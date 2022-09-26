Before voting on a petition for a variance, the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals has to consider three findings of fact. With the city attorney not present at Monday’s meeting, and a legal question about how strict they have to be on those findings, the BZA on Monday tabled a petition for a variance to allow a parking lot at 2321 E. Market St. If a special meeting can’t be scheduled to consider the petition further, the BZA will discuss it at their 7 p.m. Oct. 24 meeting.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO