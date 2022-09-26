ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden to host Macron for first state dinner

By Kelly Garrity
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ImtiS_0iAvW7Oy00
The dinner, scheduled for Dec. 1, will be the first state visit hosted by President Joe Biden after almost two years in office. | Phil Noble/Getty Images

President Joe Biden will host a state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron in December, the White House announced Monday.

The dinner, scheduled for Dec. 1, will be the first state visit hosted by Biden after almost two years in office. The delay is in part a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said during a Monday briefing.

“Covid certainly has delayed many of the in-person events a president traditionally hosts at the White House,” Jean-Pierre said.

The visit from President Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, “will underscore the deep and enduring relationship between the United States and France, our oldest ally” Jean-Pierre said. “Our close relationship with France is founded on our shared democratic values, economic ties and defense and security cooperation. The leaders will discuss our continued close partnership on shared global challenges and areas of bilateral interest.”

Biden and Macron have met previously, including recently at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, and have worked closely on a number of issues, such as the war in Ukraine, Jean-Pierre said.

Macron was also the first foreign leader to attend a state dinner during former President Donald Trump’s administration, visiting with his wife in 2018.

Comments / 58

Jay L
3d ago

Macron is also part of the World economic forum. Run by Klaus Schwab. They’re going to destroy your personal wealth over to things climate change and changing to plant-based food. The third thing they will do is create digital currency so they can shut you off if you don’t agree with them. Add The leader of Canada, Denmark, Australia and New Zealand, UK, and a few others. Evil leaders stealing personal wealth

Reply
10
Edward Mitchell
4d ago

I hope they film him eating that's got to be one funny episode it would really be better if someone was to feed him like his wife that would even look better

Reply
9
Abraxis Healing arts studio
3d ago

Better that right counsels be known to enemies than that the evil secrets of tyrants should be concealed from the citizens. They who can treat secretly of the affairs of a nation have it absolutely under their authority; and as they plot against the enemy in time of war, so do they against the citizens in time of peace.”― Baruch Spinoza...... Both these men are globalist traitors. The brown man is wide awake. Chicano13 Cali style

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

30 Senate Republicans demand Biden administration pick a special counsel for the Hunter Biden criminal probe after FBI whistleblowers came forward and detailed the efforts to downplay the investigation

Thirty Republican senators have written to Attorney General Merrick Garland and asked him to appoint a special counsel to look into Hunter Biden's business dealings. The letter points to Garland's request to keep politics out of the Justice Department and cites reports from Senator Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, that '"highly credible" whistleblowers have come forward to detail a "widespread effort within the FBI to downplay or discredit negative information" about Hunter Biden.'
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brigitte Macron
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Donald Trump
The List

Donald Trump Reportedly Gets Bad News About His Invite To The Queen's Funeral

The formalities surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's funeral began on September 12, when the hearse carrying her coffin began its descent down south for the proceedings, per The Evening Standard. Scheduled to take place on September 19, the official funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. According to Harper's Bazaar, before it begins, the queen will rest in Westminster Hall, where people can come and pay their respects to her before she is moved to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the committal service. The service will be televised, meaning the public can attend the service through their screens. But who is invited to be there in-person?
POTUS
The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre calls Peter Doocy's question 'ridiculous'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre branded a question from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy as "ridiculous" during a daily briefing with reporters on Tuesday, 6 September.Mr Doocy asked Ms Jean-Pierre if she thought the 2016 election was "stolen," appearing to reference the press secretary's tweets suggesting that the 2016 race and the 2018 Georgia governor's race were not conducted properly.“Let’s be really clear that that comparison that you made is just ridiculous... I was talking specifically at that time of what was happening with voting rights," Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Ukraine#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#French#The White House
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’

CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen 'preparing to depart White House after midterms': Biden cabinet facing massive departure amid criticism over handling of inflation and voters saying the economy is their top priority

The White House is preparing for Janet Yellen to leave her post as Treasury Secretary as soon as November as Americans rank the economy as one of their biggest concerns with just weeks until Election Day. Her potential departure is in the early stages and would come after the 2022...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says

Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were part of the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
261K+
Followers
15K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy