buckrail.com
Officials seek possible starter of Idaho's largest wildfire
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are searching for whoever left an unextinguished campfire they say led to the largest wildfire in Idaho this year that has drawn hundreds of firefighters, three of whom died. Wildfire officials said Wednesday that the 200-square-mile (520-square-kilometer) Moose Fire in east-central Idaho near the...
eastidahonews.com
Goldminer fined $150,000 for unauthorized dredging of Idaho river
BOISE (The Spokesman Review) — A miner who admitted to using equipment to suck up gold from the bed of a 62-mile-long river in north-central Idaho has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge for failing to receive the proper permits. Shannon Poe, of California, had the civil penalty...
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?
When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
Post Register
Idaho Conservation League: Gold miner receives $150,000 fine
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In a September 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
Idaho's Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
Idaho Fish and Game cautions hunters against Avian flu
Avian influenza could impact Idaho waterfowl hunters yet again this fall, with the virus now discovered across much of the state. Biologists at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are already seeing an increase in reports of avian mortality, which they believe to be the result of high pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The post Idaho Fish and Game cautions hunters against Avian flu appeared first on Local News 8.
Seattle Times Compares Idaho Women to the Handmaid's Tale
Our state was once America's best-kept secret regarding places to live. Idaho was far removed from the intense headlines of the nation's culture wars. We can all remember when the top story was when a city would be adding another traffic light. Today, the Gem State is known for overvalued real estate, fast growth, and the tipping point over the post-Roe v. Wade world.
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho
The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
Idaho Red Cross on standby as Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida
BOISE, Idaho — Hurricane Ian, one of the most-powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, slammed into southwest Florida Wednesday. Ian slammed the coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, with destructive winds and a dangerous storm surge. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the storm hit near Fort Meyers with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph.
When Should New Idaho Residents Get Their New License Plates?
I don't want to incriminate myself but I may or may not be breaking the rules here. Allow me to explain - when I first moved to Idaho last year, what followed was a huge transitional period that required me to logistically get not only my family up here but also my belongings. In the midst of that, taking on a new role, finding a place to live (in an insane housing market), and balancing a personal life... I never got around to switching the plates on my car from Texas to Idaho.
signalamerican.com
Candy shop voted best in state of Idaho
Weiser Classic Candy is no longer just an area icon. It has become something bigger, the home-grown confectionery winning the 2022 Idaho’s Best Business Award for best candy shop, not only in the Treasure Valley region but the state. “I was blown away,” said Nauman who was notified last...
Illegal dumping near Mountain Home threatens public access to endowment land
BOISE, Idaho — "Pick up after yourself." The line has been muttered by mothers around the world and now, the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) is asking the public to do the same. The IDL loaded up two trailers and two picked beds with trash found on endowment land...
Illegal Dumping Threatening Recreation on Endowment Land in Southern Idaho
MOUNTAIN HOME - The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) says they are considering restricting large vehicle access and target shooting on endowment land near Mountain Home, ID due to repeated abuse of the land. According to the IDL, two trailers and two pickup beds were filled with trash after IDL...
'We can't wait any longer': Idaho health care group wants action on climate change
Ethan Sims and his two daughters went to Washington, D.C., last week. The girls, ages 13 and 14, spent the afternoon telling aides for Idaho’s all-Republican congressional delegation how climate change affects their lives. One example: their coaches are forced to cancel practices because of unsafe air quality. Sims is an emergency room physician for […] The post ‘We can’t wait any longer’: Idaho health care group wants action on climate change appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Going Fishing In Idaho? Don't Get Busted For Drugs
When one visits Idaho, it's tough to resist the urge to do a little fishing. With the plethora of beautiful scenery here, we totally get why everyone wants to spend as much time outside as possible. Unfortunately, for this visitor, outdoor time turned into time behind bars. And yes, this...
idaho.gov
Fish and Game Twin Lakes access site in North Idaho will be closed Oct. 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023
The Idaho Fish and Game Twin Lakes boating access site will be closed from Oct. 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023. The site is located in the channel between Upper and Lower Twin Lakes on West Twin Lakes Road. The closure is necessary to allow for dredging the channel between...
Injured Idaho State Trooper is Coming Home Saturday
Sergeant Mike Wendler is coming home. His fellow troopers with Idaho State Police are planning a public welcome. Wendler was badly injured while directing traffic at an accident scene in Jerome. He has spent the last several weeks at a hospital in Idaho Falls, where he had made tremendous progress in his recovery. His goal is to finish his rehabilitation at home, here in Twin Falls.
pnwag.net
Horseshoe Pack Blamed For Weekend Depredation
Northeast Oregon has been very active with wolf depredations and possible depredations throughout the month. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews were call to the Meacham area of Umatilla County Friday, after a livestock producer found the carcass of a 600 pound, eight-month-old calf in a 4,000-acre private land pasture. Investigators said the carcass was partially consumed. It was estimated that the calf died less than 24 hours prior to the investigation.
eastidahonews.com
Looking Back: Intercounty Highway Bridge in Twin Falls dedicated; school bus plunges into canal
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 in east Idaho history. ST. ANTHONY — A local senator and his friend made the front page news after leaving on a hunting trip that community members didn’t expect would be successful.
Hikers find human remains at popular outdoor recreation spot in Colorado
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, hikers discovered human remains in the area of La Plata County's Middle Mountain Road, which is located near Vallecito Reservoir. Investigators went to the area to process the scene on Monday morning. While the remains were unidentifiable, they appear to be those of...
Comments / 2