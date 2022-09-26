Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
Here’s The Top Speed Of The 2023 Corvette Z06
While the 2023 Corvette Z06 produces quite a bit more power than the C8 Corvette Stingray thanks to its new flat plane crank DOHC V8 engine, it isn’t much faster than the entry-level Vette on which it’s based from a top speed standpoint. According to a recent report...
Jalopnik
The 2023 Ram 2500 Rebel Is the Off-Road Diesel Power Wagon You Always Wanted
The auto industry’s off-road obsession continues, with Ram adding a new off-road toy. The pickup brand used the Texas State Fair to introduce the 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel. Honestly, it’s a truck they should have made years ago. Ram says this new 2500 Rebel is a...
Jalopnik
Chevy Almost Outfitted an LT4 in its Tahoe RST Performance Edition
If you’re an auto enthusiast, you know, recognize and maybe idolize GM’s LT4 V8 engine. The high-powered V8 sees duty in some of the most capable and serious performance cars to come out of the General: Chevy C7 Corvette Z06, Camaro ZL1, and the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and Escalade-V. While the LT4 is used in just those handful of cars, it was almost used in another, more unexpected application.
MotorTrend Magazine
383-Inch Budget Stroker Small-Block Chevy With Three Two-Barrel Carbs Dyno-Flogged
Remember when the coolest thing you could do to an engine was bolt two or, even better, three carbs to the top of it? Remember when 400 hp was a lot for a street car? Yeah, we remember that as well. Today, it's all about EFI systems and 600-plus horsepower, but many hot-rodders just want something simple and super-cool. A great example is this 383-inch Chevy small-block stroker recently dyno-tested over at Westech. When he's not co-hosting Engine Masters on MotorTrend+ (sign up for a free trial today!), Brule runs the dyno operations there, and he thought this pump-gas stroker was worth a second look.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Rare, Options-Loaded 1968 SS 396 Camaro Convertible Found After 40 Years!
In most parts of the country, you're lucky if you find your classic hidden away in a dry barn. The reality is that many super-cool cars are just parked outside and left to rust and rot away. If that happens in a dry desert, you're golden, but if it's in a wetter part of the country Mother Nature will do all sorts of nasty things to it. Many times, these classics are beyond saving. But if the car is special enough it may be worth trying, even if it's in awful shape.
Jalopnik
Here's How the Top Electric Midsize SUVs Compare in One Handy Roundup
This week, Nissan finally announced across-the-board pricing for its upcoming Ariya electric SUV. It’d been a long time coming — the Ariya had been first revealed in 2019, and the Leaf hasn’t exactly been the most popular EV, even if it was one of the first. The brand could use a replacement, and it seems it’ll finally get one.
Jalopnik
Volkswagen
Yes, the interior is annoying. But it would be a grave mistake to reduce this 315-hp, all-wheel drive rocket down to…
Jalopnik
BMW XM Label Red Is a 735 HP Special Edition of the Polarizing Flagship SUV
Listen, the fact that BMW is going to sell a 644-horsepower plug-in hybrid SUV as its flagship model is already pretty over the top. Of course, nothing excels like excess, and so BMW also announced another special, limited version of the XM on Tuesday. It’s called the XM Label Red, and it’s even more ridiculous than the normal version.
Jalopnik
Audi RS Models Will Be Electrified, But Four-Cylinder Engines Won’t Be a Part of That, Report Says
You all lost your damned minds when Mercedes-AMG announced its next-generation C63 with its 680-horsepower hybrid drivetrain that pairs a four-cylinder turbocharged engine with some electric motors. After all, a four-cylinder engine in something with a 63 badge on it is heresy, right? Well, don’t worry, friends. Audi promises it won’t do you dirty like that with its future electrified RS products.
Jalopnik
Citroën Oli Concept Is a Wild-Looking EV Pickup Made From Cardboard
French automaker Citroën has a long-standing history of creating automotive oddballs, and its latest creation is no exception. Friends, I give you the Oli. It’s a quirky (and very boxy) EV pickup concept that’s meant to be two things: affordable and sustainable for a different way of living.
Jalopnik
2023 Nissan Frontier Gets Small But Significant Price Hike
Nissan has hiked the price of the Frontier by just over one grand, and has also increased the price of delivery. The 2023 Nissan Frontier will start at $29,190, not including $1,295 for delivery. Together, the changes have bumped the price of Nissan’s mid-size truck by almost $1,500, and that’s before dealer markups.
Jalopnik
Automatic Emergency Braking Systems Suck
In-vehicle driver safety assistance systems are so normalized now that even the most basic vehicles come with some sort of feature, from lane departure warning to lane keep assist. But you might not want to be so quick to entrust your life with some of these features, as they don’t always work as intended or as well as you think they would. Take automatic emergency braking, as Consumer Reports and AAA crash testing shows most of these systems don’t actually work well in a crash when you’re traveling at speed.
Jalopnik
Ford's Bronco Heritage Editions Will Be Just As Hard to Obtain
We’re over two years into Ford’s new Bronco production and buyers are still clamoring or waiting to get one. Between flippers, dealer markups, order delays and production issues, it’s rough out there if you’re a reservation-holding or an interested Bronco buyer. And Ford just keeps feeding that complex fire with the recently introduced Bronco Heritage editions. Those editions, as Bronco Nation points out, will be limited in both number and who gets to get one — so may the odds be ever in your favor.
Jalopnik
I Want a Nice Car for My Dad But I Only Have 10 Grand! What Should I Buy?
Tennison’s dad has always driven cheap cars, so he wants to treat his father to something nicer and more reliable. However, he has a maximum budget around $10,000, in a market where used car prices are outrageous. What car should he buy?. Here is the scenario:. After years of...
Jalopnik
Dodge Delays Final V8 Monster Due to Supply Challenges
Dodge has been bidding farewell to its V8 muscle cars in a long, drawn out way that has so far included six pretty cool, very shouty, limited-edition models. That fond farewell was due to conclude with a secret seventh “Last Call” model set to launch at this year’s SEMA show, but it’s been delayed.
Jalopnik
Cadillac Lyriq Gets Recall, Stop Sale for 33-Inch Display That Goes Blank
Approximately 60 percent of the Cadillac Lyriq’s dash is occupied by screen, by my unscientific estimation. Should the 33-inch display go dark, then, it’s a rather significant problem. General Motors has acknowledged such an issue with the luxury brand’s electric SUV this week. It’s a software glitch,...
Ford Hits a Ditch
Ford’s problem has gone beyond the details of why it is not doing well to a concern that its CEO is not the right person to handle it.
