surveillance footage of a broad-daylight shooting of two teens in the hopes of identifying the suspects. Police data shows the number of kids shot — and the number of kids arrested for gun crime — is up from last year.
Man found shot inside Range Rover in Strawberry Mansion
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Strawberry Mansion on Friday. The victim was found just before 2 a.m. in a white Range Rover at Ridge and Lehigh Avenues.Police say the 39-year-old victim drove up to the intersection and asked another driver for help. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.There's no word on a motive and no arrests have been made.
fox29.com
Video: Two teens, 14 and 16, shot while walking down Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two young teenagers were shot while walking down a Philadelphia street Thursday night by a gunman who got out of a vehicle. Friday morning, police released surveillance video of the incident as they continue to search for a suspect and the vehicle he was in. Officers...
CBS News
Philadelphia Military Academy on lockdown after report of weapon in school
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are on the scene of a school lockdown in North Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Military Academy is located on the 2100 block of North 13th Street. There are several officers in front of the school. There was a report of a weapon in the school and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Boy, 14, charged for shooting at SEPTA train at Tioga station, transit police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting at the SEPTA station in Tioga, according to SEPTA Transit Police. SEPTA Transit Police say the shooting happened on Sunday night around 10:35 p.m. According to officials, after a short fight on a Market-Frankford Line...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 73, fatally struck, run over while walking home in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was run over in a hit-and-run in Holmesburg, police say. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at 2:37 p.m. According to officials, a 20-year-old driving a 2003 Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound on Chippendale Street when the driver stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Frankford Avenue.
VIDEO: Philly officials ask public to help identify 5 suspects in Roxborough shooting
City officials gathered Wednesday with updates on Tuesday’s shooting near Roxborough High School that killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde and wounded four other teenagers.
fox29.com
Community members shaken by deadly ambush shooting of teens near Roxborough High School
Community members and neighbors visited a growing memorial for the victims of a deadly ambush shooting. Police say a 14-year-old was killed and four other teens were hurt when a group of shooters unleashed more than 60 shots following a joint football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arrest made in Maxwell Place carjacking
U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Amir Harvey, 20, was arrested and charged with carjacking and carrying a firearm in connection with a carjacking incident that occurred earlier this month in the Holme Circle area. In the early morning hours of Sept. 19, Philadelphia police officers responded to a...
Philadelphia woman pleads guilty to charges related to 2020 toddler disappearance, death
The mystery of the July 2020 disappearance of 2-year-old King Hill has become a bit clearer, as a Philadelphia woman pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and abuse of corpse charges related to his death.
Mom used phone app to track carjacker accused of pointing gun at teen daughter, feds say
Officials believe the man was involved in another Philadelphia robbery early in September.
Man, 73, dies after being struck by hit-and-run-driver; suspect surrenders
Police say the driver of a gold Honda Pilot ran the victim over and then fled the scene.
Former Philly cop accused of luring and grooming young girls
A retired Philadelphia police officer is facing charges for allegedly trying to lure underage children. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Patrick Heron is in jail on a $2 million bond. “The conduct alleged includes unlawful sexual contact with minors, some of them quite young. Electronic messages that appear to be...
fox29.com
2 men critically injured in daytime shooting in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two young men are fighting for their lives after a daytime shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police found an 18-year-old and 20-year-old both...
phl17.com
Tacony man fatally shot in Frankford; suspect in custody
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police have arrested an individual who they say is responsible for the murder of a man in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The victim was identified as Christopher Lorick, 26, from Philadelphia’s Tacony section. The shooting incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street around 1:38 pm...
phl17.com
Missing teen girl last seen in Stenton heading to school in a purple dashiki
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on September 18, 2022. Police say 13-year-old Egypt Lackey was last seen on the 8100 block of Temple Rd around 8:20 am. Lackey was last seen wearing a black denim jacket, black/purple dashiki,...
Comments / 3