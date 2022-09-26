Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
DMV offices to close in some Nebraska counties due to staff shortages
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will be closing offices in several counties on certain days in October because there aren't enough employees to staff them. The department announced this week that offices in a dozen counties will be closed to the public at least one day in October. All but one of the county DMV offices will be closed only one or two days out of the month. The exception is Madison County's office, which will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday in October.
KPVI Newschannel 6
To begin planning Memorial Stadium's future, NU will hire third party
KEARNEY — Memorial Stadium will turn 100 years old next year, and to celebrate, the University of Nebraska wants to give it a makeover. Just how much of a renovation or upgrade the stadium will receive remains to be seen, however. NU administrators say the project could move forward...
Comments / 0