‘Lightning Just Struck Me': Why Costco's CFO Says the Price of the $1.50 Hot-Dog-And-Soda Combo Is ‘Forever'

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nike — Nike shares dropped 12.8% after the sneaker giant said Thursday its inventory was overstocked, up 44% in its latest quarter. As a result it will offer more discounts to clear out the excess merchandise. Other retailers were also dragged down, with Lululemon Athletica and Under Armour losing almost 6% and nearly 5% respectively.

