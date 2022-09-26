ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Bank of England Just Saved the Stock Market

The strong day for the market had nothing to do with the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. There have recently been a lot of issues in the foreign exchange markets. On Wednesday, the Bank of England moved to shore up the British pound sterling. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
The Hill

Medicare Part B premiums to decrease for the first time in over a decade

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced that Medicare Part B premiums will decrease in 2023, marking the first time this cost has been lowered in more than a decade. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that Medicare Part B premiums would be lowered by three percent, or $5.20, going from $170.10 a month to $164.90. The program’s annual deductible will also fall by $7, from $233 to $226.
bloomberglaw.com

E&W Law Adds Ex-EPA General Counsel E. Donald Elliott as Partner

E. Donald Elliott has joined Earth & Water Law as a partner in Washington, the firm announced Wednesday. Elliott has formerly served as the general counsel of the Environmental Protection Agency and headed environmental practice groups at four international law firms, according to E&W. He has worked on issues such...
bloomberglaw.com

Enterprise Covid-19 Layoff Lawsuit Pact Finalized for $425,000

Enterprise Holdings Inc., an Orlando-based subsidiary, and hundreds of employees who were laid off during the initial outbreak of Covid-19 will accept a federal judge’s modification of an agreement settling the class action. Under the pact, Enterprise Holdings and Enterprise Leasing Company of Orlando LLC will pay $425,000 to...
bloomberglaw.com

Indiana-based Law Firm Evades Some Malpractice Claims on Appeal

Barnes & Thornburg LLP and one of its partners are free from part of a malpractice suit after a California appeals court ruled that certain claims stemmed from protected litigation activity. Kim Peterson and Kim Funding LLC sued the law firm and its attorney, Ali Mojdehi, after it was discovered...
Motley Fool

If You Make $100,000 in Average Annual Income, Here's What You'll Get From Social Security at 67

The normal Social Security retirement age for people born after 1960 is 67. The amount you get is based on a formula that uses 35 years of annual earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
bloomberglaw.com

Ropes, Kirkland Advise as Berkshire Buys Majority Stake in AHEAD

Ropes & Gray advised Berkshire Partners in its acquisition of a majority stake in AHEAD, a Chicago-headquartered provider of enterprise cloud services, from Centerbridge Partners. Kirkland & Ellis counseled AHEAD and Centerbridge on the transaction, for which no financial details were disclosed, according to a statement. AHEAD says it builds...
