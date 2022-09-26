ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville house fire leaves woman, 68, dead

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
 4 days ago
SOMERVILLE – Authorities said a 68-year-old woman was found dead in an early Sunday morning fire at a West Cliff Street home.

The identity of the woman and the cause of the fire have not been released.

Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said Somerville volunteer firefighters and police officers responded at about 6:24 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters found a small fire at the rear of the first floor and in the basement, which was extinguished.

Firefighters then found an unresponsive woman inside the residence. Firefighters removed the woman attempted life-saving measure along with responding emergency medical personnel. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Volunteer firefighters from Somerville, Raritan, Finderne, Bound Brook, Manville, Green Knoll and Somerset responded to the scene. Rescue squads from Somerville, Green Knoll, Bradley Gardens and Robert Wood Johnson also responded to the scene. The Somerset County Communications Center along with Somerset County Fire and EMS Coordinators assisted command and operations.

The New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will be performing an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the woman's death.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account.

