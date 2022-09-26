ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Ocean City Today

Decatur girls’ soccer team shuts out another opponent

(Sept. 30, 2022) The Stephen Decatur girls’ soccer team recorded another shutout, outscoring the Snow Hill Eagles, 4-0, on the road Monday. “[It was a] solid performance,” said Decatur Coach Rich Venere. “We are really getting more consistent at switching fields. It has been a season-long emphasis.”
SNOW HILL, MD
Ocean City Today

Plans approved to move Nick’s Jurassic Golf up one Ocean City block

The prehistoric figures that anchored Nick’s Jurassic Golf on 18th Street are officially moving on up with the construction of a new course on the next block. Nick Geracimos, the owner of the mini golf course at 1801 Philadelphia Ave., had to uproot the establishment and its amenities with the approval of a Harrison Group office building at the site.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

No depending on local weather

It was to be the single biggest event ever to be staged in Ocean City, give or take a couple of other big draws, and then it was canceled due to wind and rain. There isn’t much else you can say, since the one thing everyone around here knows is that the weather in the so-called shoulder months on the coast is predictably unpredictable, at least for long-term planning purposes.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

BREAKING: Oceans Calling Festival canceled due to severe weather forecast

Ocean City officials announced in a news release Thursday that this weekend’s long-planned and anticipated Oceans Calling Festival was canceled due to forecasted heavy rain and winds from Hurricane Ian. “We are extremely disappointed to cancel Oceans Calling Festival,” Mayor Rick Meehan said a news release issued Thursday afternoon....
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, MD
City
Grasonville, MD
Berlin, MD
Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Sports
Ocean City Today

Pop-up chaos moves to Wildwood, leaves Ocean City in dust

The consensus among many people in Ocean City is that this past weekend – traditionally known for an invasion of tuner car enthusiasts who take over the resort – was relatively quiet, but for the people in Wildwood, New Jersey, it was the complete opposite. The notorious rally...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

County commissioners give nod to Newark campground expansion

The Worcester County Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to plans for the Island Resort Campground in Newark that allows for 62 additional lots and additional wastewater treatment capacity. Bob Mitchell, the county director of environmental programs told the commissioners on Sept. 20 that the request was to expand the water...
NEWARK, MD
Ocean City Today

Worcester BOE approves $142.5 million CIP plan

The Worcester County Board of Education unanimously approved several capital improvements projects last week, along with a $142.5 million capital improvement plan (CIP) for FY24. The CIP is a six-year strategic plan that identifies capital improvement needs across the district, while attaching to each project a timeline and a budget.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Hyatt Place West in downtown Ocean City approved

The second phase of a downtown Hyatt Place hotel is nearly ready for construction. The Hyatt Place West, with a planned total 63 rooms, is slated for lots along 16th Street and Baltimore Avenue. It is set for construction across the street from the existing oceanfront, 105-room Hyatt Place East built in 2018. Both projects were approved together several years ago, with the east side designated the first phase and the west the second.
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salisbury School#Christian#Glenriddle Golf Club#Gunston School#Prospect Bay Country Club
Ocean City Today

Single seat at stake in Berlin town council election Tuesday

The Berlin Town Council elections are just five days away. Candidates have long been settled, though they were officially confirmed only recently. No write-in candidates filed before the Sept. 27 deadline, leaving only District 4 up for grabs, where incumbent Dean Burrell looks to fend off a challenge from We Heart Berlin’s Tony Weeg.
BERLIN, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City water tower getting makeover

City officials opened bids this week to spruce up a water tower on 41st Street. With a $700,000 budget, public works officials plan to paint and repair the blue tower that sits next to the Ocean City convention center. City Manager Terry McGean and Councilman Tony DeLuca, the council secretary,...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Non-complying downtown Ocean City signs get extension

Property owners who have signs encroaching into public rights-of-way in parts of the resort’s downtown district have another year to move them following the approval of an extension to a 2016 order. Six years ago, Ocean City Council members ordered removal or compliance of all signs that that do...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Recount Ocean Pines today after too many votes tallied

Barely a month into the 2022-23 term of the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors, questions of election integrity and accusations of a clandestine rendezvous of association officials, both employed and elected, are dogging the new administration. On Tuesday, the OPA announced a formal audit of the 2022 elections and...
OCEAN PINES, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Sports
Ocean City Today

Candy store, employee housing coming to 81st Street in Ocean City

The former Hatland store on 81st Street is taking on a much sweeter use following the approval of new project plans last week. On Sept. 20, the Ocean City Planning Comission approved a site plan for a two-story, mixed use building, complete with a Sugar Kingdom candy shop and employee housing, at 8103 Coastal Highway.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Man tased three times in Ocean City to serve two years

A Columbia, Maryland man who Ocean City Police struck with an electrical Taser three times last summer, was sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting a police officer. Nicholas Libertini, 36, was charged with disorderly conduct and several counts of second-degree assault for an incident on the Boardwalk on July 14.
OCEAN CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy