OG&E sends crews, equipment to Florida to assist with hurricane aftermath

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Nearly 100 OG&E crew members are traveling to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian.

Ian, which is forecasted to hit Cuba on Monday, is expected to be a Category 4 storm when it strikes Florida’s Gulf Coast later this week.

Crew members left from Shawnee Monday morning and will stop overnight in Jackson, Mississippi before traveling to Tampa on Tuesday. They’ll be helping Tampa Electric when they arrive.

OG&E will send more crews if needed.

