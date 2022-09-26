ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, OH

Calvin Graham appointed acting sheriff in Carroll County

By Malcolm Hall, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago

CARROLLTON – Carroll County commissioners on Monday appointed Calvin Graham as acting sheriff following the death of longtime Sheriff Dale Williams .

Graham recently had been promoted to colonel on the Carroll County Sheriff's Office staff.

County Commissioner Christopher Modranski said Williams had recommended that Graham take over.

"Sheriff Williams had been ill for a while," he said. "Calvin has been handling most of the day-to-day operations while the sheriff had been out ill."

More Carroll County news: PHOTOS: The Carroll County Fair in Carrollton

Williams, 74, who died Saturday, had been sheriff since 2005, having first won election in 2004. He was a Democrat.

Williams was in the middle of a four-year term. He was last elected in 2020 when he ran without opposition.

The Carroll County Democratic Party Central Committee is expected to select a successor to Williams. However, the Carroll County Board of Elections will add the sheriff's race to the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. The winner of that election will serve as sheriff until the end of 2024.

The winner of the Nov. 8 election will become sheriff after the election results are certified and approved by the state. That person will not have to wait until January to take office.

"I do anticipate there being a contested election," said Nicole Mickley, elections board director.

The process could get complicated as Graham is a Republican. His intention is to run for sheriff this November.

"I am here and I am hoping I can retain the seat for continuity," Graham said. "I know the internal workings and what needs to be done."

Attempts to contact Tom Postlethwait, chairman of the Carroll County Democratic Party, were not successful.

Services set for Dale Williams

Williams' obituary posted on the Dodds Funeral Home website noted that he was passionate about cars and law enforcement. He previously had served as the service manager at Ewing Chevrolet in Canton for 21 years.

"Dale lived a life of service, and he loved Carroll County and its people," his obituary says. "He knew them all, just as he knew the hundreds of roads he covered during a lifetime of law enforcement service."

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Bell-Herron Gymnasium, 252 Third St. NE, Carrollton. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Bell-Herron Gymnasium, with Rev. Mike Doak officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags at public buildings and grounds be flown an half-staff throughout Carroll County in honor of Williams until sunset Friday.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the address for the Bell-Herron Gymnasium. Updated at 10:20 a.m. Sept. 27.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Calvin Graham appointed acting sheriff in Carroll County

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Carroll County, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Carrollton, OH
City
Canton, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron homicide suspect surrenders to authorities

A Copley man sought by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force as a suspect in a July fatal shooting has turned himself in. Alexander Quarterman was wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal shooting of Derrick Patterson on July 17, 2022, in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road, Akron, according to a news release.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron Municipal courts only open to arraignments until further notice

Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Muni court is closed to arraignment hearings only until further notice, according to a press release from the courts. All of the building’s three elevators are currently out of service and are in need of repairs. This change impacts parties with a hearing scheduled...
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia reporter had son at Kennywood during shooting

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) The shooting of three people at Kennywood shocked the entire area. It was particularly shocking to parents who happened to have a child at the park at the time. 7News Anchor Rebecca Little was one of those parents. On Saturday, Rebecca allowed her 15-year-old son, Roman, to visit Kennywood with three […]
WHEELING, WV
whbc.com

Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#County Fairs#The Carroll County Fair#Democrat#Republican
cleveland19.com

Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
cleveland19.com

16-year-old girl missing from Wayne County

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing. Deputies said Alieyanna Miller was last seen wearing Nike brand gray sweatpants. Miller, from Wooster, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds, according...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Marshall County teen girl found safe

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Brooke Beck was found safe on Monday and is with her parents. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. An official with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a 15-year-old girl is missing. Brooke Beck was last seen in Marshall County...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
sciotopost.com

Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival

BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Man comes away empty in attempted robbery of Akron Walgreens

AKRON, Ohio — A man who implied he was armed with a firearm attempted to rob a Walgreens but ended up fleeing the store empty-handed, police say. Officers were called to the Walgreens on the 800 block of West Market Street in the Highland Square neighborhood at about 9:19 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect, who was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, dark sweat pants and a white facemask, walked into the store and tapped on the counter with something that sounded like metal in his sweat-shirt pocket.
AKRON, OH
The Repository

The Repository

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy