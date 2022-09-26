ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

Former Daphne Police captain charged with indecent exposure

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rXUsv_0iAvX8oy00

DAPHNE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department have confirmed that a former Captain with the department has been arrested for a second time after an incident last week.

Danny Bell was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after the alleged incident. According to officials, two women identified Bell as the man who exposed himself to them at a convenience store off of Main Street.

Beloved volunteer firefighter, deputy chief laid to rest in Baldwin County

Bell was the former Daphne Police Department Captain until 2014. In 2014, he was arrested on domestic violence harassment charges. At first, he was placed on administrative leave but then was fired from the department.

Bell is in the Daphne Jail on the misdemeanor charge.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 5

Phyllis Glover
4d ago

That's just a misdemeanor?? I don't think it's much of a stretch to think he might graduate to something a little more serious. I hope it's at least a serious enough misdemeanor where he's on probation and has to get some counseling or some sort of mental health check.

Reply
3
Carol Hall
3d ago

ask a person who has been on the receiving end of this act...how they feel....you never fully recover from that kind of experience.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Grand Jury indicts former Citronelle police chief

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Grand Jury in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama on Wednesday handed down an indictment against former Citronelle Police Chief John Tyler Norris on two charges, deprivation of rights under the color of law and witness tampering, according to court documents. Norris was arrested in […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for allegedly shooting dog: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police allege that a man shot his dog so many times inflicting such severe injuries that the dog had to be euthanized, according to a police news release. That man was arrested after allegedly resisting and attacking the officers who responded to the call. William Sanders, 31, faces cruelty to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police searching for M&M Food Mart murder suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who they said is a suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old at the M&M Food Mart Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from the MPD. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has active warrant for murder and […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Daphne, AL
City
Mobile, AL
Daphne, AL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide for Thursday multiple shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested in connection with Thursday afternoon’s multiple shooting in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Keenan Hall, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, discharging a firearm in public, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, criminal mischief, deadly […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

Police: Mobile man aggressively attacked police after shooting dog

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Providence Street in reference to a male subject shooting a dog. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted and aggressively...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police Department announces WeTip crime tip hotline

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department announced a new anonymous crime tip line, WeTip, for citizens to report crimes, gun violence and “other suspicious incidents fast and easy,” according to a release from the MPD. “Through WeTip, citizens can play a greater role in partnering with law enforcement to help make their communities […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Indecent Exposure#Police Captain#Violent Crime#Baldwin County Bell#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Chickasaw student did not overdose on fentanyl: Police

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police released more information about a possible fentanyl overdose at Chickasaw High School. Officers were called to the school Tuesday, Sept. 27, after a 10th grader passed out in class. Officers initially believed it was an allergic reaction until another student told them the teen ingested a pill containing fentanyl. […]
CHICKASAW, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPMI

Mobile Police: Two teens arrested after carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 12:52 p.m., officers responded to 1728 Rosedale Road, Doyle Park, in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had met two unknown males at the location. The unknown subjects produced...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man accused of breaking in Citronelle home, arrested in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man, who Mobile County Sheriff’s Office officials said they were looking for after a home invasion and shooting that happened in Citronelle, was arrested in Washington County. Dylan Adams was arrested in Washington County on Sept. 27 after deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy