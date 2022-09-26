Cortland County Director of Planning Trisha Jesset recently announced she will be stepping down from her position to take a new one in the area, effective Oct. 14. “I wasn’t actively looking (for a job), but there came an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” Jesset said at a recent County Planning Board meeting. “I will be leaving the county, but certainly not the community.”

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO