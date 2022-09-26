ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Voter Guide 2022: Every candidate, every race for general election in Monroe County, beyond

By Dan Gross
 4 days ago

Races from Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Orleans, Wayne, and Wyoming when they are released

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 2022’s general election features the gubernatorial election, a federal Senate race, as well as State Senate and Assembly races. Many other down-ballot races will also be on this year’s ticket.

Find your Monroe County polling site and ballot here

Races of note include incumbent Joe Morelle (D) and former chief of Rochester Police La’Ron Singletary vying for the 25th Federal Congressional District. In the state Senate, two Democrats who were elected in 2020 — Samra Brouk, (55th District) and Jeremy Cooney (56th District) — are back up for election. Cooney will face former chief of Greece Police, Jim Vanbrederode.

Democrats currently hold majorities in both the State Senate and State Assembly, whereas in the Federal Legislature, an expected swing towards Republicans looks to change the landscape of power.

Key:

  • Democrat – D
  • Republican – R
  • Working Families – WF
  • Conservative – C
  • Independence – I

Monroe County Candidates & Races

GOVERNOR

  • Kathy C Hochul (D, WF)
  • Lee Zeldin (R, C)

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

  • Antonio Delgado (D, WF)
  • Alison Esposito (R, C)

COMPTROLLER

  • Thomas DiNapoli (D, WF)
  • Paul Rodriguez (R, C)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

  • Letitia James (D, WF)
  • Michael Henry (R, C)

UNITED STATES SENATOR

  • Chuck Schumer (D, WF)
  • Joe Pinion (R, C)

STATE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE (Vote for 2)

  • Roman Misula (D)
  • Maroun Ajaka (D)
  • James Vazzana (R, C)
  • Jason Cook (R, C)

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, 25TH DISTRICT

  • Joe Morelle (D, WF)
  • La’Ron Singletary (R, C)

STATE SENATOR, 54TH DISTRICT

  • Kenan Baldridge (D)
  • Pamela Helming (R, C)

STATE SENATOR, 55TH DISTRICT

  • Samra Brouk (D, WF)
  • Len Morrell (R, C, I)

STATE SENATOR, 56TH DISTRICT

  • Jeremy Cooney (D, WF)
  • Jim Vanbrederode (R, C, I)

STATE SENATOR, 62ND DISTRICT (uncontested)

  • Rob Ortt (R, C)

MEMBER OF ASSEMBLY, 130TH DISTRICT

  • Scott Comegys (D, WF)
  • Brian Manktelow (R, C)

MEMBER OF ASSEMBLY, 133RD DISTRICT

  • Sara Spezzano (D)
  • Marjorie Byrnes (R, C)

MEMBER OF ASSEMBLY, 134TH DISTRICT (uncontested)

  • Josh Jensen (R, C)

MEMBER OF ASSEMBLY, 135TH DISTRICT

  • Jen Lunsford (D, WF)
  • Joe Chenelly (R, C)

MEMBER OF ASSEMBLY, 136TH DISTRICT

  • Sarah Clark (D, WF)
  • Orlando Rivera (R, WF)

MEMBER OF ASSEMBLY, 137TH DISTRICT

  • Demond Meeks (D, WF)
  • Marcus Williams (R, C)

MEMBER OF ASSEMBLY, 138TH DISTRICT

  • Harry Bronson (D, WF)
  • Tracy DiFlorio (R, C)

MEMBER OF ASSEMBLY, 139TH DISTRICT

  • Jennifer Ao Keys (D)
  • Stephen Hawley (R, C)

MONROE COUNTY FAMILY COURT JUDGE

  • Deral Givens (D, C, WF)
  • Kristine Demo-Vazquez (R, I)

COUNTY LEGISLATURE 8TH DISTRICT (1 YEAR TERM)

  • Mike DiTullio (D, WF)
  • Mark Johns (R, C)

ROCHESTER CITY COURT JUDGE Uncontested, Vote for 3)

  • Jacquelyn Grippe (D, WF)
  • Van White (D)
  • Latoya Lee (D, WF)

CLARKSON, TOWN JUSTICE

Christopher Wilcox (R, C)

PARMA, TOWN JUSTICE

  • John Huber (D)
  • Gregory Colavecchia (R, C)

PARMA, MEMBER OF TOWN COUNCIL (1 YEAR TERM, Vote for 2)

David Ciufo (R, C)
Mark Acker (R, C)

PERINTON, TOWN CLERK (3 YEAR TERM)

  • Lacey Jackson (D)
  • Janelle Reed (R, C)

RIGA, TOWN JUSTICE

  • Richard Stowe (R, C)

RIGA-HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT (3 YEAR TERM)

  • Stephen Flagler (R, C)

RUSH, TOWN JUSTICE

  • Michael Tallon (R, C)

SWEDEN, TOWN JUSTICE

  • Robert Connors (R, C)

EAST ROCHESTER, TOWN JUSTICE

  • Dennis Greco (D)
  • Amy Monachino (R, C)

FAIRPORT, VILLAGE MAYOR

  • Julie Domaratz (D, WF)
  • Robert Cantwell (R, C)

FAIRPORT, VILLAGE TRUSTEE (Vote for 2)

  • Adam Bonosky (D, WF)
  • Tracy Briggs (D, WF)
  • Thomas Santillo (R, C)
  • Paige Wickham (R, C)
