Leah (Drivere) Manning, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leah (Drivere) Manning, 95, formerly of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, in her residence. Mrs. Manning was born on Sunday, December 26, 1926, in Farrell, the eighth of ten children to Joseph and Leota (Leary) Drivere. Leah attended Farrell schools...
Cleta M. Gosser, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cleta M. Gosser, 80, died on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Hospice House in Poland. Cleta was born on February 10, 1942, in Miami, Florida, the daughter of the late Cletis and Evelyn Allen. Cleta worked as a nail tech for many years. She was...
Matthew Anthony Carlozzi, Sr., Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Anthony Carlozzi, Sr., 92, passed away Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, at Briarfield Place, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Matt was born November 17, 1929, in Campbell, the son of Matteo and Philomena (Sepe) Carlozzi. He was a lifelong area resident of Campbell,...
Edward P. “Ted” Doyle, Jr., Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward P. “Ted” Doyle, Jr., age 73 of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. He was born April 20, 1949, in Conneaut, Ohio, son of Edward P. Doyle, Sr. and Marian G. (Simonson) Doyle. A lifelong...
Mary Rose Lorant, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Rose Lorant, 83, passed away Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Mary Rose was born October 13, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Amelia Toth Zolka and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1956...
Virginia M. Walters, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia M. Walters, 94, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022, at her son’s home surrounded by her family. Virginia was born September 30, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carl W. and Victoria Yaskulka Hoffman and was a lifelong area resident.
Thomas R. Schosser, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Schosser, 67, of Hermitage passed away Thursday evening, September 29, 2022 in UPMC Jameson Hospital. Mr. Schosser was born May 10, 1955 in Sharon, a son of the late Woodrow Schosser and Louise (O’Brien) Schosser. He graduated from Sharon High School, and...
McKenna M. Wininger, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – McKenna M. Wininger, 26, died Wednesday afternoon, September 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. McKenna was born November 12, 1995, in Corn, Oklahoma, the daughter of Glenn Wininger and Michelle Linebaugh DeGenova and Damian DeGenova. She went to Holy Family grade school and was...
Phyllis Ann Miller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The sun set for Phyllis Ann Miller, 78 of Youngstown, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Sunrise for Phyllis was on December 9, 1943 in Marion, Ohio, where she was the daughter of Oscar and Ann Cushing. Besides being a...
Dennis Alan Shaffer, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Alan Shaffer, 60, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, September 27, 2022, in his home. Dennis was born September 3, 1962, in Sharon, a son of Deane and Jacqueline (Hutchinson) Shaffer. He was a 1980 graduate of Hickory High School and attended...
John Rodney Lane, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Rodney Lane was born on March 28, 1955, to the union of Jean Lane Eaton and Roosevelt Jones. The firstborn son, he was the second oldest of four children and attended Cleveland Public Schools, ultimately graduating from Job Corp in Chicago, Illinois. John served...
Robert “Bob” J. Hernan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Hernan, Sr., 92, passed peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Bob was born on July 26, 1930, in Youngstown, the son of Michael and Mary James Hernan. He graduated from Ursuline High School in 1949 and...
Douglas H. Bortmas, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas H. Bortmas, 66 of Austintown, died Thursday afternoon, September 29 at his residence. Douglas, known as Doug was born September 6, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Esther (McNeely) Bortmas, Jr. and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from...
Roger Lee Crowell, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Lee Crowell, age 72, formerly of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his home in Alliance. He was born August 10, 1950, in Salem, the son of the late James and Jean McMillan Crowell, of Lisbon. A 1968 graduate of David Anderson...
Patricia L. Egolf, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia L. Egolf, 85, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 29, 2022 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. Patricia, affectionately known as Pat, was born April 18, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Patricia Powers Lisko. Pat was a graduate of...
Ralph E. Nudo, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph E. Nudo, 66, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 28, 2022 at his residence. Ralph was born on March 8, 1956 in Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Ralph and Henrietta Nudo. He was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and worked in...
Evelyn “Toots” Irene Klein, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn “Toots” Irene Klein, 97, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 29, 2022 in UPMC Mercy Hospital Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Evelyn was born November 7, 1924 to Agnes (Cornthwaite) and William earl Alexander in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Sharpsville High School...
Bessie Smith, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bessie Smith, 89, of Southington, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Liberty Healthcare Center. She was born August 10, 1933, in Boyers, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Hoy Vernon and Zena Dena (Mullinax) White. On November 20, 1952, she married Howard...
Corey Thomas Hall Blake, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corey Thomas Hall Blake, 33, died Sunday September 25, 2022 at Cleveland Metro Health. He was born June 1, 1989 in Youngstown, a son of Misti M. Hall and Tom Blake. Corey was a welder for New York Blower in New Castle. He enjoyed teaching...
Mary Ann Robison, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Robison, 75, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by her faithful and loving family and is now enjoying her glorified body in paradise with her savior, Christ Jesus. “For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in…” Matthew 25:35.
