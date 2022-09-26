Read full article on original website
Marathon boys soccer appears in state rankings
The Marathon varsity boys soccer team appeared in this week’s New York Sportswriter Association’s Class D state rankings for the first time this season. The Olympians (9-2) came in at No. 16 in the Class D rankings. Other Section IV teams state-ranked in Class D are South Kortright and Southern Cayuga.
Homer football ranked top 10 in NYS Class B
The New York State Sportswriter Association recently released its state rankings for each class in high school football. The Homer varsity football team came in at No. 7 in the Class B state rankings. The Trojans, sporting a 3-0 record so far this season, are coming off a 49-35 win over Chittenango last Friday.
Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (September 27th)
Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Tuesday’s events:. The Homer Trojans tied against Chittenango with a score of 1-1 on Tuesday. Homer was led by Kyler Crump (1 goal) and Braydon Fox (15 assists). Chittenango was led by Jacob Scheidelman (1 goal) and Logan Bronner...
Cortland Weather Outlook: Friday, September 30
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Friday, September 30, 2022:. After a frosty but sunny start to the day, clouds will increase as the fringe of influence from the remains of Hurricane Ian work northward. These clouds should arrive by...
Jesset to step down as county planning director
Cortland County Director of Planning Trisha Jesset recently announced she will be stepping down from her position to take a new one in the area, effective Oct. 14. “I wasn’t actively looking (for a job), but there came an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” Jesset said at a recent County Planning Board meeting. “I will be leaving the county, but certainly not the community.”
Man fined for stabbing woman three times
A City of Cortland man was fined after he stabbed a woman three times over money in December of last year. Lavalle A. Caldwell pleaded guilty to third-degree assault (a Class-A misdemeanor), a charge attached to the incident, at Cortland County Court on Tuesday. “This is a lesser included offense...
County Area Agency on Aging offering vaccine clinics
The Cortland County Area Agency on Aging, in partnership with local pharmacies, is offering COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics throughout the county. The vaccine clinics are available for all ages. Walk-ins are welcome, but proof of insurance is required. The list of locations for the vaccine clinics are as follows:
County Sheriff’s Office: Two individuals allegedly steal merchandise
Two individuals were arrested earlier this week for allegedly stealing merchandise at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, Brittany A. Aguilar and Devin M. Diaz, both 20 years-of-age and residents of the city of Cortland, had...
City Police: Man allegedly ‘falsified records’ when pawning construction equipment
A City of Cortland man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly falsified business records when pawning off stolen construction equipment, according to a city police report. According to the report, city police responded to a Church Street residence for a larceny complaint on Sept. 13. The report states...
