‘Lightning Just Struck Me': Why Costco's CFO Says the Price of the $1.50 Hot-Dog-And-Soda Combo Is ‘Forever'

Cramer's Lightning Round: NLight Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. UiPath Inc: "It's losing money, and I don't recommend companies that are losing money." Cheniere Energy Inc: "Good yield, safe, long-term. ... That's...
Carnival Shares Shed 23% on Ballooning Costs, Dragging Cruise Stocks Lower
Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the cruising company posted third-quarter earnings that revealed higher costs. Shares of Norwegian and Royal Caribbean were also lower. Friday's losses knock about $2.5 billion off Carnival's market value. Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the...
Facebook Scrambles to Escape Stock's Death Spiral as Users Flee, Sales Drop
Meta is trading at its lowest since early 2019, and the stock is one of the worst performers this year in the S&P 500. The company's problems are mounting, whether it's the ad hit from Apple's iOS changes or the growing threat posed by TikTok. "I'm not sure there's a...
Joby Aviation Short Report Says Air Taxi Company Can't Hit Production Targets on Time
Joby Aviation is developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs), and has told shareholders it will use them to offer an Uber-like "air taxi" service by the end of 2024. The company presented a rosy view of its production capacity and timeline to investors ahead of a SPAC deal...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Nike, Rent-A-Center, Carnival Cruise
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nike — Nike shares dropped 12.8% after the sneaker giant said Thursday its inventory was overstocked, up 44% in its latest quarter. As a result it will offer more discounts to clear out the excess merchandise. Other retailers were also dragged down, with Lululemon Athletica and Under Armour losing almost 6% and nearly 5% respectively.
Disney Reaches Deal With Activist Investor Third Point, Will Add Former Meta Executive to Its Board
Disney has reached a deal with activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point. The agreement includes adding former Meta executive Carolyn Everson to its board of directors. The deal comes weeks after Third Point took a new stake in Disney valued at about $1 billion, or 0.4% of the company, and urged the media company to spin out its sports property, ESPN.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Nike, Micron, Amylyx and Others
Nike (NKE) – Nike slumped 10% in the premarket after it reported a 44% increase in inventories for its latest quarter, and said it would offer more discounts heading into the holiday season. The athletic footwear and apparel maker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Micron...
EV and Self-Driving Stocks Fell Nearly 15% in September, Their Second-Worst Month on Record
A key ETF for electric and autonomous vehicle stocks fell sharply in September. The Global X Autonomous and Electric Vehicles ETF closed down nearly 15% for the month, its second worst-performing month on record. It's likely that automakers' profits will slump if the U.S. enters a recession. A key ETF...
Cramer's Week Ahead: 3 Events Will Determine If the Market's Bad Momentum Will Continue in October
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that 3 key events next week will determine if the nightmarish month for the stock market will continue into October. The S&P 500 closed out its worst month since March 2020 on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite fell 8.8% and 10.5%, respectively, for the month.
