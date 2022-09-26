Voter Guide 2022: Every candidate, every race for general election in Monroe County, beyond

Races from Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Orleans, Wayne, and Wyoming when they are released

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 2022’s general election features the gubernatorial election, a federal Senate race, as well as State Senate and Assembly races. Many other down-ballot races will also be on this year’s ticket.

Races of note include incumbent Joe Morelle (D) and former chief of Rochester Police La’Ron Singletary vying for the 25th Federal Congressional District. In the state Senate, two Democrats who were elected in 2020 — Samra Brouk, (55th District) and Jeremy Cooney (56th District) — are back up for election. Cooney will face former chief of Greece Police, Jim Vanbrederode.

Democrats currently hold majorities in both the State Senate and State Assembly, whereas in the Federal Legislature, an expected swing towards Republicans looks to change the landscape of power.

Key:

Democrat – D

Republican – R

Working Families – WF

Conservative – C

Independence – I

Monroe County Candidates & Races

GOVERNOR

Kathy C Hochul (D, WF)

Lee Zeldin (R, C)

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Antonio Delgado (D, WF)

Alison Esposito (R, C)

COMPTROLLER

Thomas DiNapoli (D, WF)

Paul Rodriguez (R, C)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Letitia James (D, WF)

Michael Henry (R, C)

UNITED STATES SENATOR

Chuck Schumer (D, WF)

Joe Pinion (R, C)

STATE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE (Vote for 2)

Roman Misula (D)

Maroun Ajaka (D)

James Vazzana (R, C)

Jason Cook (R, C)

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, 25TH DISTRICT

Joe Morelle (D, WF)

La’Ron Singletary (R, C)

STATE SENATOR, 54TH DISTRICT

Kenan Baldridge (D)

Pamela Helming (R, C)

STATE SENATOR, 55TH DISTRICT

Samra Brouk (D, WF)

Len Morrell (R, C, I)

STATE SENATOR, 56TH DISTRICT

Jeremy Cooney (D, WF)

Jim Vanbrederode (R, C, I)

STATE SENATOR, 62ND DISTRICT (uncontested)

Rob Ortt (R, C)

MEMBER OF ASSEMBLY, 130TH DISTRICT

Scott Comegys (D, WF)

Brian Manktelow (R, C)

MEMBER OF ASSEMBLY, 133RD DISTRICT

Sara Spezzano (D)

Marjorie Byrnes (R, C)

MEMBER OF ASSEMBLY, 134TH DISTRICT (uncontested)

Josh Jensen (R, C)

MEMBER OF ASSEMBLY, 135TH DISTRICT

Jen Lunsford (D, WF)

Joe Chenelly (R, C)

MEMBER OF ASSEMBLY, 136TH DISTRICT

Sarah Clark (D, WF)

Orlando Rivera (R, WF)

MEMBER OF ASSEMBLY, 137TH DISTRICT

Demond Meeks (D, WF)

Marcus Williams (R, C)

MEMBER OF ASSEMBLY, 138TH DISTRICT

Harry Bronson (D, WF)

Tracy DiFlorio (R, C)

MEMBER OF ASSEMBLY, 139TH DISTRICT

Jennifer Ao Keys (D)

Stephen Hawley (R, C)

MONROE COUNTY FAMILY COURT JUDGE

Deral Givens (D, C, WF)

Kristine Demo-Vazquez (R, I)

COUNTY LEGISLATURE 8TH DISTRICT (1 YEAR TERM)

Mike DiTullio (D, WF)

Mark Johns (R, C)

ROCHESTER CITY COURT JUDGE Uncontested, Vote for 3)

Jacquelyn Grippe (D, WF)

Van White (D)

Latoya Lee (D, WF)

CLARKSON, TOWN JUSTICE

Christopher Wilcox (R, C)

PARMA, TOWN JUSTICE

John Huber (D)

Gregory Colavecchia (R, C)

PARMA, MEMBER OF TOWN COUNCIL (1 YEAR TERM, Vote for 2)

David Ciufo (R, C)

Mark Acker (R, C)

PERINTON, TOWN CLERK (3 YEAR TERM)

Lacey Jackson (D)

Janelle Reed (R, C)

RIGA, TOWN JUSTICE

Richard Stowe (R, C)

RIGA-HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT (3 YEAR TERM)

Stephen Flagler (R, C)

RUSH, TOWN JUSTICE

Michael Tallon (R, C)

SWEDEN, TOWN JUSTICE

Robert Connors (R, C)

EAST ROCHESTER, TOWN JUSTICE

Dennis Greco (D)

Amy Monachino (R, C)

FAIRPORT, VILLAGE MAYOR

Julie Domaratz (D, WF)

Robert Cantwell (R, C)

FAIRPORT, VILLAGE TRUSTEE (Vote for 2)

Adam Bonosky (D, WF)

Tracy Briggs (D, WF)

Thomas Santillo (R, C)

Paige Wickham (R, C)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.