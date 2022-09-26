UPDATE: 1 man hospitalized after shooting breaks out at West Side CPD facility

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Gunfire at a West Side Chicago police facility Monday afternoon sent one man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a Chicago police officer hurt.

According to police, shots were fired at around noon inside the Chicago Police Evidence and Recovered Property building located in Homan Square, on Homan and Fillmore.

The shooting apparently happened around noon on the fifth floor of the building, according to police radio traffic.

A man suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to Stroger Hospital, while a police officer was injured, not shot, in the incident and sent to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition, a fire official said.

It is unclear what precipitated the shooting. Officers and detectives are currently investigating the scene and police said they will provide an update some time this afternoon.

This remains a developing story. Check back with WBBM Newsradio for further updates.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed

