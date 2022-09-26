Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!
3 Great Taco Places in South Carolina
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this month
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Alala is opening its Charleston SC Boutique
North Charleston, SC – Alala, LLC will be opening its doors for the first time on September 30 th . The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and support the expansion of Alala in the Low Country. The event will take place from 10 AM to 2 PM at 9231 Medical Plaza Drive, Suite D, North Charleston, SC 29406.
View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
Eater
Charleston Restaurants Close Ahead of Hurricane Ian’s Arrival
As Hurricane Ian makes its way to Charleston today, many area restaurants and bars closed up shop in anticipation of heavy rains and wind. Establishments across the Lowcountry started announcements on Thursday, September 29, that they would not open today. Hip Italian restaurant Renzo took to Instagram to declare its...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Charleston, North Charleston, businesses prepare for storm
The cities of Charleston and North Charleston are encouraging residents and visitors to begin preparing for potential Hurricane Ian impacts. According to a City of Charleston Neighborhood News Bulletin sent via email on Tuesday afternoon, city officials continue to work closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.
Tri-County officials hold briefing ahead of Ian’s arrival
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor John Tecklenburg (City of Charleston) :08 “I don’t like what I see with Hurricane Ian. As you know, right now, it’s just pounding Southwest Florida.” TRI-COUNTY OFFICIALS — WARNING CITIZENS ABOUT THE IMPACT IAN COULD HAVE.. ON THE LOWCOUNTRY Joe Coates (Director of Emergency Management, Charleston County) :17 “We […]
The Post and Courier
Attorney General Alan Wilson announces additional charges against Moncks Corner nurse
(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) has arrested Crystal Marie Olden, 40 years old, of Moncks Corner, SC, on additional charges related to incidents occurring on January 7 and February 9, 2022, at Kingstree Nursing Facility in Kingstree.
counton2.com
Publix closing Lowcountry stores ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Thursday announced that select stores will be closing Friday as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Lowcountry. In a statement, Publix said “as always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities. We will continue...
kiss951.com
Three South Carolina Restaurants Earn National Recognition
I think we all love to treat ourselves to a night out occasionally. I’m a big foodie, so I really enjoy exploring and trying new spots. When I saw that three restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina rank among the best in the nation, I’m thinking I will definitely try them when I get a chance. This is a big recognition that says a lot about these establishments. So hey, I’m game. Tripadvisor recognized the eateries after studying quality and quantity of reviews and ratings left online for the restaurants. One of the spots named was Circa 1886 Restaurant. Located in a former carriage house, it ranks No. 6 in the nation for date nights. Customers point to the intimate atmosphere and the South Carolina-influenced menu as reasons for the reviews. Some favorites are a caviar-topped grilled pimento cheese sandwich and shrimp and grits.
LIST: Lowcountry schools announce changes ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools throughout the Lowcountry are making schedule changes as severe weather is expected towards the end of the week. News 2 is tracking these changes and will keep a running list here: CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will move to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday […]
Tri-County leaders bracing for Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties held a joint press conference Wednesday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is approaching landfall on Florida’s western coast Tuesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm with winds near 155 miles per hour — just shy of a […]
The Post and Courier
New French diner coming to Charleston; cafe closing after 17 years; new brewery opening
A French restaurant is coming to the Lowcountry while a West Ashley café is closing after 17 years and a brewery is opening in North Charleston. The couple behind Christophe Artisan Chocolatier's two locations on Society Street in downtown Charleston and Ashley River Road in West Ashley plan to open La Bonne Franquette at 652 St. Andrews Blvd.
counton2.com
Joint Base Charleston relocating C-17 fleet ahead of Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Wednesday moved to Hurricane Condition 3 ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Under HuURCON3 JBC is relocating its C-17 fleet, which is one of the largest in the U.S. Air Force, to save-haven locations. The planes are being moved so...
The Post and Courier
5 new vendors join Charleston’s only food hall
As Port of Call Food + Brew Hall nears its one-year anniversary on Oct. 19, the Holy City’s only food hall is undergoing several changes that ownership hopes will be completed by November. Five new vendors, two of which are being curated by Port of Call Owners Ryan Kaufmann...
Charleston area to begin feeling impacts of Tropical Storm Ian
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday morning and will begin its trek toward the South Carolina coast. It will likely make a second landfall somewhere between Hilton Head and Charleston on Friday. The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida just after 3 p.m. Wednesday as a […]
live5news.com
POWER OUTAGES: Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Lowcountry on Friday. Dominion Energy is reporting 4,307 customers impacted by 134 active outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday morning. Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app...
Annie Andrews responds to political attacks
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Democratic candidate for South Carolina’s First Congressional District Dr. Annie Andrews has responded to allegations made by her opponent Nancy Mace. In a statement shared Wednesday, Andrews said she is taking an immediate unpaid leave from her job as a pediatrician at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital “in order to protect myself […]
Berkeley County Government Announces Office Closures Ahead of Hurricane Ian
All Berkeley County Government offices, the Courthouse, Landfill & Convenience Centers, Cypress Gardens, Berkeley Animal Center, and all Library branches will be closing at noon on Thursday. The post Berkeley County Government Announces Office Closures Ahead of Hurricane Ian appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
African- American Museum To Open Near Former Slave Dock In Charleston, SC
The International African American Museum (IAAM) in Charleston is set to open in January 2023. Its location is within view of Gadsden’s Wharf, once the largest slave port in the United States. According to The Art Newspaper, the museum “will provide a comprehensive overview of the cultural, socio-economic and...
WYFF4.com
Charleston holds its breath, waiting for Hurricane Ian to make landfall
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston held its breath as Ian began to make its presence known in the coastal Carolina city. Throughout Thursday, the storm's precursors brought strong wind gusts up to 4o miles an hour throughout the afternoon, dark and looming clouds, and flooding. Though rain didn't start in...
Town of Summerville issues state of emergency; no curfew
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Town of Summerville has declared a state of emergency due to Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near the Charleston area on Friday morning. A curfew has not been issued at this time. Multiple roads are closed in Summerville as a result of flooding.
