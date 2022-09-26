Read full article on original website
FSU player raising money for Hurricane Ian relief
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A lot of us, seeing Hurricane Ian’s destruction, are looking for ways to help and many of us have personal connections to communities in Southwest Florida and that includes FSU football star, Dillon Gibbons. His ‘Big Man, Big Heart’ nonprofit is now raising money for...
FSU offers free football tickets to Floridians displaced by storm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University is making tickets to Saturday’s football game available to Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian, according to a press release. “Floridians can claim up to four tickets courtesy of Florida State Athletics by showing their state of Florida ID at the Dick Howser...
Rob’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Friday, Sept. 30
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola breaks down the latest details on Hurricane Ian, and has a check of the nice weather closer to home this weekend. Watch the attached video for the full forecast.
FSU cancels classes for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University announced Monday that classes in Tallahassee and Panama City were canceled for the rest of the week as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. “Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30,” […]
Joe Bullard being inducted in the National Black Radio Hall of Fame
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee radio great Joe Bullard thanked his listeners at 96.1 jamz on Friday, that as he gets ready to head to St. Louis for induction into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame. Joe has been working in radio since the 1960′s, while his career started...
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Hurricane Ian
VANDERBILT BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) - A former WCTV anchor quicky went from covering Hurricane Ian to seeking refuge from it on Wednesday. Michael Hudak, who worked in Tallahassee for several years, was covering the storm for his current station WINK News in Fort Myers. Hudak tells WCTV he was assigned...
Leon County schools to remain open this week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools have announced they will remain open for the remainder of the week, according to a Facebook post. “The 72-hour weather forecast for Leon County does not include any tropical storm force winds in our area with only the possibility for isolated wind gusts between 20-35 mph on both Thursday and Friday. They have also reduced the amount of anticipated rain, as a result of Hurricane Ian, down to less than 1 inch,” the school said via Facebook.
Mission 850 springing into action to help Hurricane Ian victims
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Ian left a path of devastation in its wake. Millions of Floridians have been impacted. The recovery will likely take years. Mission 850 is a group familiar with the pain a major hurricane can bring. Formed in Tallahassee in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, Mission 850 forms volunteer groups and sends them into the aftermath of a disaster.
Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three line crews from Tallahassee Electric and Gas Utility headed down to the Orlando/Kissimmee area Thursday afternoon to assist in power restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. Some 21 linemen and fleet support system crew are headed down to the area to help with rebuilding broken poles,...
Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees
Red Cross deploys hundreds of disaster relief volunteers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross deploys hundreds of disaster relief volunteers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot. Updated: 5 hours ago. The hurricane made landfall as a category...
Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Evacuees from all over South Florida on the run from Hurricane Ian have found themselves right here in the Capital City. The hurricane made landfall as a category four storm, knocking electricity out for over a million Floridians, and creating a catastrophic storm surge and dangerous winds.
TFD’s Urban Search and Rescue Team deployed to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team has been activated to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The 25-member team was called up early Thursday morning and is now on the ground helping with rescue operations in Lee County, one of the counties hardest hit by the Category 4 storm.
Warehouse burns down in Gadsden County
Joe Bullard being inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame. Search for Hurricane Ian survivors continues, hundreds already rescued. Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT. The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place...
Leon County declares state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, urges citizens to ‘stay ready and stay informed’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County has declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian and is urging everyone to “stay ready and stay informed.”. City, county and school leaders held a press conference Monday afternoon to update citizens on preparedness efforts. Leon County Commission Chairman Bill...
Leon Co. updates on Hurricane Ian
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on Hurricane Ian as well as the forecast.
Taylor County residents weigh their options following Voluntary Evacuation Order
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of Tuesday evening, at least nine counties along the Florida’s Gulf Coast have mandatory evacuations as hurricane Ian continues to threaten Florida. Here locally, a Voluntary Evacuation Order is now in place for low lying areas of Taylor County. The order left residents to...
Community frustrated after KKK photo surfaces appearing to be Gadsden Co. Commissioner
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffrey Moore resigned amid a photo surfacing in what appears to be Moore in a KKK uniform. “What happened here is a slap in the face to Gadsden County,” said Congressman Al Lawson. Moore was appointed as district two commissioner by...
Overnight fire causes warehouse to collapse in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna. Crews were called out to a warehouse fire in the 18000 block of Highway 90 at 12:45 Friday morning. When crews arrived at the scene, the entire building collapsed. No injuries have been reported.
Second Harvest and Leon County prepare to serve evacuees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Now that Ian has Florida in it’s sights, food banks are revving up to respond should their services be needed, including Second Harvest of the Big Bend. While preparing for the storm is important, local leaders and Second Harvest of the Big Bend are looking to...
