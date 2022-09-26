Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
What to expect during Dolphins vs. Bengals, National Coffee Day 2022, and more trending topics
Here's a look at trending topics for today, Sept. 29:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Miami Dolphins outlasted the Buffalo Bills last week to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2018. The early going...
49ers 1 shy of Steelers for most MNF wins
The 49ers need a win Monday night against the Rams to keep pace in the NFC West. They’ll also need a win to keep pace with the Steelers on the all-time Monday Night Football wins list. San Francisco sits in second all-time with 50 MNF wins. Their 50th victory...
Westwood football puts the state on alert by knocking off Ramsey
RAMSEY − Westwood can now make a serious case to be ranked among New Jersey's Top 25 football teams. The unbeaten Cardinals dominated previously-unbeaten Ramsey, 38-14, Friday night in the Super Football Conference American Red Division. ...
Ramírez homers, Clase gets 40th save as Guardians beat KC
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and Emmanuel Clase closed for his major league-leading 40th save in the Cleveland Guardians’ 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Ramírez put AL Central champion Cleveland ahead for good at 4-3 in the sixth inning with his 29th home run of the season. The 404-foot blast to right off Brady Singer (10-5) gave the All-Star third baseman 121 RBIs — second in the AL behind New York’s Aaron Judge. Austin Hedges followed with an RBI single, snapping an 0-for-36 slump, and Myles Straw drove in Will Brennan to make it 6-3. Kansas City took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth. Cleveland has won 10 of 11 and is a major league-best 21-4 since Sept. 5. The Royals dropped their fourth in a row as the teams opened a six-game series to end the regular season.
