Look: Joe Burrow Wears Custom Suit Ahead of Thursday Night Football Matchup With Dolphins
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is known for his swagger. The Bengals' quarterback had a unique look ahead of Cincinnati's Thursday night matchup against the Dolphins. Check out his custom suit in the video below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and...
Jaguars Want to Get One for Doug Pederson
PHILADELPHIA - Doug Pederson understands his return to Philadelphia and Lincoln Financial Field is the story when his Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) make the trip north to face a 3-0 Eagles team that has looked like the NFL's best over a short sample size in the 2022 season. The veteran coach,...
Chris Jones: Still No Clarity on Unsportsmanlike Conduct Flag
Late in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, defensive tackle Chris Jones was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after an exchange involving Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. That penalty allowed the Colts to continue a drive that was otherwise dead, eventually leading to them scoring a game-winning touchdown later on. Jones accepted responsibility for his words after the game, but he's still a bit unclear as to why things unfolded the way they did.
Colts’ Top Run Defense Will Be Tested This Sunday vs Titans
The Indianapolis Colts have consistently had one of the best run defenses in the NFL during the Frank Reich tenure, and that trend has continued in 2022. Through three weeks, the Colts' have held opposing running backs to just 2.6 yards per carry on 88 carries. Last week, running back...
Sparks Show George Pickens How Special Steelers Offense Will Be
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive struggles through the first three weeks of the season have been well documented. They're 19th in the NFL in points scored and 31st in yards gained. This is happening while the team employs some extremely talented players, particularly at the skill positions. But one...
Dolphins Loss Overshadowed by Tua Injury
The Miami Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night when they dropped a 27-15 decision against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the result took a major back seat to the scary injury that knocked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game and sent him to the hospital. The...
Greg Rousseau Show: Can Bills DE Team With Von Miller to Control Ravens QB Lamar Jackson?
Going into this season, it seemed hard to imagine how the Buffalo Bills defense could get any more dominant. Buffalo had the NFL's No. 1 defense last season in both points per game allowed, as well as yards per game allowed. Now, the Bills are doing it once again. Buffalo...
The Latest on Tua’s Scary Injury
The Miami Dolphins Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals took a whole different tone late in the second quarter when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was wheeled off the field on a stretcher. The team announced that Tagovailoa sustained head and neck injuries and he was taken to the University of...
Tua Tagovailoa Leaves Field on Stretcher After Getting Sacked By Josh Tupou
CINCINNATI — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday's game against the Bengals after getting sacked by Josh Tupou in the second quarter. Tagovailoa was taken off the field in a stretcher. He was down for nearly eight minutes before the training staff took him off the field. Teddy Bridgewater...
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Preparing for ‘Heavyweight Fight’ vs. Browns Offense
The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) will be seeking to pick up back-to-back wins when they take on the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. However, after three quarters worth of an offensive shootout in last week's victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Falcons appear poised to play a different type of game against Cleveland, who leads the NFL in rushing offense and time of possession, thus limiting the number of overall plays Atlanta will be able to run.
Seahawks vs. Lions Week 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Seattle Seahawks travel east to Detroit to take on the Lions in Week 4 of NFL action on Sunday in a game between two teams hoping to get to .500 on the season. Seattle is 1-2 with losses to San Francisco and Atlanta after the emotional season-opening win over former quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos.
Trevor Lawrence’s Breakthrough is No Surprise to Former Clemson Teammates
PHILADELPHIA - Perhaps the best indication of just what a disaster Urban Meyer was in just 13 games as the coach in Jacksonville was the reset in public perception when it came to Trevor Lawrence. Pre-Meyer, Lawrence was the consensus best-quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. Some in the league went...
Chargers at Texans Week 4 Injury Report: Thursday
COSTA MESA – After not throwing during the portion of practice opened to the media yesterday, quarterback Justin Herbert completed his standard throwing routine during Thursday's practice. He was upgraded to a full participant for the first time since suffering his rib injury in Week 2. Other notable practice...
Lions May Have to Rely on Kicker Dominik Eberle
Kicker Austin Seibert did not practice on Friday, and now his availability for the Detroit Lions Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks could be in jeopardy. If the veteran kicker is not able to suit up, the team would likely turn to their practice squad and bring up Dominik Eberle.
Dolphins-Bengals Week 4 Halftime Observations
Here's what caught our eye in the first half of the Miami Dolphins Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Thursday night. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which provided a lot of good news for the Dolphins with every significant player listed as questionable on the final injury report being available, most notably Tua Tagovailoa, Terron Armstead and Jaylen Waddle.
Dolphins Make Moves Ahead of Cincinnati Game
The Miami Dolphins made it official with wide receiver River Cracraft on Thursday, announcing they had signed him to their 53-man roster. This move, which was reported Wednesday, was one of two transactions the Dolphins made ahead of their Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. The other move involved tackle Larnel Coleman being elevated from the practice squad.
Vikings vs. Saints: Previewing Week 4’s Matchup
The Saints (1-2) and Vikings (2-1) square off in London this Sunday at Tottenham Spur Stadium. New Orleans is a team desperately looking to find themselves on offense and put together a win. Their slow starts and 'shooting themselves in the foot' have been the main culprits in each of their games in this early season. Here's a preview of what we're looking for going into the game.
Rodgers, Clements Happy to be Reunited
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After Day 1 of Green Bay Packers training camp, Aaron Rodgers wasn’t just happy about how the offense made the defense look like a bunch of chumps. He also was happy to get a fist bump from quarterbacks coach Tom Clements. “Tom doesn’t realize...
Gavin Escobar, Cowboys Ex TE, Dead in Apparent Rock-Climbing Accident
One of the bodies found on a rock face in California’s San Bernardino National Forest has been identified as Gavin Escobar, the Dallas Cowboys tight end. Law enforcement officials responded to a Wednesday emergency call regarding a pair of rock climbers/hikers and on Thursday, the local coroner identified the two as Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33.
Buccaneers urged to bench veteran offensive player
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a sluggish start on the offensive side of the ball. The offense in past years has been extremely explosive the past couple of seasons, including last season when they averaged 30.1 ppg - which was good for second in the NFL. However, this season it has taken a ginormous step back to begin the season averaging just 17.0 ppg - which ranks them near the bottom of the NFL at 22nd.
