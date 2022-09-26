Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hendon Hooker takes humble approach to Heisman Trophy talk: 'It's icing on the cake'
Hendon Hooker is taking the bye week in stride this week as Tennessee enjoys the big win over Florida, but remains committed to working to improve. Hooker was a guest on “The Paul Finebaum Show” on Wednesday, and was asked about being mentioned for the Heisman Trophy, as he’s played himself into contention for that award. Hooker recalled how he dreamed of being in the hunt for the Heisman.
atozsports.com
Vols QB Hendon Hooker explains how Tennessee fans helped bring him to Rocky Top
One of the biggest reasons why the Tennessee Vols are 10-5 in their last 15 games has been the play of quarterback Hendon Hooker. Hooker didn’t start the 2021 season as the Vols’ starter after transferring to Tennessee from Virginia Tech, but it didn’t take long for him to take a stronghold on the job.
247Sports
Tennessee's Hendon Hooker talks on why he decided to transfer to the Volunteers
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker's standout performance in the Volunteers' 38-33 victory over Florida has vaulted the signal caller into the Heisman discussion, but the path to stardom hasn't been a straight line for Hooker. He recently appeared on the Paul Finebaum Show to discuss his decision to transfer from Virginia Tech and what attracted him to the Tennessee program.
rockytopinsider.com
What Heupel Said Went Wrong For Tennessee In Final Minutes Against Florida
When Jaylen Wright ran into the end zone on third-and-goal and Gator chomped three times followed by a throat slash it felt like the Vols had sealed their victory over then-No. 20 Florida. However, little comes that easy for Tennessee against its fiercest SEC east rival. The three-possession lead with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockytopinsider.com
Arian Foster Dissolves Animosity with Tennessee Football
Former Tennessee running back Arian Foster returned to the Tennessee football program for the first time in a decade this past weekend during the Florida game. Foster and Tennessee haven’t had the best of relationships over the stretch of time. In 2013, Foster admitted that he had received money while at Tennessee in the “Schooled: The Price of College Sports” documentary. Foster has explained his side of the story before, but shed new light on the situation this week on a podcast.
newstalk987.com
The University of Tennessee Dismisses a Cheerleader Involved in an Abuse Scandal
A University of Tennessee Cheerleader is off the team after being named in a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit. Tennessee-based Premier Athletics and athlete and coach Dominick Frizzell, the UT cheerleader, named in the suit which alleges that inappropriate behavior, such as...
earnthenecklace.com
Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?
Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
Film industry ‘booming’ for Tennessee as movie shot in Knoxville premieres
The film and television industry continues to grow in Tennessee.
RELATED PEOPLE
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
Hog and Hominy: The Tale of Knoxville Tamales
Whether it’s Good Golly Tamale or someone selling them out of their trunk at a church sale, the tamale tradition is alive and well in Knoxville. Eighty years before the first Hispanic restaurant opened in Knoxville, the people of the city were enjoying the savory taste of tamales. The...
weatherboy.com
Weekend Ends with Fresh Tennessee Earthquake
Seismic activity for the weekend wrapped up with a fresh, albeit weak, earthquake in eastern Tennessee today. According to USGS, an earthquake rated as a magnitude 1.9 event rattled the area beneath Madisonville, Tennessee just inside of the Joyce Kilmer-Slickrock Wilderness. The earthquake hit at 7:52 am today, local time; the epicenter was roughly 10.4 km deep.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
Gabby Petito movie premieres Saturday
The 22-year-old girl who caught the nation's attention after her parents reported her missing in September 2021 will reach even more people.
Buzzkill! | Tractor-trailer carrying 'large amount of beer' overturns on Papermill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Those traveling on Papermill Drive might have to wait in traffic a little lager... A tractor-trailer overturned Thursday morning on Papermill Drive, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The tractor-trailer was reportedly carrying a large amount of beer, KPD said. No injuries were reported in the...
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot while pumping gas in Knoxville
One man was left injured after a shooting at a gas station in Knoxville on Thursday night.
wvlt.tv
Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm to become city center when complete
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a project that’s been in the works for 20 years, Alcoa leaders have made progress to give the city its first city center, called Springbrook Farm, just off Alcoa Highway. The former Aluminum Company of America West Plant is getting a face lift.
wvlt.tv
Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews responded to a housefire Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire, which was near Ogle Way and Rayfield lane, began around 4:15 a.m. The home’s resident was reportedly outside of the house when crews from the Sevier County, Seymour, Walden’s Creek, Northview-Kodak, and Sevier...
wvlt.tv
Woman and dog reunited after escaping from shelter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman said an East Tennessee kennel lost her dog and didn’t do anything to try and find it. Now, thanks to a good Samaritan, they are together again. “It’s heartbreaking, it really is,” said Kristen Dever, the dog’s owner. Dever’s dog...
FanSided
288K+
Followers
543K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2