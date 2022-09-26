ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Raleigh News & Observer

Jaguars Want to Get One for Doug Pederson

PHILADELPHIA - Doug Pederson understands his return to Philadelphia and Lincoln Financial Field is the story when his Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) make the trip north to face a 3-0 Eagles team that has looked like the NFL's best over a short sample size in the 2022 season. The veteran coach,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Chris Jones: Still No Clarity on Unsportsmanlike Conduct Flag

Late in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, defensive tackle Chris Jones was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after an exchange involving Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. That penalty allowed the Colts to continue a drive that was otherwise dead, eventually leading to them scoring a game-winning touchdown later on. Jones accepted responsibility for his words after the game, but he's still a bit unclear as to why things unfolded the way they did.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Raleigh News & Observer

Colts' Top Run Defense Will Be Tested This Sunday vs Titans

The Indianapolis Colts have consistently had one of the best run defenses in the NFL during the Frank Reich tenure, and that trend has continued in 2022. Through three weeks, the Colts' have held opposing running backs to just 2.6 yards per carry on 88 carries. Last week, running back...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

Sparks Show George Pickens How Special Steelers Offense Will Be

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive struggles through the first three weeks of the season have been well documented. They're 19th in the NFL in points scored and 31st in yards gained. This is happening while the team employs some extremely talented players, particularly at the skill positions. But one...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Dolphins Loss Overshadowed by Tua Injury

The Miami Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night when they dropped a 27-15 decision against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the result took a major back seat to the scary injury that knocked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game and sent him to the hospital. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

The Latest on Tua's Scary Injury

The Miami Dolphins Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals took a whole different tone late in the second quarter when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was wheeled off the field on a stretcher. The team announced that Tagovailoa sustained head and neck injuries and he was taken to the University of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Tua Tagovailoa Leaves Field on Stretcher After Getting Sacked By Josh Tupou

CINCINNATI — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday's game against the Bengals after getting sacked by Josh Tupou in the second quarter. Tagovailoa was taken off the field in a stretcher. He was down for nearly eight minutes before the training staff took him off the field. Teddy Bridgewater...
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Preparing for 'Heavyweight Fight' vs. Browns Offense

The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) will be seeking to pick up back-to-back wins when they take on the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. However, after three quarters worth of an offensive shootout in last week's victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Falcons appear poised to play a different type of game against Cleveland, who leads the NFL in rushing offense and time of possession, thus limiting the number of overall plays Atlanta will be able to run.
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Seahawks vs. Lions Week 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Seattle Seahawks travel east to Detroit to take on the Lions in Week 4 of NFL action on Sunday in a game between two teams hoping to get to .500 on the season. Seattle is 1-2 with losses to San Francisco and Atlanta after the emotional season-opening win over former quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos.
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

Trevor Lawrence's Breakthrough is No Surprise to Former Clemson Teammates

PHILADELPHIA - Perhaps the best indication of just what a disaster Urban Meyer was in just 13 games as the coach in Jacksonville was the reset in public perception when it came to Trevor Lawrence. Pre-Meyer, Lawrence was the consensus best-quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. Some in the league went...
CLEMSON, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Chargers at Texans Week 4 Injury Report: Thursday

COSTA MESA – After not throwing during the portion of practice opened to the media yesterday, quarterback Justin Herbert completed his standard throwing routine during Thursday's practice. He was upgraded to a full participant for the first time since suffering his rib injury in Week 2. Other notable practice...
HOUSTON, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Lions May Have to Rely on Kicker Dominik Eberle

Kicker Austin Seibert did not practice on Friday, and now his availability for the Detroit Lions Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks could be in jeopardy. If the veteran kicker is not able to suit up, the team would likely turn to their practice squad and bring up Dominik Eberle.
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Dolphins-Bengals Week 4 Halftime Observations

Here's what caught our eye in the first half of the Miami Dolphins Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Thursday night. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which provided a lot of good news for the Dolphins with every significant player listed as questionable on the final injury report being available, most notably Tua Tagovailoa, Terron Armstead and Jaylen Waddle.
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Dolphins Make Moves Ahead of Cincinnati Game

The Miami Dolphins made it official with wide receiver River Cracraft on Thursday, announcing they had signed him to their 53-man roster. This move, which was reported Wednesday, was one of two transactions the Dolphins made ahead of their Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. The other move involved tackle Larnel Coleman being elevated from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Vikings vs. Saints: Previewing Week 4's Matchup

The Saints (1-2) and Vikings (2-1) square off in London this Sunday at Tottenham Spur Stadium. New Orleans is a team desperately looking to find themselves on offense and put together a win. Their slow starts and 'shooting themselves in the foot' have been the main culprits in each of their games in this early season. Here's a preview of what we're looking for going into the game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Rodgers, Clements Happy to be Reunited

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After Day 1 of Green Bay Packers training camp, Aaron Rodgers wasn’t just happy about how the offense made the defense look like a bunch of chumps. He also was happy to get a fist bump from quarterbacks coach Tom Clements. “Tom doesn’t realize...
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

Gavin Escobar, Cowboys Ex TE, Dead in Apparent Rock-Climbing Accident

One of the bodies found on a rock face in California’s San Bernardino National Forest has been identified as Gavin Escobar, the Dallas Cowboys tight end. Law enforcement officials responded to a Wednesday emergency call regarding a pair of rock climbers/hikers and on Thursday, the local coroner identified the two as Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Raleigh News & Observer

Buccaneers urged to bench veteran offensive player

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a sluggish start on the offensive side of the ball. The offense in past years has been extremely explosive the past couple of seasons, including last season when they averaged 30.1 ppg - which was good for second in the NFL. However, this season it has taken a ginormous step back to begin the season averaging just 17.0 ppg - which ranks them near the bottom of the NFL at 22nd.
TAMPA, FL

