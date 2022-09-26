ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, TN

Warren Co Judge Starting First CASA Program, Hosting First Meeting

Warren County General Sessions Judge Ryan Moore taking steps to form the county’s first mentor program for neglected children. It is called Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA. Moore said starting the program was a goal of his after being elected as Judge in August. “I believe that every...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
Growth Of Allardt Pumpkin Festival Causes Change In Scheduled Events

Some changes made to the Allardt Great Pumpkin Festival schedule due to anticipated crowd sizes this weekend. Chairman Cathy Jeffers said the big weigh-off of the largest pumpkins and the auto show will now be on two separate days. “Some people like to do it all in one day, but...
ALLARDT, TN
Uptown Boutique Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Pictured, l. to r.: – Tonya Anderson, Kelsey Anderson Melton. Uptown Boutique recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of their grand opening. What started as an online boutique now is a brick and mortar. They carry styles for all ages with brands such as KanCan, Cello, Zenana and many more.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Retrofitting Old Park View Into Cookeville PreK Deemed Feasible

A recently-completed study found retrofitting the current Park View School to become a Cookeville PreK Center would be feasible. The project would free up an estimated 22 classroom spaces around other Cookeville campuses. Putnam County Director of Schools Corby King said the estimated cost could be just under $8 million.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Sparta Sewer Moratorium Impacting Local Property Deals

A Sparta citizen voiced concerns to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen Thursday night over the city’s imposed sewer moratorium. Former Mayor Jeff Young allegedly signed the moratorium without the Board’s knowledge before he left office. Resident Ken Bullis said he has a piece of property that he...
SPARTA, TN
White Co Animal Shelter Battling Capacity Issues

The White County Animal Shelter has reached capacity. Director Sara Lawson said on average, the shelter holds about 25 dogs. The facility currently has 38 animals without homes. “We are busting at the seams with how many dogs we have,” Lawson said. “We are consistently getting calls about more strays...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
Overton Ambulance Service Takes No Action On Double-Wide Trailer Bid

Overton County Ambulance Service waiting on the next steps after receiving one bid for a double-wide trailer. Director Jim Morgan said the trailer would serve as additional office space for the building department to provide more room in the EMS service itself. “We’ve kind of outgrown what we’re in,” Morgan...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
Supply Chain Issues Force Cancellation of Wine on The WestSide￼

Cookeville – Wine on The WestSide is a tradition in Cookeville, Tn. Craft beer lovers and wine adorers gather yearly to enjoy the best of both offered around the Upper Cumberland area. Described as a “street party” where you can “sip and stroll”, last year people from all around gathered in Cookeville’s WestSide cultural district to enjoy the featured 125 wines and craft beers, 35 tasting tents, two live bands, DJ and food samplings.
COOKEVILLE, TN
McMinnville Working To Add Fire Engines To Its Fleet

McMinnville working to bring new firetrucks to its fleet. Safety Committee Chair Zach Sutton said National Firefighters Association standards currently require three frontline firetrucks, which are less than 15 years old. He said the city only has one frontline fire truck, with a goal of buying two engines. “These are...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Fentress County Mayor

Jimmy Johnson talks all things Fentress County while starting his second term. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with Fentress County Mayor Jimmy Johnson. Jimmy talks about the adjustment it takes from moving from a county commissioner to being a county mayor, the newly elected officials in Fentress County, and projects that are coming to fruition that Jimmy wanted to see completed.
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
Landmark Estate With Extraordinary Panoramic Views of Pristine Dale Hollow Lake in Byrdstown Asks $14M

The Estate in Byrdstown is a magnificent lake view home with dramatic 2 story resort-style, now available for sale. This home located at 5156 Turney Groce Rd, Byrdstown, Tennessee; offering 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 31,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charles (Charlie) Neese – Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: (615-429-3589) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Byrdstown.
BYRDSTOWN, TN
State Picking Up Hazardous Waste In Cumberland Co Saturday

The state will stop by Cumberland County Saturday to pick up your hazardous household waste. Cumberland County Litter Supervisor Carrie Smith said the event comes to the Cumberland County Community Complex from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. “They do this every year just as a courtesy for Tennessee residents,” Smith...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN

