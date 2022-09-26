High Holiday services held at Central Mass. Chabad for Rosh Hashanah

WORCESTER — Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is being celebrated by Jewish people around the world, including at Chabad Lubavitch of Central Massachusetts.

It began at sunset on Sunday and runs through Tuesday evening.

Friends and family often greet each other with, "Shanah tovah," meaning "good year."

Rosh Hashanah marks the beginning of the Jewish High Holy Days, leading to Yom Kippur.

