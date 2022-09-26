ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Motorcyclist ejected, critically injured after hitting pedestrian near Arrowhead

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WFR9f_0iAvUUIm00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after striking a pedestrian near Gate 1 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night.

According to Kansas City police at about 11:22 p.m., a Harley Davidson was travelling southbound on Blue Ridge Cut-off and hit the pedestrian who was walking in the No. 1 lane of travel.

The motorcyclist lost control and was ejected from the Harley Davidson. The rider was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
KCTV 5

2 teens shot while walking down street in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenagers were hospitalized Thursday night after being shot while walking down the street in Kansas City, MO, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Police and emergency medical crews responded at 6:41 p.m. to a call of a shooting on East 27th Street and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrowhead#Accident#Blue Ridge Cut#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
WIBW

Man seriously injured in crash on K-10 highway in Johnson County

DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along K-10 highway in Johnson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday on K-10 highway, just west of Cedar Creek Parkway. The location was about three miles southeast of De Soto.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Lawson Man Hurt in Wednesday Motorcycle Wreck

A rock in the roadway is to blame after a Lawson man wrecked his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon, leaving him with moderate injuries. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old LAwson resident Michael D. Adams was operating a 2016 Harley-Davidson Streetglide on I-35 southbound at Vivion Road in Clay County at 4:05 P.M. Wednesday, when he hit a rock in the roadway.
LAWSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Four Teens Injured in JoCo Rollover

Four teenagers were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Subaru, driven by a 16-year-old female from Holden, was at Highway 58 and SW 701 (east of Holden) around 6:30 p.m., when the Subaru crossed the center line and struck a trailer being towed by an eastbound farm tractor, driven by 73-year-old Christopher L. Gudde of Centerview.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Body, suspicious items found by Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka. According to authorities, police were called to the 200 block of S.E. Quincy after 8 a.m. on Friday. “On September 30, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported […]
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy