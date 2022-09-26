Read full article on original website
newstalk941.com
Students Reps On Clay Economic And Community Development Board Bring Youthful Ideas
Clay County Economic and Community Development Board using student representatives to help young people have a voice in the future of community development. Board Executive Secretary Doug Young said the use of student representatives was started about a year ago. “These guys are adults now, they’re 16, 17, 18 years...
newstalk941.com
Warren Co Judge Starting First CASA Program, Hosting First Meeting
Warren County General Sessions Judge Ryan Moore taking steps to form the county’s first mentor program for neglected children. It is called Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA. Moore said starting the program was a goal of his after being elected as Judge in August. “I believe that every...
newstalk941.com
Growth Of Allardt Pumpkin Festival Causes Change In Scheduled Events
Some changes made to the Allardt Great Pumpkin Festival schedule due to anticipated crowd sizes this weekend. Chairman Cathy Jeffers said the big weigh-off of the largest pumpkins and the auto show will now be on two separate days. “Some people like to do it all in one day, but...
newstalk941.com
Putnam School Board To Gather New Park View 5-8 Estimates From Subcontractors
Putnam County School Board working to gather new cost estimates from subcontractors for the new Park View School’s desired 5th-8th grade addition. Upland Design Architect Kim Chamberlain said there is no deadline to decide on moving forward with that project, but it should be done sooner than later. “At...
ucbjournal.com
Uptown Boutique Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Pictured, l. to r.: – Tonya Anderson, Kelsey Anderson Melton. Uptown Boutique recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of their grand opening. What started as an online boutique now is a brick and mortar. They carry styles for all ages with brands such as KanCan, Cello, Zenana and many more.
newstalk941.com
Retrofitting Old Park View Into Cookeville PreK Deemed Feasible
A recently-completed study found retrofitting the current Park View School to become a Cookeville PreK Center would be feasible. The project would free up an estimated 22 classroom spaces around other Cookeville campuses. Putnam County Director of Schools Corby King said the estimated cost could be just under $8 million.
newstalk941.com
Sparta Sewer Moratorium Impacting Local Property Deals
A Sparta citizen voiced concerns to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen Thursday night over the city’s imposed sewer moratorium. Former Mayor Jeff Young allegedly signed the moratorium without the Board’s knowledge before he left office. Resident Ken Bullis said he has a piece of property that he...
newstalk941.com
White Co Animal Shelter Battling Capacity Issues
The White County Animal Shelter has reached capacity. Director Sara Lawson said on average, the shelter holds about 25 dogs. The facility currently has 38 animals without homes. “We are busting at the seams with how many dogs we have,” Lawson said. “We are consistently getting calls about more strays...
newstalk941.com
Overton Ambulance Service Takes No Action On Double-Wide Trailer Bid
Overton County Ambulance Service waiting on the next steps after receiving one bid for a double-wide trailer. Director Jim Morgan said the trailer would serve as additional office space for the building department to provide more room in the EMS service itself. “We’ve kind of outgrown what we’re in,” Morgan...
ucbjournal.com
Supply Chain Issues Force Cancellation of Wine on The WestSide￼
Cookeville – Wine on The WestSide is a tradition in Cookeville, Tn. Craft beer lovers and wine adorers gather yearly to enjoy the best of both offered around the Upper Cumberland area. Described as a “street party” where you can “sip and stroll”, last year people from all around gathered in Cookeville’s WestSide cultural district to enjoy the featured 125 wines and craft beers, 35 tasting tents, two live bands, DJ and food samplings.
Roaches, dirty equipment found in Crossville restaurant
A roach in the kitchen was one of nearly half a dozen violations checked off during a recent inspection at a Crossville restaurant.
newstalk941.com
McMinnville Working To Add Fire Engines To Its Fleet
McMinnville working to bring new firetrucks to its fleet. Safety Committee Chair Zach Sutton said National Firefighters Association standards currently require three frontline firetrucks, which are less than 15 years old. He said the city only has one frontline fire truck, with a goal of buying two engines. “These are...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville-Putnam Senior Center Starts New Parkinson’s Disease Exercise Program
The Cookeville Putnam County Senior Center has started a new program specifically for people with Parkinson’s disease. Director Maxine Frasier said it is though a group called Rock Steady Boxing that provides trained professionals to local affiliates. “That boxing helps create dopamine in their brain which is what is...
newstalk941.com
Overton Industrial Consultant Recommends Committee To Search For Land
Consultant Ray Evans recommended that the new members of the Overton County Industrial Board consider purchasing land for an industrial park. During Tuesday’s meeting, Evans said Overton County is one of the few, if not the only county in the state, that does not have land for industrial prospects.
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Fentress County Mayor
Jimmy Johnson talks all things Fentress County while starting his second term. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with Fentress County Mayor Jimmy Johnson. Jimmy talks about the adjustment it takes from moving from a county commissioner to being a county mayor, the newly elected officials in Fentress County, and projects that are coming to fruition that Jimmy wanted to see completed.
Injured hiker rescued at Cummins Falls State Park
An injured hiker has the Putnam County Rescue Squad to thank for helping them get to safety at Cummins Falls State Park.
Woman dead following fire at Hendersonville home
According to Fire Chief Scotty Bush, the fire took place in the 200 block of Harbor Drive while a man and a woman were inside the home.
luxury-houses.net
Landmark Estate With Extraordinary Panoramic Views of Pristine Dale Hollow Lake in Byrdstown Asks $14M
The Estate in Byrdstown is a magnificent lake view home with dramatic 2 story resort-style, now available for sale. This home located at 5156 Turney Groce Rd, Byrdstown, Tennessee; offering 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 31,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charles (Charlie) Neese – Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: (615-429-3589) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Byrdstown.
newstalk941.com
State Picking Up Hazardous Waste In Cumberland Co Saturday
The state will stop by Cumberland County Saturday to pick up your hazardous household waste. Cumberland County Litter Supervisor Carrie Smith said the event comes to the Cumberland County Community Complex from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. “They do this every year just as a courtesy for Tennessee residents,” Smith...
2 dead in murder-suicide at Cumberland County senior living community
An investigation is underway after a reported murder-suicide left two people dead at a senior living community in Pleasant Hill.
