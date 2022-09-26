How much did dems send to schools for improved security? Exactly, nothing. Dems are preventing Ukraine from revealing Biden's criminal connections.
Jesus CHRIST!!!! Stop giving OUR money away. What does the Ukraine have over Biden??? Clearly extortion or laundering since Biden is a criminal and traitor too.
This is taxation without representation, oddly enough that's how all wars are started over money and rights violations. The Federal government all but the military should be abolished. They serve no purpose the states can handle themselves. States rights. This kind of behavior is what caused the secession of Southern States.
Related
“Shameful”: Republicans unanimously block bill that would force them to reveal dark-money donors
Bernie Sanders says he’ll vote against keeping the government open if Manchin’s ‘disastrous side-deal’ on energy is included
30 Senate Republicans demand Biden administration pick a special counsel for the Hunter Biden criminal probe after FBI whistleblowers came forward and detailed the efforts to downplay the investigation
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’
So who IS in driving seat, Joe? Karine Jean-Pierre suggests Biden didn't mean to say the COVID pandemic is 'over' - and blames comment on him being distracted by cars at Detroit show
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
RELATED PEOPLE
Casey DeSantis slams Democratic lieutenant governor hopeful for 'disgusting' joke
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
Trump, who received hundreds of millions of dollars from his father's real estate empire, calls John Fetterman spoiled: 'He lived off his parents' money'
Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump's former White House lawyer said the chance of him being indicted for inciting the Capitol riot is 'very high'
A storm is coming: It might sweep Trump and the GOP into history's dustbin
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
5 senior Trump officials, including 3 cabinet secretaries, threatened a mass resignation ahead of the 2018 midterms, book says
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hillary Clinton Spills The Beans On Her Rumored 2024 Run For President
Top members of Congress spotted going to secure room with CIA director
Biden will soon meet with Brittney Griner's wife, but experts say Russia has already 'embarrassed' the US by waiting so long to free her
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 44