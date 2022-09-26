Calvin Graham appointed acting sheriff in Carroll County

CARROLLTON – Carroll County commissioners on Monday appointed Calvin Graham as acting sheriff following the death of longtime Sheriff Dale Williams .

Graham recently had been promoted to colonel on the Carroll County Sheriff's Office staff.

County Commissioner Christopher Modranski said Williams had recommended that Graham take over.

"Sheriff Williams had been ill for a while," he said. "Calvin has been handling most of the day-to-day operations while the sheriff had been out ill."

Williams, 74, who died Saturday, had been sheriff since 2005, having first won election in 2004. He was a Democrat.

Williams was in the middle of a four-year term. He was last elected in 2020 when he ran without opposition.

The Carroll County Democratic Party Central Committee is expected to select a successor to Williams. However, the Carroll County Board of Elections will add the sheriff's race to the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. The winner of that election will serve as sheriff until the end of 2024.

The winner of the Nov. 8 election will become sheriff after the election results are certified and approved by the state. That person will not have to wait until January to take office.

"I do anticipate there being a contested election," said Nicole Mickley, elections board director.

The process could get complicated as Graham is a Republican. His intention is to run for sheriff this November.

"I am here and I am hoping I can retain the seat for continuity," Graham said. "I know the internal workings and what needs to be done."

Attempts to contact Tom Postlethwait, chairman of the Carroll County Democratic Party, were not successful.

Services set for Dale Williams

Williams' obituary posted on the Dodds Funeral Home website noted that he was passionate about cars and law enforcement. He previously had served as the service manager at Ewing Chevrolet in Canton for 21 years.

"Dale lived a life of service, and he loved Carroll County and its people," his obituary says. "He knew them all, just as he knew the hundreds of roads he covered during a lifetime of law enforcement service."

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Bell-Herron Gymnasium, 252 Third St. NE, Carrollton. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Bell-Herron Gymnasium, with Rev. Mike Doak officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags at public buildings and grounds be flown an half-staff throughout Carroll County in honor of Williams until sunset Friday.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the address for the Bell-Herron Gymnasium. Updated at 10:20 a.m. Sept. 27.

