Desmond Ricks, nation's No. 2 overall prospect in 2024, visiting Miami Hurricanes again next weekend
Good news for the Miami Hurricanes. On Friday, IMG Academy (Florida) five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks, the nation's No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 cornerback in 2024, has scheduled a return visit to Miami on October 8 for the game against North Carolina: The 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back ...
Ramírez homers, Clase gets 40th save as Guardians beat KC
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and Emmanuel Clase closed for his major league-leading 40th save in the Cleveland Guardians’ 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Ramírez put AL Central champion Cleveland ahead for good at 4-3 in the sixth inning with his 29th home run of the season. The 404-foot blast to right off Brady Singer (10-5) gave the All-Star third baseman 121 RBIs — second in the AL behind New York’s Aaron Judge. Austin Hedges followed with an RBI single, snapping an 0-for-36 slump, and Myles Straw drove in Will Brennan to make it 6-3. Kansas City took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth. Cleveland has won 10 of 11 and is a major league-best 21-4 since Sept. 5. The Royals dropped their fourth in a row as the teams opened a six-game series to end the regular season.
Wisconsin basketball makes the top 10 for 2024 four-star C James Brown
On Friday afternoon, 2024 four-star center James Brown out of Chicago, Illinois, announced his top 10 schools he’ll consider moving forward, a list that included the University of Wisconsin. In addition to Wisconsin, Brown is still considering Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Howard, and...
Pickleball phenomenon takes over New York
A game that's easy to pick up and more accessible than tennis, pickleball is all the rage in New York, as the sport snags investors and grows increasingly professionalized across the United States. In February, the Sports & Fitness Industry Association deemed it the fastest growing sport in the United States, with 4.8 million regular or casual players in 2021, up 39 percent from 2019.
Tar Heels make cut for four-star recruiting target in 2024 class
Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have taken a step forward in the pursuit of a four-star center in the 2024 recruiting class. Chicago native James Brown is a sought-after recruit that has racked up 27 offers so far in his recruitment. But on Friday night, the center made an important update to his recruitment and has trimmed that list down to just 10 teams. Brown took to Twitter to announce he would be focusing on the following 10 programs: UNC, Duke, Buffalo, Missouri, Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Michigan State. The list was released by Brown as...
James Dean died | Enquirer historic front pages from Oct. 1
Take a look back at history through the front pages of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Every day we look at 10 pages that show the local, national and international headlines. Today’s pages cover news reported in The Enquirer on October 1 in years ranging from 1938 to 2006. Headlines include actor James Dean died in a car crash in 1955, the Munich Agreement in 1938 and Tall Stacks in 2006. ...
