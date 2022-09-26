ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

UPDATE: 1 man hospitalized after shooting breaks out at West Side CPD facility

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wg39r_0iAvafCz00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Gunfire at a West Side Chicago police facility Monday afternoon sent one man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a Chicago police officer hurt.

According to police, shots were fired at around noon inside the Chicago Police Evidence and Recovered Property building located in Homan Square, on Homan and Fillmore.

The shooting apparently happened around noon on the fifth floor of the building, according to police radio traffic.

A man suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to Stroger Hospital, while a police officer was injured, not shot, in the incident and sent to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition, a fire official said.

It is unclear what precipitated the shooting. Officers and detectives are currently investigating the scene and police said they will provide an update some time this afternoon.

This remains a developing story. Check back with WBBM Newsradio for further updates.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with attempted murder in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in an August shooting that wounded a man and a woman in the South Shore neighborhood. Clarence Campbell, 31, is accused of opening fire from a dark-colored sedan around 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 7 on two people who were walking on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of East 72nd Street.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

14-year-old and woman shot in Roseland

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy and woman were shot in Roseland Thursday evening. According to police, the two were near the sidewalk on the 500 block of East 104th place around 6:55 p.m. when someone fired shots. The boy was shot in the back and transported to the Comer Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in good […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 40, shot while walking on Near West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning on the Near West Side. The 40-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street when someone started shooting in his direction, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday night. Police say the man, 24, was near a sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue around 7:53 p.m. when he was hit in the chest and arm by gunfire. The victim took himself...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, fatally stabbed in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 57-year-old was stabbed in the torso by someone he knew around 12:47 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 72nd Street, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Teenage crew robbing pedestrians at gunpoint on South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for South Siders after five recent robberies in the South Chicago and Calumet Heights neighborhoods. In all the robberies, two-to-three teens approach the victims, sometimes flashing multiple guns, and demand their property, police said. The suspects then either run away on foot...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#Cpd#Mt Sinai Hospital#Sun Times Media Wire#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
fox32chicago.com

Man and woman shot Wednesday night in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ill. - Two people were shot late Wednesday night in south suburban Homewood, police said. About 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 17500 block of Halsted Street, according to a statement from the Village of Homewood. Officers located a 21-year-old woman with a...
HOMEWOOD, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 31, shot inside South Loop residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot inside of a residence in Chicago's South Loop Thursday afternoon. At about 3:59 p.m., a 31-year-old man was inside of a residence in the 2000 block of South Michigan when he was shot in the shoulder, police said. The man was transported to an...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 30, shot to death while driving on South Side

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side, Chicago police say. The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of East 31st Street while the man was driving eastbound. Police said someone inside a white sedan fired shots. The man was shot multiple times and […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot and killed while driving in South Commons

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while driving Tuesday night in the South Commons neighborhood. The 30-year-old was driving eastbound around 10:16 p.m. in the 200 block of East 31st Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. The man was struck multiple times across the body and...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Killed in Douglas Drive-By Shooting

A man was fatally shot while driving in Douglas Tuesday night, police said. The 30-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, was driving eastbound around 10:15 p.m. in the 200 block of East 31st Street when someone in a white sedan fired shots, according to Chicago police. The man...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police arrest suspect in connection with brutal CTA Red Line attack

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police arrested a suspect for a violent attack on the CTA Red Line last Saturday.Police officials announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights on Wednesday in connection with the attack and a separate robbery that took place late on Sunday.The brutal attack was caught on video, from a CTA passenger, which police used to track down the suspect in south suburban Glenwood.The video, which police said went viral, shows a man and a woman, on the 95th Street Red Line train.It's not clear what happened moments before the attack, but the suspect visibly...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, among two shot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was among two people shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Thursday night. Around 6:55 p.m., police say a 14-year-old boy and female victim were near the sidewalk in the 500 block of E. 104th Place when they were struck by gunfire. The boy was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy