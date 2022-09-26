ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona Lake, IN

Pine 'Not So Haunted' Woods Walk set for October 22 in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - The annual Pine "Not So Haunted" Woods Walk will take place on October 22 in Pinewood Park. The family-friendly event, hosted by Elkhart Parks & Recreation, is free and runs from 5 to 7 p.m. During the event, families can enjoy a walk in the woods with...
ELKHART, IN
Trick or treat times for Halloween 2022

*Please note: Not all areas have announced the times for trick or treating. We will update this list when new times are announced. It will be updated through October 31st. Baroda - Trail and Treat on October 29 from 2 - 5 p.m. at Hess Lake Park [. ]. Baroda...
STURGIS, MI
Food Distribution Events Scheduled in Starke County

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be in Starke County on Wednesday and Thursday this week for food distribution events. The first distribution event is Wednesday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to noon CT at the James R. Hardesty Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Station and Community Center at 15 W. Indiana Ave. in Hamlet. This event is sponsored by the Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Baugo Schools launches fundraiser for new Jimtown Community Center

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Brick-by-brick, Baugo Community Schools is trying to raise enough money to put an historic school building back into use. The 1929 Baugo Township High School gym, located next to the district headquarters, will become the new Jimtown Community Center. It cannot be torn down due to being listed on the Indiana Landmarks list.
ELKHART, IN
New Safe Haven Baby Box available in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Fire Department's station number 3 is home to the newest Safe Haven Baby Box. The box will be the 122nd in the nation. Located on the west side of the Mishawaka Fire Station on E. Harrison Road, the box will be blessed by area pastors before it's opened to families who need or want to surrender their newborns legally and anonymously with no questions asked.
MISHAWAKA, IN
HURRICANE IAN: People deciding to stay back and brace the storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Historic rain, catastrophic winds, and life-threatening storm surge, are all things forecasters are warning Floridians to watch out for. We talked with a few people who aren’t leaving the state, but bracing for the storm. Jessica and Jim Hammond, both Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee passes

This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
FORT WAYNE, IN
South Bend Medical Foundation needs Type O blood

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation is urgently calling for blood donations from people with Type O blood. A recent increase in the need to use Type O positive or Type O negative blood and low donor turnout has resulted in the inventory falling to a seriously low level.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Fake Instagram account makes threat to Huntington North High School

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A fake Instagram account made a threat to the safety of Huntington North High School Tuesday, according to Huntington County Community School Corporation (HCCSC). According to a press release, the account made a threat that would take place Wednesday, Sept. 28. HCCSC notified local law...
HUNTINGTON, IN
Missing LaPorte County teen found safe

MILL CREEK, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed with 16 News Now that 17-year-old Lauren Schmidt has been found safe. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for Schmidt around 10 p.m. Monday and was canceled around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. ORIGINAL STORY:. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
Warsaw BZA Tables Petition For Oak & Alley Parking Lot Variance

Before voting on a petition for a variance, the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals has to consider three findings of fact. With the city attorney not present at Monday’s meeting, and a legal question about how strict they have to be on those findings, the BZA on Monday tabled a petition for a variance to allow a parking lot at 2321 E. Market St. If a special meeting can’t be scheduled to consider the petition further, the BZA will discuss it at their 7 p.m. Oct. 24 meeting.
WARSAW, IN
Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:47 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 3400 block West CR 200S, Warsaw. Gabriel D. Whetstone reported the theft of a firearm. Value: $1,705.66. 9:08 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 8200 block East US 30, Pierceton. Representatives for Regency Estates reported...
WARSAW, IN
One injured after car, school bus collide on Homestead Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is injured after a car and school bus collided near Aboite Elementary School this morning. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 7:02 a.m. in the 4800 block of Homestead Road. The Sheriff's Office says a person in the car...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne City Council Begins Spending COVID Relief Funds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Council has decided how it will begin to spend COVID relief funds. The funds came from the American Rescue Plan, a pandemic relief bill that was passed into law in 2021. While some jurisdictions have allocated their portion of the money, Fort Wayne’s leaders have contemplated their plan for some time and on Tuesday, City Council began spending it. According to our partners in news at ABC21, councilors approved $2 million for a recently announced community grocery store in southeast Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN

