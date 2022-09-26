ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

Hendrik Daniel Carleton

Hendrik Daniel Carleton was born on May 19, 1934, in Elizabeth, N.J. Married on June 21, 1960, to Mary Gayle Smith at First Baptist in Hattiesburg, MS. Died on September 15, 2022, Jackson, MS. Dan was the ultimate straight shooter, not only as LSU’s Pistol & Rifle Club president and...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Mayor announces Stamps as Fire Chief, Martin as Associate Chief

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced Friday afternoon the new Vicksburg Fire Department Chief and Associate Fire Chief, as well as his plans to recommend a new organizational structure for the department. Derrick Stamps has been named Fire Chief and Associate Fire Chief is Harry “Trey” Martin III.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

OUR OPINION: Vicksburg Warren School District’s B Grade benefits all

The Vicksburg Warren School District succeeded in doing what some considered impossible: earning a B accountability grade from the Mississippi Department of Education. This letter grade was built on the backs of every student, teacher, support staff member, administrator and parent at VWSD, all of whom worked tirelessly in unprecedented times to reach their academic goals.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Viking Mississippi arrives at Vicksburg Waterfront

Gary Bergin walked off the Viking Mississippi and climbed the staircase leading to the Vicksburg Riverfront Grove Street entrance to be greeted by a banner saying, “Welcome to Vicksburg,” a greeting repeated by Ward 2 Alderman Alex Monsour. Bergin, from Toronto Canada, boarded the Viking Mississippi at St.Paul...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Old Post Files Sept. 10, 1922-2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. James A. Steele Jr.,...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police called to wreck at North Washington and 61 North

Vicksburg police have been called to a wreck involving a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler at the intersection of North Washington Street and U.S. 61 North that occurred about 3 p.m. According to preliminary but unconfirmed reports, the driver of the pickup was ejected. About John Surratt. John Surratt is...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Haven House Family Shelter announces events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Purple — it’s the color worn in October to bring awareness to domestic violence. More than 10 million adults in the U.S. experience domestic violence annually, and these staggering numbers are reflective of all people regardless of age, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion or nationality. Therefore,...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Fire consumes building, trailer on Jeff Davis Road

A Thursday evening fire destroyed an abandoned store and travel trailer in the 1700 block of Jeff Davis Road. Warren County Fire Service spokesman Jeff Riggs said the blaze was reported by a 911 call at approximately 6:53 p.m., and units from the Letourneau, Fisher Ferry and Culkin fire departments responded with the first unit arriving reporting heavy fire showing.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Land Records Sept. 19 to Sept. 26

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Sept. 19 to Sept. 26. *Charles A. Abbott Jr. and Kathryn A. Abbott to Zuberi K. Ratliff and Tamara Cook-Ratliff, Lot 12 and Part of Lot 11, South Haven No. 3. *Jennie Elizabeth Bohne Executrix, Esther Troutt Banks Estate,...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

VICKSBURG FACTS: Two-time Emmy Award Winner, Beah Richards

Did you know Vicksburg was the home of the two-time Emmy Award winner Beah Richards?. Born as Beulah Richardson on July 12, 1920, in Vicksburg as the daughter of Beulah Molton Richardson and Wesley R. Richardson. Most people knew her as Beah Richards. According to the Mississippi Encyclopedia website, Richards attended college at Dillard University in New Orleans in 1948.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Fugitive extradited to Vicksburg from Texas

The Vicksburg Police Department has transported Marcus DeShawn Wilson, 34 of Vicksburg, from Tarrant County, Texas to the Warren County Jail. Wilson was arrested on June 25 in Tarrant County for possession of Marijuana. He had been wanted by the Vicksburg Police Department for several months after he escaped capture during a Department operation on Victory Avenue in Vicksburg.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police Department holds outreach session with Glenwood Circle residents, discusses bringing security cameras to the area

The Vicksburg Police Department visited the Glenwood Circle neighborhood Wednesday evening to talk to residents about a new high-tech video camera system that is being installed in the city of Vicksburg. The cameras, operated by the non-profit group Project New Orleans, will be installed at locations across the city under...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

St. Al’s Busby wins breaststroke title at MAIS Overall Meet

FLOWOOD — For months, Jon Daniel Busby said, he’s been working on starting his races faster and getting a lead instead of building speed and coming from behind. He worked that plan to perfection on Wednesday. Busby started fast and finished first in the boys’ 100 yard breaststroke...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police respond to wrecks on major thoroughfares

Two motor vehicle accidents took place Wednesday on busy thoroughfares in Vicksburg: one on Hall’s Ferry Road at Bowmar Avenue and the other on U.S. 61 South near Pemberton Square Boulevard. Woman flips car on Halls Ferry Road. A woman traveling northbound on Halls Ferry Road Wednesday morning flipped...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

BURNING DOWN THE (JAIL) HOUSE: Three inmates charged for fire at Warren County Jail

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported three inmates that started a small fire in the Warren County Jail on Friday, Sept. 23 have been formally charged. According to Sheriff Martin Pace, some inmates set fire to what appeared to be a piece of a mattress and some paper, then melted a plastic dinner plate on top of it, creating more smoke. The inmates were then able to arc two electrical wires together to create enough sparks to ignite the combustible materials. The guards were able to quickly put out the fire and no one was injured.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Lady Flashes win soccer season finale

St. Aloysius’ girls’ soccer team went out a winner. Bree Butler, Hope Baker and Lili Perniciaro each scored a goal as St. Al defeated the Hattiesburg Forerunners 3-0 in their season finale on Thursday. Madi Mathews added two assists for the Lady Flashes (3-6-1), while Madelyn Roesch and...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Gators face Provine for homecoming

Even after three lopsided region wins, Vicksburg High football coach Todd McDaniel believes his team has not yet lived up to its full potential. And that, he said, needs to change. The Gators (3-2, 3-0 MHSAA Region 2-5A) play Provine (2-3, 0-3) for homecoming on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Minor injuries reported in school bus-car accident on Interstate 20 East

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Interstate 20 East on Thursday afternoon that involved a car and a Vicksburg Warren School District bus. The wreck took place at approximately 2:15 p.m. near Bovina. According to MHP, a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jacqueline James, 57 of...
VICKSBURG, MS

