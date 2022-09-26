ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Reporter

Two billboard projects granted one-year extension by Bayonne Planning Board

Two planned billboards in Bayonne have been given a one-year extension to begin construction. The Planning Board granted the extensions at its September 13 meeting. Francis X. Reagan, attorney for the applicant BCP, LLC, penned the board in two letters dated August 24 asking for the measure. The billboards are to be constructed at 2nd Street and the right-of-way off of Avenue A and at 796 and 798-804 Avenue E.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weehawken hopes to expand workforce housing

Weehawken continues to look for opportunities to expand its workforce housing. Mayor Richard Turner told the Hudson Reporter that the housing is intended for any employee of the township amid increasing local living costs. “As prices go up, a lot of the employees, especially the new employees, it could be...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Bergen, NJ
Government
City
North Bergen, NJ
Fort Lee, NJ
Government
City
Fort Lee, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne council authorizes new Urban Enterprise Zone projects for 2022

Bayonne has authorized new Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) projects for this year. The program was revived by the Urban Enterprise Zone Reform Bill, signed into New Jersey law by the Murphy Administration law, which appropriated $42.5 million in Zone Assistance Funds for UEZs in the Fiscal Year 2022. The program was brought back to full operation after lacking funding for more than a decade, when dedicated funding sources ended in 2011.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Is Project Graduation coming to Secaucus?

Secaucus High School seniors have petitioned the town to start a local Project Graduation program, and the idea has been warmly embraced by Secaucus officials. Danielle Moschetti, a rising senior at Secaucus High School who currently serves as President of the Class of 2023, led the calls for Project Graduation at a recent council meeting with the support of some classmates.
SECAUCUS, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Frazier
Person
Nicholas Sacco
Hudson Reporter

Davis endorses ‘Voices for Progress’ slate in Bayonne school board election

Mayor James Davis has endorsed the “Voices for Progress” slate in the upcoming Bayonne Board of Education election on Tuesday, November 8. Three seats on the board are available for a term of three years each, as the terms of Trustees Lisa Burke, Jan Patrick Egan, and Denis Wilbeck are expiring and they are not running for re-election. A fourth seat up for grabs for a term of one year belongs to Trustee Hector Gonzalez, who is running for re-election to finish out the term expiring in 2023 belonging to former Trustee Dave “Doc” Watson, who Gonzalez was appointed to replace in January of this year following Watson’s resignation.
BAYONNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Balitano Contracting Co
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen Housing Authority receives award for COVID-19 response

The North Bergen Housing Authority (NBHA) and a Resident Service Coordinator were recently honored with some awards. The NBHA has been recognized for its commitment to its residents during the pandemic by the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO), and was presented with the prestigious “Community Impact Award” at the NAHRO National Conference & Exhibition on Thursday, September 22, in San Diego.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Food giveaways planned across Hudson County this week

A number of Hudson County municipalities are giving away food to those in need this week, including West New York, Bayonne, and North Bergen. West New York will hold a food drive for residents on Tuesday, September 27. The event is part of efforts by Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners to ensure residents have access to the food they need.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Mayor Bhalla’s City Council Voting Block Chose Cannabis Over Kids

The City Council has let the Hoboken residents know in a 5-4 vote that having a cannabis dispensary approximately 200 feet from two schools is no big deal. The decision was made before anyone entered the Council Chambers despite compelling public comments and concerns. The City Council never addressed ANY of the resident’s legitimate concerns which centered around child/school safety and community benefits, instead the Council gave nonsensical statements that they believed gave them cover for approving Blue Violets Dispensary.
HOBOKEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen offers COVID-19 vaccine clinics at schools

The North Bergen Board of Education, in partnership with the North Bergen Department of Health, is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at school across the township. The clinics run from 6 to 8 p.m. So far, the township has made opportunities to get vaccinated available at North Bergen High School and Lincoln School on Tuesday, September 27.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Sign-ups begin for first-ever Jersey City Marathon

Get your running gear and sneakers ready for next spring, as sign-ups are open for the first-ever Jersey City Marathon, taking place on April 23, 2023. The event, hosted by the Jersey City Road Runners, will feature a full and half-marathon winding through a number of the city’s neighborhoods, and will be a USA Track & Field sanctioned event.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy