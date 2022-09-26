ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

High Holiday services held at Central Mass. Chabad for Rosh Hashanah

By Telegram & Gazette Staff
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3byH61_0iAvVDeI00

WORCESTER — Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is being celebrated by Jewish people around the world, including at Chabad Lubavitch of Central Massachusetts.

It began at sunset on Sunday and runs through Tuesday evening.

Friends and family often greet each other with, "Shanah tovah," meaning "good year."

Rosh Hashanah marks the beginning of the Jewish High Holy Days, leading to Yom Kippur.

More: One of the most significant Jewish holidays is here. What to know about Rosh Hashanah

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: High Holiday services held at Central Mass. Chabad for Rosh Hashanah

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Garvin: Solving the issue of hunger for all

Every Sunday morning we follow a habit, a weekly practice. I sit at the kitchen counter, cup of steaming coffee on my right, the newspaper splayed out in front of me. Theresa, my wife, reads through recipes – online and in books, selecting a balance of proteins and vegetables and fruits, and makes up our weekly shopping list.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

State gubernatorial hopeful Healey brings campaign to Millbury

MILLBURY — Bringing her gubernatorial campaign to a part of the state often overshadowed by Greater Boston, Democrat Maura Healey said she's not all that different from the people of the Blackstone Valley, and pitched herself Thursday as a governor who will understand and advocate for the people and priorities of smaller towns. "You know, coming here, I'm actually reminded of where I grew up," Healey said Thursday morning as she spoke to the Blackstone Valley Chamber...
MILLBURY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

QCC food pantry and resource center, opened in 2018, holds ceremony acknowledging donors

WORCESTER — Gathered for a legislative breakfast and ribbon-cutting ceremony last Friday, local legislators, community organizations and donors listened as Quinsigamond Community College students shared stories of how the HomePlate Food Pantry and Resource Center has impacted their lives. First opened in 2018, the ribbon-cutting event was held to acknowledge the donors who have...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Worcester, MA
Society
Worcester, MA
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Central Massachusetts#Jewish Holidays#Chabad#Parade#Telegram Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Recipe for success: State veterans secretary touts hiring vets for culinary jobs

WORCESTER — Saying  veteran hires can provide resilience and creativity in jobs in the culinary industry, Massachusetts Secretary of Veterans' Services Cheryl Lussier Poppe discussed how training and staffing organizations can improve outreach to those who have served in the military.  Poppe met with leaders of the food service hiring agency Snapchef, MassHire Central Career Center and...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Racial equity audit shifts to subcommittee at City Hall

WORCESTER — A racial equity audit that revealed a “racially toxic” environment at City Hall was kicked to subcommittee with barely any discussion during Thursday night’s City Council meeting. At-large Councilor Moe Bergman confirmed that the firm that completed the audit, Letterman White Consulting, would be available to answer questions at the subcommittee meeting.  More:...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester man held after indictment in case of WRTA bus driver stabbed in face

WORCESTER — A city man accused of stabbing a WRTA bus driver in the face in May was ordered held without bail Wednesday after being indicted into Worcester Superior Court. Dashaun Stokes-Sims, who was 28 when arraigned in Central District Court this spring, was ordered held without bail for up to 180 days after a Superior Court judge found him to be a dangerous person, court records show.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

City Council seals fate of Jet Skis on Indian Lake — temporary ban now permanent

WORCESTER — In a 9-1 vote Thursday, the City Council permanently banned personal watercraft — also known as PWC or known by the brand name Jet Ski — from Indian Lake. “The lake is too small, one incident is too many, period,” District 1 Councilor Sean Rose said. “I cannot in good faith sleep at night knowing we are allowing Jet Skis to be on this lake sporadically or without 24-hour, seven-day-per-week enforcement.”
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Construction of 1-million-square-foot warehouse, manufacturing space kicks off in Sutton

SUTTON — Construction started Monday off Providence and Boston roads, where a local packaging company plans to open a 1-million-square-foot warehouse and manufacturing space. UN1F1ED² Global Packaging, an international packaging company headquartered in Sutton, plans to erect two buildings on a 448-acre lot. A representative of the contractor,...
SUTTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy