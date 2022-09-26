Read full article on original website
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud not in Monday lineup
The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. D'Arnaud will sit out Monday's game as the Braves bring Marcell Ozuna into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat eighth, and William Contreras will take over at catcher for d'Arnaud.
Acuna Homers Twice as Braves Down Washington 8-2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets. Orlando Arcia also...
Vaughn Grissom resting for Braves Monday
The Atlanta Braves did not list Vaughn Grissom in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Grissom will sit out Monday's game while Orlando Arcia covers second base and bats ninth. Grissom has had an electric start to his MLB career, batting .290 with a .786 in his...
Nationals host the Braves on 3-game home slide
Atlanta Braves (97-58, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-101, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.61 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-10, 5.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -223, Nationals +184; over/under is 8 1/2...
Braves Select Silvino Bracho
The Braves announced Wednesday that they’ve selected the contract of righty Silvino Bracho from Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta created roster space by optioning lefty Kyle Muller to Gwinnett and by recalling righty Huascar Ynoa and placing him directly on the 60-day injured list. Ynoa had Tommy John surgery earlier this summer.
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick – 9/26/2022
The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals will begin a three-game series in our nation’s capital with a Monday night matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick, laid out below. The Atlanta Braves, at...
Hurricane Ian may mess with upcoming high-stakes Mets-Braves series
The New York Mets are supposed to visit the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series starting this Friday at Truist Park. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Hurricane Ian might mess with those plans. According to Atlanta News First, the rain in north Georgia is supposed to...
Former Diamond Dog Aaron Judge hits 61st home run, ties AL record for most in a season
ALL RISE: Former Fresno State Diamond Dog Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season, going deep against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.
The Braves Are Right There With The Top Contenders
The defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves are among the powerhouses in baseball. They may still be a game back of the New York Mets in the NL East, but that could change very quickly. There is a very important three-game series looming this coming weekend at Truist Park between...
