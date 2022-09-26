Motorcyclist ejected, critically injured after hitting pedestrian near Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after striking a pedestrian near Gate 1 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night.

According to Kansas City police at about 11:22 p.m., a Harley Davidson was travelling southbound on Blue Ridge Cut-off and hit the pedestrian who was walking in the No. 1 lane of travel.

The motorcyclist lost control and was ejected from the Harley Davidson. The rider was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

