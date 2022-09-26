Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
As harvest nears, giant seed facility gearing up in Kearney
KEARNEY — GXO has opened its massive Kearney distribution center at 2615 E. 11th St. The building is the size of three football fields and, at 334 yards X 114 yards, encompasses 350,000 square feet. Those dimensions make it Kearney’s second largest building behind the Parker Hannifin Filters’ distribution center in east Kearney, which is 400,000 square feet.
Kearney Hub
Graczyk saying 'thanks' Kearney area with October customer event
KEARNEY — Graczyk Lawn & Landscape has planned a grand opening and customer appreciation event for 4-6 p.m. Oct. 20 at its Kearney shop at 1170 30th Ave. The event will kick off with a ribbon cutting presented by the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. NebraskaLand Bank will be serving hamburgers and hotdogs while customers and vendors enjoy food, music and facility tours.
Kearney Hub
Tradehome Shoes donates free shoes to Kearney's Central Elementary
KEARNEY — Six kindergarteners couldn’t contain their excitement Wednesday morning when they saw 52 boxes of brand new shoes sitting on the steps at Central Elementary School. The school received the gift from Tradehome Shoes at Kearney’s Hilltop Mall. Jason Wasmund, the store’s general manager, said the...
Kearney Hub
Angry Buffalo County taxpayers with pink postcards jam hearing
KEARNEY — An estimated crowd of about 100 upset property owners overflowed from the commissioners meeting room into the hallway at the Buffalo County Courthouse Monday evening. Many in the crowd carried pink postcards sent last week by Buffalo County officials to alert property owners about likely tax increases...
Kearney Hub
NPPD collects input about planned Kearney powerline
KEARNEY — Engineers, right-of-way specialists, GIS technicians and other Nebraska Public Power District officials said they were pleased by the turnout Thursday when residents and property owners had their first look at plans for a large new transmission line in Kearney. “Kearney is a growing city and we need...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings lowers property tax levy, many locals upset with budget process
HASTINGS, NE — The City of Hastings is lowering its property tax levy for the first time since 2016. The city council voted unanimously at its meeting Tuesday night to lower the city’s property tax request from the originally proposed amount of $7,721,186 to $7,497,280 - a difference of $233,906. The reduction sets the tax rate at $0.424342 per $100 of assessed valuation, about 3% less than originally called for.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska,” and as “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe, and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
News Channel Nebraska
Nearly $300K worth of meat stolen in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating another meat theft in Grand Island. The Grand Island Police Department said that GIX Logistics reported a theft of two-semi loads of fresh beef. It was reported that the beef was valued at $277,549.08. GIPD Capt. Jim Duering told News Channel Nebraska the...
KSNB Local4
Crew from Grand Island Utilities headed to Florida
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island Utilities crew joined members from Lincoln Electric System on a trip to Florida to help restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Grand Island Utilities Distribution Superintendent Bryan Fiala said the utilities department sent a six-man crew with a bucket truck,...
1011now.com
More than $277K worth of meat stolen in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a beef theft that they said is different from previous thefts they’ve experienced regarding stolen meat. “This was different,” said GIPD Captain Jim Duering. “It wasn’t cold storage trailers sitting in a parking lot that got stolen.”
Kearney Hub
Hundreds of high schoolers learn about health care careers during UNK event
KEARNEY — More than 300 students from 54 different high schools gathered Wednesday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and they all have one thing in common. They’re interested in health care careers. Joined by an additional 150 current UNK students, these future doctors, dentists, nurses, physical...
Kearney Hub
Wind forces Ravenna schools to cancel skydive demonstration
RAVENNA — Michael Bursaw has skydived 1,206 times. Friday night he’ll make it 1,207. Bursaw is a professional skydiver with Team Fastrax, and will skydive for the second year in a row at Ravenna High School’s homecoming football game. Bursaw was in the United States Air Force...
Kearney Hub
Pleasanton tailgate to say 'thanks' to Buffalo County deputies
PLEASANTON — The village of Pleasanton is hosting an appreciation tailgate for the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30. A bulletin promoting the event explained the purpose for the tailgate: “These officers serve and protect us daily. Please plan to attend to show our community’s support and appreciation.”
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for September 29
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (21) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
KSNB Local4
Fraud case open in unpaid Eakes office supplies case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are looking into a fraud complaint reported to them by Eakes Office Plus. The incident happened between May 31 and Sept. 23. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said a fake company set up an online order with Eakes and ordered $47,000 worth of office supplies, but never paid for any of it.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man to federal prison for meth possession
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be in federal prison until sometime in 2032 for drug conviction. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Michael Eugene West, 39, was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. After his release from prison, West will begin a 4-year term of supervised release.
Kearney Hub
COVID recovery funds sent to Amherst, Riverdale, Gibbon
KEARNEY — Three communities will receive monetary assistance with drinking water and wastewater challenges. The Buffalo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to allocate some of Buffalo County’s federal American Rescue Plan Act money to assist Amherst, Riverdale and Gibbon. Commissioner Bill Maendele said the budget committee...
Kearney Hub
UNK golfers tie for third at Hays tournament
HAYS, Kan. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team had a strong second round to tie for third at the Lady Tiger Classic Tuesday in Hays, Kan. The two-day, 36-hole tourney was held at the par 72 Smoky Hill C.C. and featured 12 teams. After...
Kearney Hub
700 area 4th graders learn about health, nutrition at UNK
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Kinesiology and Sport Sciences Department hosted about 700 area fourth graders Thursday for its 19th annual Nebraska Kids Fitness and Nutrition Day. Students learned about nutrition and fitness at the Health and Sports Center, Cushing Coliseum and Foster Field. The nutrition...
Kearney Hub
Holdrege, Orleans to host fall festivals Saturday, in October
HOLDREGE — From craft vendors to a plethora of pumpkins and seasonal treats, Holdrege and Orleans will welcome the changing of the seasons with autumnal celebrations. Orleans will host their 38th annual Applefest from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Harlan County Ag Center in Orleans. Holdrege’s inaugural Fall Fest will take place Oct. 6-9 in Holdrege.
